IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has announced that it will launch the new, fully-online Technology and Team Driven Innovation Certificate Program this spring quarter. The certificate provides technical and professional skills development along with a roadmap for technology-oriented organizations and professionals to drive innovation through teams and enabling technologies. Coursework fosters team innovation in a changing global marketplace experiencing unprecedented change in a post-COVID world. Developed by an advisory group of leaders and experts from across a wide range of technology sectors, students will learn individual and team discovery, driving development through technology and meaning, effective design processes, and critical leadership skills.



With an in-depth curriculum and hands-on practical experience, the Technology and Team Driven Innovation program targets students who work in technology-driven industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, medical equipment manufacturing, biotechnology, communications, and more. Coursework is especially relevant for technical professionals interested in pursuing management positions in an innovation-powered field.



“The Technology and Team Driven Innovation certificate program will help both technical and non-technical managers master the skills needed to motivate and oversee technology teams,” said Angela Jeantet, Senior Director of Education, Business, Engineering and Life Sciences Programs, UCI DCE. “This is a high-growth career path, employing nearly a half-million professionals. UCI DCE is proud to provide training for the next generation of leaders.”



Students in the program will become proficient with product development tools and processes, examine various technologies that drive innovation, use project management and systems engineering methodologies, and learn to apply workflow practices in different scenarios. They will also learn to use tools, procedures, and technologies to nurture originality, motivate staff, connect with and inspire employees, increase productivity, shorten development cycles, and navigate issues.



To attain the certificate, learners must complete five courses (12 units) as follows:

Driving Innovation Through Technology and Meaning

Systems Engineering and Technical Project Management

Innovation and the Technical Professional

Leading Technical Teams

The Innovative Technical Organization



The Technology and Team Driven Innovation Certificate Program is now open for registration. For more information about the program, contact Jackie Badwah, Program Manager, at jdbadwah@uci.edu.

