The global apparel and leather products market is expected to grow from $818. 19 billion in 2020 to $971. 38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18. 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1311. 66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for apparel and leather products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Apparel and Leather Products market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider apparel and leather products market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The apparel and leather products market section of the report gives context. It compares the apparel and leather products market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, apparel and leather products indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global apparel and leather products market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global apparel and leather products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global apparel and leather products market.



The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for sustainable materials. Unlike natural materials, synthetic fibers take a long time to decompose as they are made from petroleum products. Biological materials like spider silk are light and have tensile strength that are used in making garments. Some companies also creating a decomposable synthetic version of spider silk. For example, Spiber Inc. , a Japanese biomaterials specialist, was the first to produce artificial spider silk . The company uses genetically modified E. coli to produce the silk proteins which are used to produce silk fibers. As consumers globally grow increasingly concerned regarding the environmental impact of their apparel purchases, the demand for sustainable materials is expected to increase. Consumers are also often more willing to pay a premium for products they deem to be environmentally friendly, thereby providing opportunities for higher profit margins at the point of sale and across the supply chain.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the apparel and leather products market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in halting of manufacturing activities and a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the apparel and leather products market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the apparel and leather products market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the apparel and leather products market. in countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of traditional garments by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography where the weaving community was located.



