San Francisco, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan has a story to tell. To raise awareness about Asia’s off-the-radar destination while travelers are dreaming about future travel plans, Taiwan Tourism Bureau has launched a campaign for Bay Area residents.
One of the world’s safest — and most beautiful — destinations, Taiwan is seeking its rightful place on the wish lists of fun-lovers and adventure-seekers yearning to return to globe trotting. Fifteen new videos such as “Explore Taiwan’s Food Scene with Hailey and Adam” give a taste of escapes into the lush greenery of this unexplored island nation, each presented in a 60-second snackable bite.
Taiwan Tourism has teamed up with Buzzfeed, Instagram and YouTube influencers for guided mini-adventures that highlight several of Taiwan’s most appealing attributes:
Taiwan is the perfect destination for visitors traveling with the most precious of cargo: a fistful of wishes to launch into the sky at one of the island’s glorious lantern festivals.
Linda Lin, director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau in San Francisco said, “‘Escape to Taiwan’ to launch your personal wishes. Our safe and friendly island is a dreamy destination, but it needn’t be only a dream. Everyone is so proud of Taiwan’s track record in staying healthy and it’s our wish to share that success with American visitors later in 2021.”
Until that moment arrives, we’re sharing Taiwan-themed wishes for inspiration.
And a wish to Escape to Taiwan...
60-Second Videos
|Culinary
|Culture
|Affordable
|Green
About: Taiwan Tourism Bureau is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American tourism offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
For information about Taiwan, please visit: EscapeToTaiwan.com
Contact: Beth Schnitzer | beth@spritzsf.com | 917.287.7064
Contact: Linda Lin | linda013sfo@gmail.com | 415.364.5625
Social: Facebook @TourTaiwan | Instagram @TaiwanTourism.na | YouTube @Taiwan Tourism Bureau, N.A.
Photos: Dropbox
Attachments
Beth Schnitzer SPRITZ Marketing 917-287-7064 beth@spritzsf.com Linda Lin Taiwan Tourism Bureau 415-364-5625 linda013sfo@gmail.com
Taiwan Tourism Bureau
San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
Beth Schnitzer SPRITZ Marketing 917-287-7064 beth@spritzsf.com Linda Lin Taiwan Tourism Bureau 415-364-5625 linda013sfo@gmail.com
929393.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
929394.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Taiwan Tourism Bureau LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: