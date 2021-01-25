New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multichannel Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957459/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Query & Reporting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.6% CAGR to reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multidimensional Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 25% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Multichannel Analytics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Multichannel Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 17.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Visualization Segment Corners a 17.1% Share in 2020



In the global Visualization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$778.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Datawatch Corporation

Google LLC

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salford Systems

SAP SE

SAS AB

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Webtrends Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

