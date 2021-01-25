Covina CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robust pipeline of transthyretin amyloidosis treatment drugs is one of the major factors that is expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period.



The global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market accounted for US$ 40.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 58.7%.

The report "Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, By Drug (Inostersen, Partisiran, Tafamidis, and Others), By Indication (Wild Type ATTR Amyloidosis, and Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In August 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection— a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic— indicated for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults .

In July 2018, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. received marketing authorization approval for its drug TEGSEDI (inotersen) from the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis.

Analyst View:

Increasing prevalence of transthyretin amyloidosis

The global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is likely to be driven by an increase in the prevalence of disease, rise in the population with African origin, increase in awareness, improvement in diagnostic procedures, improving health care services, rapid economic growth in developing countries, and rise in research and development activity. For instance, According to the Amyloidosis Foundation, there are roughly 126 different genetic variations in ATTR, with up to 53 types of genetic variations in non-transthyretin hereditary amyloidosis diseases. According to reports published on transthyretin amyloidosis, it has been estimated that nearly 10,000, or 1.1 per 100,000 individuals in the world are living with TTR-FAP. The age group of patients suffering from the disorder is between 30 and 40 years of age. It has also been observed that TTR-CM tends to affect older males aged 65 years and above. Familial amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP) leads to 100 different types of mutations in the transthyretin gene, which leads to protein misfolding. There is only a 50% chance of transferring the mutation to the next generation from an affected parent. On the other hand, the mutation that leads to familial amyloid cardiomyopathy is generally found in individuals of African origin. Amyloidosis related to age primarily affects Caucasian men who are aged 65 years and above.

Increasing healthcare awareness among people

The global ATTR market is likely to exhibit a robust growth during the forecast period due to the probability of rising number of ATTR therapeutic drugs launches, increasing African-American population as they are genetically susceptible to amyloidosis, increasing healthcare awareness among people, and rising average income of individuals. However, the growth of this market can be hindered by stringent regulatory policies, the high cost of ATTR drugs, and incorrect diagnosis of ATTR disorders and limitations of clinical trials. Lack of knowledge about this condition and unavailability of advanced diagnostic methods in the middle-income countries are the major challenges to the market.

The global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market has been segmented by Drug (Inostersen, Partisiran, Tafamidis, and Others), By Indication (Wild Type ATTR Amyloidosis, and Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market accounted for US$ 40.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 58.7%.

Depending upon indication, the hereditary ATTR amyloidosis segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The hATTR is caused by the misfolding of protein monomers resulting from the TTR.

Depending upon distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period

By region, North Americas dominates the market for Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis owing to the increasing prevalence of amyloidosis among adults and older population and rising geriatric population which is a major trigger factor for this disease. The presence of pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Merck, etc. also propels the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market includes Prothena Corporation plc., Pfizer Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Celgene Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., SOM Innovation Biotech S.L., AstraZeneca plc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

