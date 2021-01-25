Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Train and Components Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global train and components market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global train and components market is expected to grow from $196. 45 billion in 2020 to $209. 77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6. 8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $286. 2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.
The train and components market consists of sales of trains and components and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and rebuild locomotives, locomotive frames and parts, railroad, street, and rapid transit cars and car equipment for operation on rails for freight and passenger service; and/or rail layers, ballast distributors, rail tamping equipment and other railway track maintenance equipment. The train and components market is segmented into locomotives, wagons, & other rolling stock and parts & accessories for railway vehicles.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global train and components market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 39% of the global train and components market. Africa was the smallest region in the global train and components market.
Locomotive parts manufacturers are using nose suspension drivers as they reduce the shock loads due to tensile coupling between motor shaft and axle. Nose suspension drive is a mechanism used in electric railcars, which supports half of the weight of the traction motor by wheel axle made of metal and the rest by a bogie frame. The electric motor when integrated with nose mounted traction motor reduces the shock and vibrations caused due to irregularity in the track. For instance, some of the major companies manufacturing these systems include WINDHOFF Bahn- und Anlagentechnik GmbH, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and Balfour Beatty Rail Ltd.
The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the train and components manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Transportation manufacturers depend heavily on supply of parts and components from different countries across the globe. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of parts and components. Also, sales of new automobiles decreased significantly due to decline in consumer demand as many countries impose lockdowns. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the train and components manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy
Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new train and components manufacturing, during the forecast period. Urbanization increases the demand for luxurious items among the population. Globally, around 60% of the urban settlements remained to be built. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasing popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the growth of train and components manufacturing market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Train and Components Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Train and Components Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Train and Components Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Train and Components Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Train and Components Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Train and Components
9. Train and Components Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Train and Components Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Train and Components Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Train and Components Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Train and Components Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Train and Components Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Train and Components Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
12. Train and Components Market Segments
12.1. Global Parts & Accessories for Railway Vehicles Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Train Motors; Train Wheels; Train Doors; Train Bogies; Train Brake System; Other Parts & Accessories for Railway Vehicles
12.2. Global Locomotives, Wagons, & Other Rolling Stock Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
13. Train and Components Market Metrics
13.1. Train and Components Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Train and Components Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
14. Asia-Pacific Train and Components Market
15. Western Europe Train and Components Market
16. Eastern Europe Train and Components Market
17. North America Train and Components Market
18. South America Train and Components Market
19. Middle East Train and Components Market
20. Africa Train and Components Market
21. Train and Components Market Competitive Landscape
21.1. Competitive Market Overview
21.2. Market Shares
21.3. Company Profiles
21.3.1. CRRC
21.3.1.1. Company Overview
21.3.1.2. Products and Services
21.3.1.3. Strategy
21.3.1.4. Financial Performance
21.3.2. Siemens
21.3.2.1. Company Overview
21.3.2.2. Products and Services
21.3.2.3. Strategy
21.3.2.4. Financial Performance
21.3.3. Alstom
21.3.3.1. Company Overview
21.3.3.2. Products and Services
21.3.3.3. Strategy
21.3.3.4. Financial Performance
21.3.4. Bombardier
21.3.4.1. Company Overview
21.3.4.2. Products and Services
21.3.4.3. Strategy
21.3.4.4. Financial Performance
21.3.5. GE Transportation
21.3.5.1. Company Overview
21.3.5.2. Products and Services
21.3.5.3. Strategy
21.3.5.4. Financial Performance
22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Train and Components Market
23. Market Background: Transportation Manufacturing Market
23.1. Transportation Manufacturing Market Characteristics
23.2. Transportation Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
23.3. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
23.4. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
23.5. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)
24. Recommendations
24.1. Global Train and Components Market in 2025- Growth Countries
24.2. Global Train and Components Market in 2025- Growth Segments
24.3. Global Train and Components Market in 2025- Growth Strategies
25. Appendix
25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
25.2. Abbreviations
25.3. Currencies
25.4. Research Inquiries
25.5. About the Publisher
26. Copyright and Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3aoum
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
