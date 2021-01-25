Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Procurement Software Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The procurement software market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for centralized procurement processes and the consolidation of supply chain management (SCM). Moreover, the market also seeks opportunities owing to the growth in mobile procurement applications.
The centralizing of procurement processes that ensure efficiency are also increasingly motivating the procurement software market. The need to curtail losses due to inventory control is another important factor bolstering the procurement software market considerably.
Owing to the increasing need to automate the procurement processes, the materialization of the e-procurement technology will open up new opportunities for market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the requirement to avert the duplication of records is anticipated to boost the development of the procurement software market in the coming years.
The influence of governmental policies is motivating further development in the market. The rise in the flow of international transactions between nations is further inspiring the progress of the market. The synergies being created between supply and demand forces in the market are expected to induce further growth of the market.
The rising need for the automation of procurement processes, the emergence of eProcurement technology, will drive the growth prospects for the global procurement software market in the coming years.
The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the software is likely to unleash immense developmental opportunities into the procurement software market in the years to come. Technological advancements are poised to accelerate revenue creation for market participants. On the contrary, lack of skilled personnel remains an impediment to market growth.
Software companies are currently increasing their focus on in-demand technologies and re-exploring innovative ways to serve their clients as the COVID-19 crisis is creating challenges across multiple industries and is leading to a reduction in technology spending.
Industries are still adjusting to the COVID-19 economy, from new internal logistics like WFH or building out infrastructure to cope up with new demand. Moreover, many of the heaviest spending reductions are being felt in the industries which were hardest hit by the effect of COVID-19.
Key Market Trends
Retail Industry to Witness Highest Growth
The retail segment is presumed to hold the maximum market share over the next few years. The intensified need for efficient inventory management in the retail sector is likely to aid demand generation across the forecast period.
North America Accounts for Highest Market Share
North America dominates in the global marketplace owing to the rising demand for centralized procurement processes. Also, the consolidation of companies incorporated in the region is expected to provide an impetus to market growth in the years to come.
Competitive Landscape
The procurement software market is moderately concentrated, owing to the presence of many large and small players in the market operating in the domestic as well as in the international market. Players in the market are adopting key strategies, such as product innovation, strategic partnerships and mergers, and acquisitions. Some of the key developments in the market are:
In April 2020 - Epicor Software Corporation announced the launch of Epicor Commerce Connect Express (ECC Express), a new portal to its existing Epicor Commerce Connect solution. The e-commerce product is designed for businesses that need an immediate way to improve productivity, offer quality online experiences, and stay connected to their valued customers and suppliers.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Improving Supplier Discovery and Relationship Management
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Retail Sourcing and Procurement Solutions
4.3 Market Challenges
4.3.1 Complexity Regarding Integration with Existing System and Supplier On-boarding
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Procurement Software Market
5 RELEVANT USED CASES AND CASE STUDIES
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Deployment Type
6.1.1 On-premise
6.1.2 Cloud
6.2 End-user Industry
6.2.1 Retail
6.2.2 Manufacturing
6.2.3 Transportation and Logistics
6.2.4 Healthcare
6.2.5 Other End-user Industries
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 SAP SE
7.1.2 Proactis Holdings PLC
7.1.3 Epicor Software Corporation
7.1.4 Ginesys (Ginni Systems Limited)
7.1.5 Coupa Software Inc.
7.1.6 Zycus Inc.
7.1.7 GT Nexus (Infor Inc.)
7.1.8 Ivalua Inc.
7.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.10 Oracle Corporation
7.1.11 Basware AS
7.1.12 Mercateo AG
7.1.13 GEP Corporation
7.1.14 Jaggaer Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
