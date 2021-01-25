Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global magnesia chrome bricks market was valued at USD 2,190.7 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,742.9 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Magnesia chrome bricks are witnessing high demand, due to the rise in infrastructure development activities, especially in developing economies. A smoothly functioning, up-to-date infrastructure is essential to a nation’s economic development and quality of living of its citizens. The worldwide infrastructure investment needs are likely to be USD 94.00 Trillion in the 2016–2040 period, which is equivalent to USD 3.70 Trillion annually.
For instance, in India, the government’s emphasis on providing housing to all citizens by 2022 is likely to drive the demand for cement in the next few years. Also, announcements pertaining to infrastructure development projects, including the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Project that is valued at USD 500.00 Billion, are fueling the demand for cement. This, in turn, is propelling the magnesia chrome bricks market in the country.
The power generation sector is driven by rapid urbanization and growth in demand for energy. Refractory materials such as magnesia chrome bricks are frequently installed to assist in regulating the heat to obtain protection from thermal shocks resulting from constant use over time.
Key Highlights of Report
Emergen Research has segmented the global magnesia chrome bricks market in terms of product type, application, and region:
