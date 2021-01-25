New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multichannel Campaign Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957460/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the period 2020-2027.Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.9% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 54.7% share of the global Multichannel Campaign Management market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Multichannel Campaign Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$776.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.7% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 231-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infor

Marketo, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Teradata







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957460/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multichannel Campaign Management Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Consulting

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Consulting Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consulting Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Training &

Support by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Training & Support by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Training & Support by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for System

Implementation & Integration by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for System Implementation &

Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for System Implementation &

Integration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication &

IT by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Telecommunication & IT by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication & IT

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Multichannel Campaign Management Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation,

Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation,

Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation,

Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation,

Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Multichannel Campaign Management Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation,

Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation,

Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare,

Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation,

Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel Campaign

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation,

Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Multichannel Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and

On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Multichannel Campaign Management by Services - Consulting

Services, Training & Support and System Implementation &

Integration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Consulting Services, Training &

Support and System Implementation & Integration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel

Campaign Management by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consulting Services, Training & Support and System

Implementation & Integration for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Multichannel Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail,

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication &

IT and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals &

Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multichannel

Campaign Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare,

Transportation, Telecommunication & IT and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Multichannel Campaign Management by Deployment - Cloud and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957460/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001