Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Implants Market Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook by Type, Application, by End User and by Country, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study predicts the short term and long term trends that can shape the future of the Cosmetic Implants market including the COVID-19 pandemic implications for the Cosmetic Implants industry. The report presents market size forecasts across types, applications, end users and countries across regions. Strategic imperatives for development managers, decision makers and industry professionals including market trends, drivers, challenges, five forces analysis, insights on markets and companies.



The Cosmetic Implants market forecast report identifies growth opportunities in the market and how companies are reacting to the current market conditions. Cosmetic Implants Companies are focusing on improving efficiency and containing costs in current COVID-19 market conditions. Cosmetic Implants market forecast and Cosmetic Implants market growth is outlook through 2026.



The report reflects on predictions with 2019 as the base year and 2020-2026 as the forecast period. The research was based on the findings of an expert team of analysts analyzing the Cosmetic Implants market opportunities, underlying market factors, demographic and economic factors, market developments and others.



Cosmetic Implants industry size is estimated to register strong growth over the forecast period driven by ongoing investments in product diversification and expansion strategies in developing countries in Asia Pacific and South and Central America while opting for strengthening the Cosmetic Implants market share in developed countries.



Top Companies Operating in the Cosmetic Implants market include 3M Health Care, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies, Allergan, Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., GC Aesthetics, Implantech Asociates Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sientra Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Report Guide

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Market Segmentation

2.4 Cosmetic Implants Market- Key Findings, 2020



3. Strategic Imperatives on Global Cosmetic Implants Market

3.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.2 Market Trends- Across Types, Applications, End-user Types, Countries

3.3 Insights into Main Market Categories

3.4 Market Drivers and Restraints

3.5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success

3.6 Key Cosmetic Implants Companies



4. Cosmetic Implants Market Value Outlook to 2026, by Material

4.1 Metals

4.2 Polymers

4.3 Ceramic

4.4 Biomaterials



5. Cosmetic Implants Market Value Outlook to 2026, by Application

5.1 Dental Implants

5.1.1 Root Form

5.1.2 Plate Form

5.2 Breast Implants

5.2.1 Saline-Filled

5.2.2 Silicone Gel-Filled

5.3 Facial Implants

5.4 Others



6. Cosmetic Implants Market Value Outlook to 2026, by End-User

6.1 Hospitals

6.2 Cosmetics Clinics

6.3 Others



7 Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Implants Market Value Outlook to 2026

7.1 Leading Cosmetic Implants Types Contributing to Asia-Pacific Market

7.2 Top Applications Contributing to Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Implants

7.3 Top Countries Contributing to Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Implants



8 Europe Cosmetic Implants Market Value Outlook to 2026

8.1 Leading Cosmetic Implants Types Contributing to Europe Market

8.2 Top Applications Contributing to Europe Cosmetic Implants

8.3 Top Countries Contributing to Europe Cosmetic Implants



9 North America Cosmetic Implants Market Value Outlook to 2026

9.1 Leading Cosmetic Implants Types Contributing to North America Market

9.2 Top Applications Contributing to North America Cosmetic Implants

9.3 Top Countries Contributing to North America Cosmetic Implants



10 South and Central America Cosmetic Implants Market Value Outlook to 2026

10.1 Leading Cosmetic Implants Types Contributing to South and Central America Market

10.2 Top Applications Contributing to South and Central America Cosmetic Implants

10.3 Top Countries Contributing to South and Central America Cosmetic Implants



11 Middle East Africa Cosmetic Implants Market Value Outlook to 2026

11.1 Leading Cosmetic Implants Types Contributing to Middle East Africa Market

11.2 Top Applications Contributing to Middle East Africa Cosmetic Implants

11.3 Top Countries Contributing to Middle East Africa Cosmetic Implants



12 Business Profiles of Leading Companies

12.1 Business Description, SWOT and Financial Analysis of Companies in Cosmetic Implants Market

12.2 3M Health Care

12.3 Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies

12.4 Allergan, Inc.

12.5 Dentsply International Inc.

12.6 Gc Aesthetics

12.7 Implantech Associates Inc.

12.8 Institut Straumann Ag

12.9 Mentor Worldwide LLC

12.10 Nobel Biocare Holding AG

12.11 Sientra Inc.



13 Recent Industry Developments



14 Appendix

14.1 Analyst Expertise

14.2 Sources and Methodology

14.3 Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xvzl9

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900