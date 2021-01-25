Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel and Leather Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global apparel and leather products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global apparel and leather products market is expected to grow from $818. 19 billion in 2020 to $971. 38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18. 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1311. 66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.
Reasons to Purchase
Description:
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for apparel and leather products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Apparel and Leather Products market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider apparel and leather products market, and compares it with other markets.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global apparel and leather products market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global apparel and leather products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global apparel and leather products market.
The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for sustainable materials. Unlike natural materials, synthetic fibers take a long time to decompose as they are made from petroleum products. Biological materials like spider silk are light and have tensile strength that are used in making garments. Some companies also creating a decomposable synthetic version of spider silk. For example, Spiber Inc. , a Japanese biomaterials specialist, was the first to produce artificial spider silk . The company uses genetically modified E. coli to produce the silk proteins which are used to produce silk fibers. As consumers globally grow increasingly concerned regarding the environmental impact of their apparel purchases, the demand for sustainable materials is expected to increase. Consumers are also often more willing to pay a premium for products they deem to be environmentally friendly, thereby providing opportunities for higher profit margins at the point of sale and across the supply chain.
The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the apparel and leather products market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in halting of manufacturing activities and a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the apparel and leather products market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.
Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the apparel and leather products market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the apparel and leather products market. in countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of traditional garments by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography where the weaving community was located.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Apparel and Leather Products Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Apparel and Leather Products Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Apparel and Leather Products Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Apparel and Leather Products Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Apparel and Leather Products Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Apparel and Leather Products
9. Apparel and Leather Products Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Apparel and Leather Products Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Apparel and Leather Products Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Apparel and Leather Products Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Apparel and Leather Products Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Apparel and Leather Products Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Apparel and Leather Products Market, Segmentation by Type
12. Apparel and Leather Products Market Segments
12.1. Global Leather and Allied Products Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Leather Footwear; Non-Leather Footwear; Leather Luggage, Hand Bags and Other Goods; Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags and Other Goods; Leather Tanning
12.2. Global Apparel Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Womens Wear; Mens Wear; Kids Wear
13. Apparel and Leather Products Market Metrics
13.1. Apparel and Leather Products Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Apparel and Leather Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
14. Asia-Pacific Apparel and Leather Products Market
15. Western Europe Apparel and Leather Products Market
16. Eastern Europe Apparel and Leather Products Market
17. North America Apparel and Leather Products Market
18. South America Apparel and Leather Products Market
19. Middle East Apparel and Leather Products Market
20. Africa Apparel and Leather Products Market
21. Apparel and Leather Products Market Competitive Landscape
21.1. Competitive Market Overview
21.2. Market Shares
21.3. Company Profiles
21.3.1. NIKE Inc
21.3.1.1. Company Overview
21.3.1.2. Products and Services
21.3.1.3. Strategy
21.3.1.4. Financial Performance
21.3.2. Christian Dior SE
21.3.2.1. Company Overview
21.3.2.2. Products and Services
21.3.2.3. Strategy
21.3.2.4. Financial Performance
21.3.3. H&M AB
21.3.3.1. Company Overview
21.3.3.2. Products and Services
21.3.3.3. Strategy
21.3.3.4. Financial Performance
21.3.4. Adidas AG
21.3.4.1. Company Overview
21.3.4.2. Products and Services
21.3.4.3. Strategy
21.3.4.4. Financial Performance
21.3.5. VF Corp
21.3.5.1. Company Overview
21.3.5.2. Products and Services
21.3.5.3. Strategy
21.3.5.4. Financial Performance
22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Apparel and Leather Products Market
23. Market Background: Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market
23.1. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market Characteristics
23.2. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast
23.3. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
23.4. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
23.5. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)
24. Recommendations
24.1. Global Apparel and Leather Products Market in 2025- Growth Countries
24.2. Global Apparel and Leather Products Market in 2025- Growth Segments
24.3. Global Apparel and Leather Products Market in 2025- Growth Strategies
25. Appendix
25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
25.2. Abbreviations
25.3. Currencies
25.4. Research Inquiries
25.5. About the Publisher
26. Copyright and Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m36kxb
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: