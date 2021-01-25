Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Management Decision Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Management Decision Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.26% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Management Decision solutions are increasingly becoming the method of choice for implementing digital transformation strategies across multiple industries. The approach of such solutions is about focusing on the high volume.
These operational decisions must be made every day in the organization, including the decisions in the operational processes, the decisions of the call-center representatives, and other front line staff. Management decision solutions are required to implement business rules and even for the way to tie business rules and analytics together to manage risk, reduce fraud, and improve customer engagement. By having robust insights-driven management decision solutions, organizations are prepared to make the best decisions efficiently.
Key Market Trends
BSFI is Expected to Hold Significant Share
Even in the digital world, various companies must meet risk management and compliance requirements. The financial and insurance industries are particularly affected by credit risk assessment, fraud detection, anti-money laundering, and digital handling of insurance claims, which are just a small selection of typical decision management use cases. Management decision solutions provide the methods and technologies to comprehensively digitalize the corresponding checks and calculations, store them centrally, and execute them consistently and automatically in all systems and business processes. Financial transactions need to be audit-proof, and transparency and traceability are central aspects of management decision solutions.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
The North American region houses the presence of significant players such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and SAS Institute, Inc., to name a few. The emergence of robust management decision models made different types of organizations in the North American region opting the solutions for supply chain optimization, customer management, debt collection, fraud, and financial inclusion. For instance, in 2019, Procter & Gamble (P&G), an American multinational consumer goods corporation, has optimized its consumer product transitions with the help of a management decision solution, saving millions of dollars and allowing it to reduce time spent on initiative planning. The supply chain innovation has boosted analytic efficiency by 90%, reducing the weekly analysis time to less than five minutes.
Competitive Landscape
The management decision market primarily comprises multiple domestic and international players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., etc. in quite a moderately fragmented and highly competitive environment. Technological advancements in the market are also bringing considerable competitive advantage to the companies, and the market is also witnessing multiple partnerships.
May 2020 - Oracle announced Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM to enable HR teams to enhance decision making and boost business performance. New self-service analytics capabilities provide deep insights across various areas, including manager performance, workforce composition, a span of control, diversity, turnover/retention, top talent analysis, and comparison ratio analysis.
