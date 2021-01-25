New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-Cloud Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957462/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the period 2020-2027.Internal Brokerage Enablement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 26.9% CAGR to reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the External Brokerage Enablement segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.5% share of the global Multi-Cloud Management market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 27.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Multi-Cloud Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$578.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.1% and 24% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

BMC Software, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Cloudmore AB

Cloudyn

Dell Technologies

Doublehorn

IBM Corporation

Jamcracker, Inc.

RightScale, Inc.

SixSq Sarl

Turbonomic, Inc.

VMware, Inc.







