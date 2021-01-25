Paris, 25th January 2021 – 17:45
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 18 January 2021 and 22 January 2021
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Trading session
of (Date)
|Transaction
|Number of
shares
|Weighted
average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|Purpose of
buyback
|Total 18/01/2021
|26,655
|8.6385 €
|230,260
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|5,612
|8.6341 €
|48,455
|CEUX
|3,405
|8.6414 €
|29,424
|AQEU
|35,672
|8.6381 €
|308,139 €
|Total 19/01/2021
|27,395
|8.7891 €
|240,778
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|1,745
|8.7400 €
|15,251
|TQEX
|6,360
|8.8059 €
|56,005
|CEUX
|3,900
|8.8146 €
|34,377
|AQEU
|39,400
|8.7922 €
|346,412 €
|Total 20/01/2021
|27,143
|9.0269 €
|245,018
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|1,600
|9.0300 €
|14,448
|TQEX
|5,849
|9.0332 €
|52,835
|CEUX
|3,503
|9.0458 €
|31,688
|AQEU
|38,095
|9.0298 €
|343,988 €
|Total 21/01/2021
|28,666
|8.9600 €
|256,847
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|1,700
|8.9300 €
|15,181
|TQEX
|5,001
|8.9863 €
|44,941
|CEUX
|4,000
|8.9531 €
|35,812
|AQEU
|39,367
|8.9613 €
|352,781 €
|Total 22/01/2021
|30,900
|8.7315 €
|269,803
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|6,600
|8.7223 €
|57,567
|CEUX
|4,100
|8.7324 €
|35,803
|AQEU
|41,600
|8.7301 €
|363,172 €
|Total 18/01/2021 - 22/01/2021
|194,134
|8.8315 €
|1,714,493 €
|Cancellation
Detail transaction by transaction
|Trading session
of (Date)
|Transaction
|Number of
shares
|Weighted
average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|Purpose of
buyback
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.6500 €
|4,325.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|950
|8.6500 €
|8,217.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|751
|8.6500 €
|6,496.15 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|120
|8.6000 €
|1,032.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|90
|8.6000 €
|774.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|519
|8.6000 €
|4,463.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|300
|8.5500 €
|2,565.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|63
|8.5500 €
|538.65 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|228
|8.5900 €
|1,958.52 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|750
|8.6500 €
|6,487.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|23
|8.6500 €
|198.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|354
|8.6200 €
|3,051.48 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|618
|8.6300 €
|5,333.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|473
|8.6300 €
|4,081.99 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|352
|8.6200 €
|3,034.24 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|326
|8.6300 €
|2,813.38 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|28
|8.6300 €
|241.64 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|512
|8.6300 €
|4,418.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|69
|8.6300 €
|595.47 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|283
|8.6300 €
|2,442.29 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|180
|8.6300 €
|1,553.40 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|176
|8.6300 €
|1,518.88 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|394
|8.6400 €
|3,404.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|861
|8.6400 €
|7,439.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|442
|8.6200 €
|3,810.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|200
|8.6200 €
|1,724.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|231
|8.6200 €
|1,991.22 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|748
|8.6100 €
|6,440.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|417
|8.6400 €
|3,602.88 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|184
|8.6300 €
|1,587.92 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,022
|8.6300 €
|8,819.86 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|699
|8.6400 €
|6,039.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|38
|8.6400 €
|328.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|486
|8.6500 €
|4,203.90 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|726
|8.6400 €
|6,272.64 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|886
|8.6400 €
|7,655.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|950
|8.6200 €
|8,189.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|581
|8.6700 €
|5,037.27 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|287
|8.6700 €
|2,488.29 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|355
|8.6700 €
|3,077.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|467
|8.6700 €
|4,048.89 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|393
|8.6700 €
|3,407.31 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|201
|8.6500 €
|1,738.65 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|567
|8.6500 €
|4,904.55 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|225
|8.6500 €
|1,946.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|455
|8.6500 €
|3,935.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|222
|8.6200 €
|1,913.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|248
|8.6200 €
|2,137.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|98
|8.6200 €
|844.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|24
|8.6200 €
|206.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|290
|8.6200 €
|2,499.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|689
|8.6500 €
|5,959.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|77
|8.6300 €
|664.51 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|352
|8.6300 €
|3,037.76 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|224
|8.6300 €
|1,933.12 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|169
|8.6300 €
|1,458.47 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|487
|8.6300 €
|4,202.81 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|106
|8.6300 €
|914.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|227
|8.6300 €
|1,959.01 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|783
|8.6400 €
|6,765.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|191
|8.6400 €
|1,650.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|217
|8.6200 €
|1,870.54 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|165
|8.6200 €
|1,422.30 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|148
|8.6100 €
|1,274.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|475
|8.6100 €
|4,089.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|286
|8.6100 €
|2,462.46 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|136
|8.6400 €
|1,175.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|245
|8.6300 €
|2,114.35 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|568
|8.6300 €
|4,901.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|28
|8.6300 €
|241.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|347
|8.6300 €
|2,994.61 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|143
|8.6300 €
|1,234.09 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|843
|8.6600 €
|7,300.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|470
|8.6600 €
|4,070.20 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|948
|8.6600 €
|8,209.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|73
|8.6500 €
|631.45 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|650
|8.6500 €
|5,622.50 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|135
|8.6300 €
|1,165.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|594
|8.6300 €
|5,126.22 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|627
|8.6400 €
|5,417.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|131
|8.6400 €
|1,131.84 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|356
|8.6400 €
|3,075.84 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|54
|8.6400 €
|466.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,138
|8.6400 €
|9,832.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|219
|8.6500 €
|1,894.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|194
|8.6500 €
|1,678.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|419
|8.6600 €
|3,628.54 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|385
|8.6500 €
|3,330.25 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|464
|8.6500 €
|4,013.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|148
|8.6500 €
|1,280.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|115
|8.6500 €
|994.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,284
|8.6500 €
|11,106.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|85
|8.7000 €
|739.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|2,021
|8.7000 €
|17,582.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,761
|8.7200 €
|15,355.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|722
|8.8000 €
|6,353.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|39
|8.8100 €
|343.59 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|556
|8.8500 €
|4,920.60 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,839
|8.8500 €
|16,275.15 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|53
|8.8600 €
|469.58 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,321
|8.8400 €
|11,677.64 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,154
|8.8400 €
|10,201.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|198
|8.8500 €
|1,752.30 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|10
|8.8000 €
|88.00 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|443
|8.8000 €
|3,898.40 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|370
|8.8000 €
|3,256.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,215
|8.8000 €
|10,692.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|10
|8.8000 €
|88.00 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|28
|8.8100 €
|246.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|188
|8.8100 €
|1,656.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|683
|8.8100 €
|6,017.23 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|358
|8.7800 €
|3,143.24 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|430
|8.8000 €
|3,784.00 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|388
|8.7700 €
|3,402.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|592
|8.7700 €
|5,191.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|141
|8.7700 €
|1,236.57 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,205
|8.7400 €
|10,531.70 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|540
|8.7400 €
|4,719.60 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|801
|8.8000 €
|7,048.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1
|8.8000 €
|8.80 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1
|8.8000 €
|8.80 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|2
|8.8000 €
|17.60 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1
|8.8000 €
|8.80 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|341
|8.8000 €
|3,000.80 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|28
|8.8000 €
|246.40 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|530
|8.8100 €
|4,669.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|20
|8.8200 €
|176.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|6
|8.8200 €
|52.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|764
|8.7900 €
|6,715.56 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|332
|8.7900 €
|2,918.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|323
|8.7900 €
|2,839.17 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|76
|8.7900 €
|668.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1
|8.7900 €
|8.79 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|734
|8.7900 €
|6,451.86 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|223
|8.7800 €
|1,957.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|377
|8.7900 €
|3,313.83 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|510
|8.7900 €
|4,482.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|317
|8.7900 €
|2,786.43 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|342
|8.7900 €
|3,006.18 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|36
|8.7900 €
|316.44 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|756
|8.7600 €
|6,622.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|924
|8.7800 €
|8,112.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|100
|8.7500 €
|875.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|736
|8.8200 €
|6,491.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|717
|8.8200 €
|6,323.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|653
|8.8200 €
|5,759.46 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|437
|8.8300 €
|3,858.71 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|517
|8.8300 €
|4,565.11 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|238
|8.8400 €
|2,103.92 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|351
|8.8300 €
|3,099.33 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|580
|8.8100 €
|5,109.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|640
|8.8100 €
|5,638.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|354
|8.8000 €
|3,115.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.7900 €
|4,395.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|223
|8.7900 €
|1,960.17 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|52
|8.7900 €
|457.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,058
|8.7600 €
|9,268.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|181
|8.7800 €
|1,589.18 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|169
|8.7800 €
|1,483.82 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|496
|8.7600 €
|4,344.96 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|621
|8.7600 €
|5,439.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.7900 €
|8,790.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|114
|8.8100 €
|1,004.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|540
|8.8100 €
|4,757.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|502
|8.8100 €
|4,422.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|136
|8.8100 €
|1,198.16 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|262
|8.8100 €
|2,308.22 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|41
|8.8100 €
|361.21 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|650
|8.8100 €
|5,726.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|133
|8.8100 €
|1,171.73 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|254
|8.8100 €
|2,237.74 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|591
|8.8000 €
|5,200.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|111
|8.8100 €
|977.91 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|670
|8.8100 €
|5,902.70 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|1
|8.8100 €
|8.81 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|220
|8.8100 €
|1,938.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|492
|8.8100 €
|4,334.52 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|486
|8.8100 €
|4,281.66 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|22
|8.8100 €
|193.82 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|60
|8.8100 €
|528.60 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|187
|8.8000 €
|1,645.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|498
|8.8000 €
|4,382.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/01/2021
|Purchase
|11
|8.8100 €
|96.91 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|94
|8.8700 €
|833.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|248
|8.8700 €
|2,199.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|679
|8.8700 €
|6,022.73 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,458
|8.8500 €
|12,903.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|230
|8.8500 €
|2,035.50 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|13
|8.8500 €
|115.05 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|352
|8.8700 €
|3,122.24 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,446
|8.8700 €
|12,826.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|652
|8.9100 €
|5,809.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|259
|8.9100 €
|2,307.69 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|551
|8.9300 €
|4,920.43 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.9700 €
|4,485.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|657
|8.9500 €
|5,880.15 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|871
|8.9500 €
|7,795.45 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,417
|9.0200 €
|12,781.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|357
|9.0200 €
|3,220.14 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|750
|9.0600 €
|6,795.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|22
|9.0600 €
|199.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|465
|9.0400 €
|4,203.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|4
|9.0400 €
|36.16 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|835
|9.0400 €
|7,548.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|191
|9.0300 €
|1,724.73 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|401
|9.0300 €
|3,621.03 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|8
|9.0300 €
|72.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|17
|9.0400 €
|153.68 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|285
|9.0400 €
|2,576.40 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|270
|9.1600 €
|2,473.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|73
|9.1600 €
|668.68 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|715
|9.1300 €
|6,527.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|638
|9.1300 €
|5,824.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|375
|9.1200 €
|3,420.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|362
|9.1200 €
|3,301.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|329
|9.1300 €
|3,003.77 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|17
|9.1300 €
|155.21 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|394
|9.1000 €
|3,585.40 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|174
|9.1200 €
|1,586.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|219
|9.1200 €
|1,997.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|311
|9.1200 €
|2,836.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|6
|9.1200 €
|54.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|258
|9.1200 €
|2,352.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|671
|9.1100 €
|6,112.81 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|6
|9.1100 €
|54.66 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|210
|9.1000 €
|1,911.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|8
|9.1000 €
|72.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|343
|9.1000 €
|3,121.30 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|583
|9.0800 €
|5,293.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|14
|9.0600 €
|126.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|8
|9.1000 €
|72.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|140
|9.0800 €
|1,271.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|19
|9.0800 €
|172.52 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|569
|9.0600 €
|5,155.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|670
|9.0200 €
|6,043.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|19
|9.0200 €
|171.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|7
|9.0100 €
|63.07 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|353
|8.9900 €
|3,173.47 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|909
|9.0100 €
|8,190.09 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|9
|9.0100 €
|81.09 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|377
|9.0300 €
|3,404.31 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|362
|9.0300 €
|3,268.86 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|731
|9.0400 €
|6,608.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|60
|9.0400 €
|542.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|37
|9.0600 €
|335.22 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|171
|9.0600 €
|1,549.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|97
|9.0600 €
|878.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|318
|9.0600 €
|2,881.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|612
|9.0600 €
|5,544.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|471
|9.0600 €
|4,267.26 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|348
|9.0500 €
|3,149.40 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|427
|9.0500 €
|3,864.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|348
|9.0500 €
|3,149.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|14
|9.0500 €
|126.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|315
|9.0800 €
|2,860.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|372
|9.0800 €
|3,377.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|708
|9.0700 €
|6,421.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|267
|9.1000 €
|2,429.70 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|69
|9.1100 €
|628.59 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|178
|9.1100 €
|1,621.58 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|110
|9.0900 €
|999.90 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|306
|9.0900 €
|2,781.54 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|774
|9.0900 €
|7,035.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|924
|9.0900 €
|8,399.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|346
|9.1000 €
|3,148.60 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|53
|9.0800 €
|481.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|679
|9.0800 €
|6,165.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|331
|9.0800 €
|3,005.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|819
|9.0800 €
|7,436.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|4
|9.0700 €
|36.28 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|29
|9.0600 €
|262.74 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|9.0800 €
|4,540.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|160
|9.0800 €
|1,452.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|120
|9.0800 €
|1,089.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|391
|9.0600 €
|3,542.46 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|795
|9.0500 €
|7,194.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|677
|9.0600 €
|6,133.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|355
|9.0500 €
|3,212.75 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|250
|9.0500 €
|2,262.50 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|104
|9.0500 €
|941.20 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|320
|9.0300 €
|2,889.60 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|278
|9.0300 €
|2,510.34 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|149
|9.0300 €
|1,345.47 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|181
|9.0300 €
|1,634.43 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|4
|9.0300 €
|36.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|821
|9.0300 €
|7,413.63 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|426
|9.0300 €
|3,846.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|187
|9.0500 €
|1,692.35 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|159
|9.0500 €
|1,438.95 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|20/01/2021
|Purchase
|120
|9.0400 €
|1,084.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|419
|9.0600 €
|3,796.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|238
|9.0600 €
|2,156.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|134
|9.0500 €
|1,212.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,318
|9.0500 €
|11,927.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|180
|9.0700 €
|1,632.60 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|496
|9.0600 €
|4,493.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|109
|9.0600 €
|987.54 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|480
|9.0600 €
|4,348.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|572
|9.0300 €
|5,165.16 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|716
|9.0300 €
|6,465.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|17
|9.0300 €
|153.51 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|782
|9.0300 €
|7,061.46 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|339
|9.0600 €
|3,071.34 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|135
|9.0500 €
|1,221.75 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|525
|9.0500 €
|4,751.25 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|860
|9.0500 €
|7,783.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|805
|9.0400 €
|7,277.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|337
|9.0500 €
|3,049.85 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|836
|9.0300 €
|7,549.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|257
|9.0500 €
|2,325.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|805
|9.0500 €
|7,285.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|181
|9.0600 €
|1,639.86 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|181
|9.0600 €
|1,639.86 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|331
|9.0600 €
|2,998.86 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|102
|9.0600 €
|924.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|331
|9.0700 €
|3,002.17 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|82
|9.0700 €
|743.74 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|226
|9.0600 €
|2,047.56 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|328
|9.0600 €
|2,971.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|118
|9.0600 €
|1,069.08 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|70
|9.0300 €
|632.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|335
|9.0200 €
|3,021.70 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,035
|9.0300 €
|9,346.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|588
|8.9900 €
|5,286.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|333
|9.0300 €
|3,006.99 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|203
|9.0200 €
|1,831.06 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|923
|9.0100 €
|8,316.23 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|638
|9.0000 €
|5,742.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|116
|9.0000 €
|1,044.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|98
|9.0000 €
|882.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|127
|9.0000 €
|1,143.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|317
|8.9800 €
|2,846.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|231
|8.9800 €
|2,074.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|17
|8.9800 €
|152.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|229
|8.9900 €
|2,058.71 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|110
|8.9900 €
|988.90 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|150
|8.9900 €
|1,348.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|290
|8.9900 €
|2,607.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|245
|8.9900 €
|2,202.55 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|438
|8.9900 €
|3,937.62 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|923
|8.9800 €
|8,288.54 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|222
|8.9700 €
|1,991.34 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|135
|8.9700 €
|1,210.95 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|531
|8.9500 €
|4,752.45 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|319
|8.9500 €
|2,855.05 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|610
|8.9600 €
|5,465.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|181
|8.9500 €
|1,619.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|614
|8.9500 €
|5,495.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|600
|8.9100 €
|5,346.00 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|250
|8.9100 €
|2,227.50 €
|TQEX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|529
|8.8700 €
|4,692.23 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|750
|8.8700 €
|6,652.50 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|750
|8.8700 €
|6,652.50 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|606
|8.8900 €
|5,387.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|300
|8.8900 €
|2,667.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|31
|8.8900 €
|275.59 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|563
|8.8500 €
|4,982.55 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|80
|8.8400 €
|707.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|512
|8.8400 €
|4,526.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|9
|8.8400 €
|79.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|404
|8.9000 €
|3,595.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|520
|8.9000 €
|4,628.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|397
|8.9000 €
|3,533.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|70
|8.9000 €
|623.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|286
|8.9100 €
|2,548.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|59
|8.9100 €
|525.69 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|501
|8.9100 €
|4,463.91 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|15
|8.8900 €
|133.35 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|184
|8.8900 €
|1,635.76 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|143
|8.8900 €
|1,271.27 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|43
|8.8800 €
|381.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|685
|8.8800 €
|6,082.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|154
|8.8600 €
|1,364.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|404
|8.8600 €
|3,579.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|624
|8.8600 €
|5,528.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|277
|8.8500 €
|2,451.45 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|11
|8.8500 €
|97.35 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|54
|8.8500 €
|477.90 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.8700 €
|4,435.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|300
|8.8700 €
|2,661.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|500
|8.8700 €
|4,435.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|242
|8.8700 €
|2,146.54 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|258
|8.8700 €
|2,288.46 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|99
|8.8700 €
|878.13 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|521
|8.8900 €
|4,631.69 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|903
|8.8900 €
|8,027.67 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,319
|8.9200 €
|11,765.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|230
|8.8800 €
|2,042.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|368
|8.8800 €
|3,267.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|474
|8.8700 €
|4,204.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|156
|8.8700 €
|1,383.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|41
|8.8700 €
|363.67 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|101
|8.8700 €
|895.87 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|238
|8.8800 €
|2,113.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|15
|8.8800 €
|133.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|458
|8.8800 €
|4,067.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|41
|8.8800 €
|364.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|117
|8.8900 €
|1,040.13 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|305
|8.8900 €
|2,711.45 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|98
|8.8900 €
|871.22 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|21/01/2021
|Purchase
|4
|8.8900 €
|35.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|311
|8.8100 €
|2,739.91 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|602
|8.8100 €
|5,303.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|218
|8.8100 €
|1,920.58 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,135
|8.8400 €
|10,033.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|100
|8.7800 €
|878.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|259
|8.7800 €
|2,274.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|232
|8.7800 €
|2,036.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|370
|8.7900 €
|3,252.30 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|351
|8.7900 €
|3,085.29 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|158
|8.7600 €
|1,384.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|600
|8.7800 €
|5,268.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|98
|8.7800 €
|860.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|994
|8.7800 €
|8,727.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|25
|8.7700 €
|219.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|553
|8.7700 €
|4,849.81 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|44
|8.7800 €
|386.32 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|604
|8.7600 €
|5,291.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|342
|8.7600 €
|2,995.92 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|35
|8.7900 €
|307.65 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|648
|8.7900 €
|5,695.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|863
|8.7600 €
|7,559.88 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|581
|8.7600 €
|5,089.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|487
|8.8300 €
|4,300.21 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,077
|8.8300 €
|9,509.91 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|346
|8.8200 €
|3,051.72 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|100
|8.8200 €
|882.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|864
|8.8200 €
|7,620.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|600
|8.8100 €
|5,286.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|289
|8.8100 €
|2,546.09 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|594
|8.8100 €
|5,233.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|566
|8.8000 €
|4,980.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|346
|8.8200 €
|3,051.72 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|924
|8.7900 €
|8,121.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|251
|8.7800 €
|2,203.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|21
|8.7800 €
|184.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|200
|8.7800 €
|1,756.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|107
|8.7800 €
|939.46 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|43
|8.8000 €
|378.40 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|343
|8.7600 €
|3,004.68 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|581
|8.7700 €
|5,095.37 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|120
|8.7700 €
|1,052.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|337
|8.7500 €
|2,948.75 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|35
|8.7600 €
|306.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|696
|8.7800 €
|6,110.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|599
|8.7800 €
|5,259.22 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|300
|8.7400 €
|2,622.00 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|77
|8.7400 €
|672.98 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|612
|8.7400 €
|5,348.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|234
|8.6600 €
|2,026.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|405
|8.6600 €
|3,507.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|13
|8.7400 €
|113.62 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|81
|8.7200 €
|706.32 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|69
|8.7200 €
|601.68 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|263
|8.7200 €
|2,293.36 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|7
|8.7200 €
|61.04 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|545
|8.7300 €
|4,757.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|351
|8.7300 €
|3,064.23 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|350
|8.7200 €
|3,052.00 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|54
|8.7100 €
|470.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,646
|8.7100 €
|14,336.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|716
|8.7100 €
|6,236.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|974
|8.6600 €
|8,434.84 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|52
|8.6800 €
|451.36 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|57
|8.6800 €
|494.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|25
|8.6800 €
|217.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|230
|8.6800 €
|1,996.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|212
|8.6900 €
|1,842.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|726
|8.6900 €
|6,308.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|198
|8.7000 €
|1,722.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|277
|8.7000 €
|2,409.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|229
|8.7000 €
|1,992.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|148
|8.7100 €
|1,289.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|592
|8.7100 €
|5,156.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|110
|8.7100 €
|958.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|241
|8.6900 €
|2,094.29 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|449
|8.6900 €
|3,901.81 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|738
|8.6900 €
|6,413.22 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|175
|8.6900 €
|1,520.75 €
|AQEU
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,062
|8.6900 €
|9,228.78 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|345
|8.6700 €
|2,991.15 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|74
|8.6900 €
|643.06 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|341
|8.6800 €
|2,959.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|573
|8.6800 €
|4,973.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|40
|8.6900 €
|347.60 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|269
|8.6900 €
|2,337.61 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|36
|8.6800 €
|312.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|730
|8.6600 €
|6,321.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|5
|8.6800 €
|43.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|191
|8.6800 €
|1,657.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|21
|8.6800 €
|182.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|771
|8.6800 €
|6,692.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,218
|8.6500 €
|10,535.70 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|392
|8.6500 €
|3,390.80 €
|CEUX
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|200
|8.6600 €
|1,732.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|136
|8.6600 €
|1,177.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|136
|8.6600 €
|1,177.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|509
|8.6600 €
|4,407.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,080
|8.6500 €
|9,342.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|293
|8.6100 €
|2,522.73 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|615
|8.6100 €
|5,295.15 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|228
|8.6300 €
|1,967.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|588
|8.6300 €
|5,074.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|212
|8.6500 €
|1,833.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|1,056
|8.6500 €
|9,134.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|22/01/2021
|Purchase
|674
|8.6500 €
|5,830.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com
|Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.
|
Coface: for trade
With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.
www.coface.com
COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA
1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.
Attachment
Coface SA
Bois-Colombes, FRANCE
Coface SA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: