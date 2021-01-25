PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Black Arizona is hosting a community conversation focusing on using data to identify the priorities of the African American community.

The event will feature an overview of data, a dialogue with community leaders, and a community survey covering key topics relevant to the progression of the African American experience in Arizona. The topics that will be discussed are focused on Education, Economy, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Civic Participation.

WHAT: The State of Black Arizona Community Conversation “Using Data to Identify the Priorities of the Black Community in Arizona”

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, | 5:30 – 7:30 pm

WHERE: Digital Event: RSVP here

WHO: Representatives from the State of Black Arizona, Center for the Future of Arizona, the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, and our steering committee members.

Interviews are available with Teniqua Broughton, State of Black Arizona Executive Director, and representatives from the Center for the Future of Arizona.

The State of Black Arizona would like to thank the steering committee members, our sponsors, and supporters for their support of this publication. Our major sponsors include ASU Foundation, Arizona Community Foundation, and Vitalyst Health Foundation. Our bronze sponsors are Arizona Public Service, Maricopa Community College District, and Salt River Project. Our supporting sponsor is Mass Mutual.

Register for the community conversation and take the community survey here!

Visit stateofblackarizona.org for more information.

State of Black Arizona

The State of Black Arizona creates a platform for the synthesis of data, demographics, and research that informs the community on the status of African Americans in Arizona. The data is intended to help community leaders and organizations with action planning and decision-making related to the issues and concerns of the state. We believe as a result of this work, the data will compel both the decision-makers and the grassroots community to move towards concerted efforts that provide solutions to improve the lives of all Arizonans.

The Center for the Future of Arizona

The Center for the Future of Arizona is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that brings Arizonans together to create a stronger and brighter future for our state. We listen to Arizonans to learn what matters most to them, share trusted data about how Arizona is doing, bring critical issues to public attention, and work with communities and leaders to solve public problems. Achieving The Arizona We Want is a shared vision of success around what matters most to Arizonans: a world-class education for all, healthy and vibrant communities, rewarding jobs that use all our talents and help our economy thrive, taking care of Arizona’s natural beauty and resources for generations to come, respecting and valuing every individual and championing their success.

