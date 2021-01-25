Pune, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global radio frequency cables market size is expected to reach USD 17.59 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The growing installation of radio frequency cables across commercial radios, televisions, and broadcasting stations will drive the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Radio Frequency Cables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fiber Optic Cables, LAN Cables, and Others) By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Construction {Commercial and Residential}, IT & Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Distribution, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics {High Tech Products, Small Appliances, Household Appliances, White Goods, HVAC, and Others}, Manufacturing {Industrial Machinery and Others}, Automotive {Passenger Vehicles and Utility Vehicles}, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 7.53 billion in 2019.

Market Driver :

Increasing Digitalization to Support Business Expansion

The increasing adoption of innovative measures to improve project management and maximize productivity through digitalization can uplift market potential during the forecast period. The growing introduction of advanced products and services such as sensors, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for uninterrupted operations will subsequently enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, in March 2020, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and Nokia signed an agreement for future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) standard. SBB will utilize the Nokia LTE 1900MHz TDD (Time Division Duplex) radio frequency for testing the smartrail 4.0 project to reduce costs and increase safety & productivity.

Investment in High-speed Data Connection by Governments to Back Growth During Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted many industries across the world. The implementation of measures such as lockdowns and social distancing norms has further impeded the expansion of the market. However, economic relief packages introduced by governments to reinstate industrial divisions and recover incurred losses can subsequently improve the prospects of the market in the near future. in November 2020, the Canadian government announced an investment of about CAD 1.75 billion to enable high-speed data connection for all the citizens and propelling businesses. The country aims to join around 98% of the Canadians with fast internet by 2026, whereas all the residents by 2030 through the program.





Regional Analysis :

Advancing Manufacturing Facilities to Contribute Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in new infrastructures. The surging construction activities, favorable government initiatives, and advancing manufacturing facilities will promote the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in August 2020, India's prime minister inaugurated a new submarine optical fiber cable (OFC) to link the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the mainland territory. The administration targets to provide high-speed internet data transfer to the residents and propel the local economy. The market in North America is expected to hold a significant share owing to the stringent laws for radiofrequency systems in the region. For instance, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) implemented several policies on radio frequency devices' operation and its impacts on the human environment. In addition, the focus on high-speed internet services by companies can bolster the healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development :

September 2019: Legrand signed a joint marketing contract with DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. to deliver the latter’s FiberLAN solution, a Passive Optical LAN (POL) system along with a wide range of Legrand’s network connectivity, power management, and other solutions.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Radio Frequency Cables Market:

OFS (U.S.)

Anritsu (Japan)

Radiall (France)

Huzhou Shumai Cable Co.,Ltd. (China)

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

GTK UK Ltd (UK)

OTSCABLE (China)

Legrand (France)

ConductRF (U.S.)

W. L. Gore & Associates (U.S.)

Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Primus Cable (U.S.)

Tratos (UK)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Amphenol (U.S.)





