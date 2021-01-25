The SVI CES-S400 is the world’s longest-range 3D/4D biometric system. Patented Dual Chirp FMCW 4D LiDAR technology identifies people at unprecedented distances of up to 30 meters.

The SVI CES-S400 is the world’s longest-range 3D/4D biometric system. Patented Dual Chirp FMCW 4D LiDAR technology identifies people at unprecedented distances of up to 30 meters.

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StereoVision Imaging, Inc. (SVI), the emerging world leader in 2D and 3D/4D LiDAR based facial/object recognition and remote sensing technology, has joined forces with IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS) to offer the most capable biometric recognition platform available today.



The solution combines NSS’s world-class biometric software with SVI’s superior 4D FMCW LiDAR system technology. FMCW LiDAR, which is short for “frequency-modulated continuous wave light detection and ranging,” represents the state-of-the-art for biometric recognition.

Together, SVI and IDEMIA NSS will deliver enterprise and tactical-level identity solutions that reliably address today’s most challenging security threats in real-time.

The main advantages of SVI’s FMCW 4D LiDAR over other types of LiDAR is its ability to instantly determine at exceptionally long ranges all four key dimensions of an object, which are length, width, depth and velocity. Unique to SVI’s dual-chirp FMCW laser technology is its ability to acquire velocity or motion information instantaneously at 40x the distance compared to traditional technology while remaining eye-safe.

SVI’s technology works exceptionally well in real world situations regardless of a subject’s movement, pose, expression and surrounding lighting conditions. It can overcome occlusions, such as beards, sunglasses, or a vehicle windshield. Further, it can remotely detect heart and breathing rate, eye movement and speech, which can provide indications of alertness, psychological condition or intent.

The development of these advanced capabilities was the result of more than $100 million invested in R&D over the last 10 years. The Mil-Spec, field-proven technology is protected by more than 100 patents and patents pending worldwide.

NSS specializes in physical security and augmented identity solutions, including facial recognition systems and other biometric identification services. Its customers include U.S. government agencies, state and local agencies, law enforcement, border control and transportation agencies.

“We believe the integration of our identity software with SVI’s state-of-the-art LiDAR creates an unmatched solution for addressing the most challenging of security entry applications,” shared by Shane Powers, vice president of operations for IDEMIA National Security Solutions. “SVI’s military funded and field proven technology provides the level of power and sophistication our customers need and demand.”

Gregory Steinthal, president of SVI, commented: “Powering our technology with best-in-class biometric software is integral to providing a biometric security system that ensures national security and public safety. NSS provides us entry into new markets beyond the military and tremendous opportunities for growth over the coming year.”

About IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS)

NSS is a business unit of IDEMIA, a global leader in augmented identity, that operates under a special security agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). NSS delivers identity services and solutions to the DoD, Homeland Security, Justice and State Departments, and Intelligence Communities under some of the nation’s most sensitive security programs. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, NSS specializes in enterprise identity, ‘installation of the future,’ tactical operations, and secure credential solutions. For further information, go to www.nationalsecuritysolutions.com and follow @Idemia-NSS on Twitter.

About StereoVision Imaging

StereoVision Imaging, Inc. (SVI) is an emerging world leader in facial/object recognition and remote sensing technology for several markets and industries, from military reconnaissance and physical security to autonomous driving, robotics, mobile devices and more. For these applications, SVI develops and manufactures proprietary and highly advanced 4D FMCW LiDAR technology (four-dimensional frequency-modulated continuous wave light detection and ranging). The result of more than $100 million invested in R&D over the last 10 years, SVI’s Mil-Spec, field-proven and uniquely capable technology is protected by more than 100 patents and patents pending worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.stereovisioninc.com.

The SVI Advantage

The main advantages of SVI’s dual chirp FMCW 4D LiDAR over other types of LiDAR is its ability to instantly determine at exceptionally long ranges all four key dimensions of an object: length, width, depth and velocity. Unique to SVI technology is its ability to acquire velocity or motion information instantaneously at 40x the distance compared to traditional systems, while still being eye safe.

SVI FMCW 4D LiDAR also works in real world situations regardless of a subject’s movement, pose, expression, lighting conditions or occlusions, such as beards or sunglasses, or through a vehicle windshield. The technology can measure velocity down to millimeters per second, allowing the remote detection of heart and breathing rate and speech (U.S. patent no. 9,872,639), as well as eye movement (U.S. patent no. 10,791,925), which can provide indications of alertness, psychological condition, or intent. The technology is also ideal for any application requiring highly accurate, sub-millimeter measurement of the size, distance and movement of any object, such as required for industrial metrology. To learn more, visit www.stereovisioninc.com.

