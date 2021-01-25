Pune, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EMEA air filters market is set to gain impetus from the rising emphasis of companies on sustainable buildings. Hence, various regulatory bodies, such as EUROVENT and the Federation of European Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Associations (REHVA) are offering technical guidance to air filter manufacturers. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “EMEA Air Filters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cartridge, Dust Collectors, HEPA, Baghouse, and Others), By End-users (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size stood at USD 4.26 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.11 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Surge Demand for Advanced Air Filtration Systems

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the market worldwide. Several manufacturers are using technologically advanced products to minimize the risk of coronavirus. Additionally, the demand from the healthcare sector has showcased a high growth since the last six months. Pathologies and hospitals are constantly upgrading their air filtration systems to prevent transmission. Our reports include in-depth analysis of the overall industry to help you better understand the current scenario and increase sales.

How Did We Develop This Report?

We follow a comprehensive research methodology that focuses majorly on delivering authentic and authentic information. We have adopted a data triangulation model which helps us immensely to offer accurate estimates and gauge the market dynamics. Additionally, we have access to multiple global and regional paid databases. These further help us to collect data about the market trends and drivers.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand from Automotive & Aerospace Industries to Bolster Growth

The industrial sector is nowadays extensively using air filters to minimize the risks of microbiological and molecular contamination by removing sensitive dust particles. Besides, the ongoing expansion of the semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace industries across the globe would contribute to the air purifiers market growth. However, the unavailability of qualified technicians for maintenance work may hinder growth.

Segment-

HEPA Filter Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Rising Demand for Aerospace Industry

Based on type, the HEPA filter segment held 26.8% in Germany and 24.7% in Europe in terms of the air filtration market share in 2019. It is set to grow exponentially throughout the forthcoming years on account of their higher efficiency in capturing several dust particles of numerous sizes. Also, they are nowadays experiencing high popularity in the aerospace industry owing to their surging installation in flight cabins.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Grow Significantly Stoked by Need to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Geographically, Europe procured USD 3.45 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. The market is set to grow significantly because of the rising initiatives and strict government norms to encourage the usage of various air filters. The UN, for instance, has put up certain rules to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. At the same time, the increasing adoption of the nanofiber technology would bolster growth.

In Germany, the rising construction activities, coupled with the presence of various manufacturers, namely, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, AFE Airfilter Europe GmbH, and Mann+Hummel in the country, would accelerate growth in the coming years. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to show steady growth fueled by the increasing issues of very high temperatures and dust storms in the region.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Preventing COVID-19 Transmission by Launching Unique Products

The market for EMEA air filters contains several renowned manufacturers that are majorly focusing on joining hands with other reputed firms to install innovative air filtration systems at their manufacturing facilities. Some of the others are presently striving to introduce novel technologies to help prevent the transmission of coronavirus. Below are the latest industry developments:

November 2020 : Freudenberg is providing high-tech filtration solutions in indoor air and vehicle engineering. Its filtration system can capture almost 100% of the viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, in hospitals and pharmaceutical cleanrooms.

: Freudenberg is providing high-tech filtration solutions in indoor air and vehicle engineering. Its filtration system can capture almost 100% of the viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, in hospitals and pharmaceutical cleanrooms. September 2020: Camfil signed an agreement with German-based Tönnies Group to implement a multi-level high hygiene, high care air filtration concept at the meat production facility. It aims to set high hygiene standards for delicate food areas and enhance the air quality at the facility.

A list of all the prominent EMEA air filters manufacturers present in the EMEA market:

Mann+Hummel (Ludwigsburg, Germany)

Camfil (Stockholm, Sweden)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG (Weinheim, Germany)

Absolent Group AB (Lidköping, Sweden)

EIF (Ajman, United Arab Emirates)

V&T Group BV (Numansdorp, Nederland)

AFE Airfilter Europe GmbH (Bornheim, Germany)

Bosch Rexroth South Africa Group of Companies (Johannesburg, South Africa)

EXcellect Filter Factory (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Lydall Gutsche GmbH & Co. Kg (Fulda, Germany)

Sogefi SpA (Milan, Italy)

Airventfil Pty (Ltd) (Alberton, South Africa)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Helsinki, Finland)

Aluminum International Co. (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Aiko (Moscow, Russia)

VALEO SERVICE (Paris, France)

FILTAPAK (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Gulf Air Filtration Company (Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)





