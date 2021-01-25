New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-band Antenna Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957458/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wireless Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aerospace & Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Multi-band Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Automotive Segment to Record 9.5% CAGR



In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Mobile Mark, Inc.

RF Solutions Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multi-band Antenna Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band Antenna

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wireless Communication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Communication

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Multi-band Antenna Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band Antenna

by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by End-Use -

Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: China Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Multi-band Antenna Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: France Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band Antenna

by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna by End-Use -

Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band Antenna by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wireless

Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-band Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna

by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna

by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-band Antenna by End-Use - Wireless Communication,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Multi-band Antenna

by End-Use - Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-band

Antenna by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wireless Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

