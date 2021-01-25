Washington, DC, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) with diesel engines grew 28 percent during 2020, even as overall auto sales declined by over 14 percent for the year. Among alternative fueled vehicle offerings, vehicles with diesel engines held 5 of the top 10 rankings for fastest growing sales (2019-2020), according to the Diesel Technology Forum, based on data and analysis provided by Alan Baum and Associates.

“For several decades, full-size pickup trucks have been at the top of the most popular selling vehicles in America, and now with new fuel-efficient and powerful diesel engine options available, last year’s 28 percent growth in sales results confirm that consumers are embracing the new generation of diesel technology more than ever,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit association representing manufacturers of diesel engines and equipment, key suppliers of emissions control and other technologies, and fuel producers.

“At a time of renewed national focus on vehicle fuel efficiency and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the more than 140,000 new diesels sold last year in full size pickup trucks is boosting overall corporate average fuel economy as diesel vehicle owners realize 16 to 25 percent fuel economy advantages over gasoline in both city and highway driving. Consider that if every full-size pickup sold in the U.S. was equipped with an advanced diesel engine, the U.S. could save roughly 500 million gallons of fuel per year, equivalent to 15 percent of the entire car market switching to a battery-electric option, helping to contribute to climate and energy policy goals. Greater fuel economy from diesel engines means using less fuel, saving money and fewer greenhouse gas emissions, benefits everyone can value.

“Consumer trends toward SUVs and pickup trucks aren’t new, but ones that have been occurring for nearly a decade. What is new is the growing number of more fuel-efficient offerings for car and truck buyers than ever before, ranging from battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, full hybrid and even hydrogen fuel cell options, although diesel continues to dominate in the alternative fuel segment. That five of the top ten fastest selling alternative fuel vehicles sold in 2020 are diesel-powered, is a very strong statement that consumers value what the new diesel engines offer.”

Currently there are 13 diesel options available in mid, full-size and heavy-duty pickup trucks. Starting in 2020, for the first time three diesel engine options were available the leading full size pickup truck segment from General Motors (Chevrolet Silverado 1500), Ram Trucks (1500 EcoDiesel), and Ford (F-150). This is in addition to their heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 series pickup truck offerings, including the Cummins Diesel in the Ram Heavy-Duty trucks. The Jeep Gladiator will have a 3.0L diesel engine option available in 2021.

Beyond the new lineup of diesel options in full size pickup trucks, there is further market potential thanks to new options in full-size SUVs from General Motors - the Duramax 3.0L turbo-diesel engine now available in the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL and Cadillac Escalade, making a total of 12 choices in the SUV segment. In addition to SUVs, there are nearly a dozen full-size vans offering a fuel-efficient diesel option as well. A full listing of currently available and coming soon options is available at the Forum website www.dieselforum.org.

“In the vehicle segments more Americans now prefer, more diesel options are turning out to be a win-win because diesel is a fuel-efficient choice that requires no compromises in fuel efficiency, vehicle utility or performance. With readily available fuel at more than two-thirds of all stations, highway ratings of as much as 33 mpg along with driving ranges that can exceed 500 miles on a single tank, the diesel option presents great overall value for consumers in these larger vehicles,” said Schaeffer.

“The new generation of diesel engine options are the quietest most powerful and fuel efficient we have ever seen, with near zero emissions as well, making them good choices for both the pocketbook and the planet. More diesel engine sales would help boost the overall U.S. vehicle fleet fuel efficiency which, according to the U.S. EPA, fell to 24.9 miles per gallon (mpg) in the 2019 model year as more Americans bought larger sport utility vehicles instead of cars.

“Last year was a difficult year for the auto industry, thanks to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, so seeing sales growth for diesel engine options is a strong signal that if fuel prices remain stable and economic recovery continues, we would expect that sales of pickups and larger SUVs with diesel engine options are only likely to increase as consumers seek more fuel efficiency, power and performance for the long haul of vehicle ownership.”

View this release online here.

# # #

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel, and technology. Members of the Diesel Technology Forum are the leaders in advanced technology engines, vehicles, fuels, and equipment, both diesel and a range of alternative fuels, including electrification, hydrogen, natural gas, and others. For more information visit https://www.dieselforum.org/.

Connect with the Diesel Technology Forum

For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @DieselTechForum or YouTube @DieselTechForum, and connect with us on LinkedIn. Get it all by subscribing to our newsletter Diesel Direct for a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more, direct to your inbox.

Allen Schaeffer Diesel Technology Forum 3015149046 aschaeffer@dieselforum.org