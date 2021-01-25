Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its inclusion in DPS magazine's 10th Annual Reader’s Choice Awards. Each year, the publication publishes the awards, which feature the top 30 companies and five honorable mentions as determined by its editorial/advertising tracking system.

Using the website metric system, DPSmagdirect.com, the publication calculates its reader’s interest in companies throughout the year. This is done via requests from editorial and advertisements found in each printed issue as seen in the magazine, on the website—dpsmagazine.com, or in DPS magazine's weekly eNewsletter.

“Konica Minolta had an exciting year of new product launches in 2020, including the AccurioJet KM-1e B2+ LED UV Inkjet Press, the AccurioPress 4080 high-speed digital press and the AccurioShine 101 desktop digital embellishment solution,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “We pride ourselves on staying ahead of the trends in the production print segment, and this acknowledgement by DPS confirms we are building products that meet the needs of the market.”

“Every year, we look forward to seeing what companies and products our readers are most interested in to help us formulate our coverage for the year. The annual Reader’s Choice are a great representation of the organizations and solutions that continue to push our industry forward—even in difficult times,” says Cassandra Balentine, editor, DPS magazine.

Visit DPS Magazine online to read more about the 2021 Top 30 Reader's Choice Awards. It is released in the January issue, as both a print and the digital publication, the issue was distributed on January 10, 2021.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society.

For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About DPS Magazine

Digital Publishing Solutions (DPS) magazine is a business publication that spotlights publishing solutions created by the digital revolution. It is edited for management in corporate enterprise and graphic arts markets. DPS provides editorial topics including; digital printing, content/asset management, customer retention management, variable data printing, one to one marketing, e-billing, workflow, and web publishing. Its journalists provide vertical market case studies illustrating successful implementations of the latest hardware and software technologies. Free print and digital subscriptions, exclusive editorial, webinars, and the Buyers Guide is available online at www.dpsmagazine.com.

About Rockport Custom Publishing (RCP), LLC

Located in Essex County near by the picturesque seaport of Rockport MA on Cape Ann, RCP is a New England-based custom publishing house. In addition, RCP regularly delivers its own successful vertical-based technology trade publications. Always in acquisition mode, we are dedicated to finding and developing new publications. RCP incorporates your unique marketing message with top-notch editorial to convey important details on your company, products, goods, and services. With offices in Beverly, MA and Dallas, TX, RCP is a leading integrated media company focusing on technology media including magazines, websites, events, eNewsletters, card decks, custom publishing, list rentals, research, and market intelligence. The company publishes market-leading magazines including Digital Output magazine, DPS magazine, Industrial Print magazine and Software Magazine.

