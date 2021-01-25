Paris, 25th January 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 18 January 2021 and 22 January 2021









Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 18/01/2021 26,655 8.6385 € 230,260 XPAR Cancellation 5,612 8.6341 € 48,455 CEUX 3,405 8.6414 € 29,424 AQEU 35,672 8.6381 € 308,139 € Total 19/01/2021 27,395 8.7891 € 240,778 XPAR Cancellation 1,745 8.7400 € 15,251 TQEX 6,360 8.8059 € 56,005 CEUX 3,900 8.8146 € 34,377 AQEU 39,400 8.7922 € 346,412 € Total 20/01/2021 27,143 9.0269 € 245,018 XPAR Cancellation 1,600 9.0300 € 14,448 TQEX 5,849 9.0332 € 52,835 CEUX 3,503 9.0458 € 31,688 AQEU 38,095 9.0298 € 343,988 € Total 21/01/2021 28,666 8.9600 € 256,847 XPAR Cancellation 1,700 8.9300 € 15,181 TQEX 5,001 8.9863 € 44,941 CEUX 4,000 8.9531 € 35,812 AQEU 39,367 8.9613 € 352,781 € Total 22/01/2021 30,900 8.7315 € 269,803 XPAR Cancellation 6,600 8.7223 € 57,567 CEUX 4,100 8.7324 € 35,803 AQEU 41,600 8.7301 € 363,172 € Total 18/01/2021 - 22/01/2021 194,134 8.8315 € 1,714,493 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 18/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.6500 € 4,325.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 950 8.6500 € 8,217.50 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 751 8.6500 € 6,496.15 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 120 8.6000 € 1,032.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.6000 € 774.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 519 8.6000 € 4,463.40 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.5500 € 2,565.00 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 63 8.5500 € 538.65 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 228 8.5900 € 1,958.52 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.6500 € 6,487.50 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 23 8.6500 € 198.95 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 354 8.6200 € 3,051.48 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 618 8.6300 € 5,333.34 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 473 8.6300 € 4,081.99 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 352 8.6200 € 3,034.24 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 326 8.6300 € 2,813.38 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 28 8.6300 € 241.64 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 512 8.6300 € 4,418.56 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 69 8.6300 € 595.47 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 283 8.6300 € 2,442.29 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 180 8.6300 € 1,553.40 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 176 8.6300 € 1,518.88 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 394 8.6400 € 3,404.16 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 861 8.6400 € 7,439.04 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 442 8.6200 € 3,810.04 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.6200 € 1,724.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 231 8.6200 € 1,991.22 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 748 8.6100 € 6,440.28 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 417 8.6400 € 3,602.88 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.6300 € 1,587.92 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 1,022 8.6300 € 8,819.86 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 699 8.6400 € 6,039.36 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 38 8.6400 € 328.32 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 486 8.6500 € 4,203.90 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 726 8.6400 € 6,272.64 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 886 8.6400 € 7,655.04 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 950 8.6200 € 8,189.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 581 8.6700 € 5,037.27 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 287 8.6700 € 2,488.29 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 355 8.6700 € 3,077.85 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 467 8.6700 € 4,048.89 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 393 8.6700 € 3,407.31 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 201 8.6500 € 1,738.65 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 567 8.6500 € 4,904.55 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 225 8.6500 € 1,946.25 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 455 8.6500 € 3,935.75 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 222 8.6200 € 1,913.64 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 248 8.6200 € 2,137.76 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.6200 € 844.76 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 24 8.6200 € 206.88 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 290 8.6200 € 2,499.80 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 689 8.6500 € 5,959.85 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 77 8.6300 € 664.51 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 352 8.6300 € 3,037.76 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 224 8.6300 € 1,933.12 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 169 8.6300 € 1,458.47 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 487 8.6300 € 4,202.81 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 106 8.6300 € 914.78 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 227 8.6300 € 1,959.01 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 783 8.6400 € 6,765.12 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.6400 € 1,650.24 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 217 8.6200 € 1,870.54 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 165 8.6200 € 1,422.30 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 148 8.6100 € 1,274.28 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 475 8.6100 € 4,089.75 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 286 8.6100 € 2,462.46 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 136 8.6400 € 1,175.04 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 245 8.6300 € 2,114.35 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 568 8.6300 € 4,901.84 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 28 8.6300 € 241.64 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 347 8.6300 € 2,994.61 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 143 8.6300 € 1,234.09 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 843 8.6600 € 7,300.38 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 470 8.6600 € 4,070.20 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 948 8.6600 € 8,209.68 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 73 8.6500 € 631.45 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 650 8.6500 € 5,622.50 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 135 8.6300 € 1,165.05 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 594 8.6300 € 5,126.22 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 627 8.6400 € 5,417.28 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 131 8.6400 € 1,131.84 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 356 8.6400 € 3,075.84 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.6400 € 466.56 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 1,138 8.6400 € 9,832.32 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 219 8.6500 € 1,894.35 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 194 8.6500 € 1,678.10 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 419 8.6600 € 3,628.54 € CEUX Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 385 8.6500 € 3,330.25 € AQEU Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 464 8.6500 € 4,013.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 148 8.6500 € 1,280.20 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 115 8.6500 € 994.75 € XPAR Cancellation 18/01/2021 Purchase 1,284 8.6500 € 11,106.60 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 85 8.7000 € 739.50 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 2,021 8.7000 € 17,582.70 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1,761 8.7200 € 15,355.92 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 722 8.8000 € 6,353.60 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 39 8.8100 € 343.59 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 556 8.8500 € 4,920.60 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1,839 8.8500 € 16,275.15 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 53 8.8600 € 469.58 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1,321 8.8400 € 11,677.64 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1,154 8.8400 € 10,201.36 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 198 8.8500 € 1,752.30 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.8000 € 88.00 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 443 8.8000 € 3,898.40 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.8000 € 3,256.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1,215 8.8000 € 10,692.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.8000 € 88.00 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 28 8.8100 € 246.68 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 188 8.8100 € 1,656.28 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 683 8.8100 € 6,017.23 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.7800 € 3,143.24 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 430 8.8000 € 3,784.00 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 388 8.7700 € 3,402.76 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 592 8.7700 € 5,191.84 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 141 8.7700 € 1,236.57 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1,205 8.7400 € 10,531.70 € TQEX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 540 8.7400 € 4,719.60 € TQEX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 801 8.8000 € 7,048.80 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.8000 € 8.80 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.8000 € 8.80 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.8000 € 17.60 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.8000 € 8.80 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 341 8.8000 € 3,000.80 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 28 8.8000 € 246.40 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 530 8.8100 € 4,669.30 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 20 8.8200 € 176.40 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 6 8.8200 € 52.92 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 764 8.7900 € 6,715.56 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 332 8.7900 € 2,918.28 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 323 8.7900 € 2,839.17 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 76 8.7900 € 668.04 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.7900 € 8.79 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 734 8.7900 € 6,451.86 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 223 8.7800 € 1,957.94 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 377 8.7900 € 3,313.83 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 510 8.7900 € 4,482.90 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 317 8.7900 € 2,786.43 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 342 8.7900 € 3,006.18 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 36 8.7900 € 316.44 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 756 8.7600 € 6,622.56 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 924 8.7800 € 8,112.72 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.7500 € 875.00 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 736 8.8200 € 6,491.52 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 717 8.8200 € 6,323.94 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 653 8.8200 € 5,759.46 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 437 8.8300 € 3,858.71 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 517 8.8300 € 4,565.11 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 238 8.8400 € 2,103.92 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.8300 € 3,099.33 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 580 8.8100 € 5,109.80 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 640 8.8100 € 5,638.40 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 354 8.8000 € 3,115.20 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.7900 € 4,395.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 223 8.7900 € 1,960.17 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 52 8.7900 € 457.08 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1,058 8.7600 € 9,268.08 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 181 8.7800 € 1,589.18 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 169 8.7800 € 1,483.82 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 496 8.7600 € 4,344.96 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 621 8.7600 € 5,439.96 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1,000 8.7900 € 8,790.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 114 8.8100 € 1,004.34 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 540 8.8100 € 4,757.40 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 502 8.8100 € 4,422.62 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 136 8.8100 € 1,198.16 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 262 8.8100 € 2,308.22 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 41 8.8100 € 361.21 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 650 8.8100 € 5,726.50 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 133 8.8100 € 1,171.73 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 254 8.8100 € 2,237.74 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 591 8.8000 € 5,200.80 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 111 8.8100 € 977.91 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 670 8.8100 € 5,902.70 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.8100 € 8.81 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 220 8.8100 € 1,938.20 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 492 8.8100 € 4,334.52 € CEUX Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 486 8.8100 € 4,281.66 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 22 8.8100 € 193.82 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 60 8.8100 € 528.60 € AQEU Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 187 8.8000 € 1,645.60 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 498 8.8000 € 4,382.40 € XPAR Cancellation 19/01/2021 Purchase 11 8.8100 € 96.91 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 94 8.8700 € 833.78 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 248 8.8700 € 2,199.76 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 679 8.8700 € 6,022.73 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 1,458 8.8500 € 12,903.30 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.8500 € 2,035.50 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 13 8.8500 € 115.05 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 352 8.8700 € 3,122.24 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 1,446 8.8700 € 12,826.02 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 652 8.9100 € 5,809.32 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 259 8.9100 € 2,307.69 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 551 8.9300 € 4,920.43 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.9700 € 4,485.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 657 8.9500 € 5,880.15 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 871 8.9500 € 7,795.45 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 1,417 9.0200 € 12,781.34 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 357 9.0200 € 3,220.14 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 750 9.0600 € 6,795.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 22 9.0600 € 199.32 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 465 9.0400 € 4,203.60 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 4 9.0400 € 36.16 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 835 9.0400 € 7,548.40 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 191 9.0300 € 1,724.73 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 401 9.0300 € 3,621.03 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 8 9.0300 € 72.24 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 17 9.0400 € 153.68 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 285 9.0400 € 2,576.40 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 270 9.1600 € 2,473.20 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 73 9.1600 € 668.68 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 715 9.1300 € 6,527.95 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 638 9.1300 € 5,824.94 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 375 9.1200 € 3,420.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 362 9.1200 € 3,301.44 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 329 9.1300 € 3,003.77 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 17 9.1300 € 155.21 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 394 9.1000 € 3,585.40 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 174 9.1200 € 1,586.88 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 219 9.1200 € 1,997.28 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 311 9.1200 € 2,836.32 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 6 9.1200 € 54.72 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 258 9.1200 € 2,352.96 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 671 9.1100 € 6,112.81 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 6 9.1100 € 54.66 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 210 9.1000 € 1,911.00 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 8 9.1000 € 72.80 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 343 9.1000 € 3,121.30 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 583 9.0800 € 5,293.64 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 14 9.0600 € 126.84 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 8 9.1000 € 72.80 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 140 9.0800 € 1,271.20 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 19 9.0800 € 172.52 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 569 9.0600 € 5,155.14 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 670 9.0200 € 6,043.40 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 19 9.0200 € 171.38 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 7 9.0100 € 63.07 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 353 8.9900 € 3,173.47 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 909 9.0100 € 8,190.09 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 9 9.0100 € 81.09 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 377 9.0300 € 3,404.31 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 362 9.0300 € 3,268.86 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 731 9.0400 € 6,608.24 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 60 9.0400 € 542.40 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 37 9.0600 € 335.22 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 171 9.0600 € 1,549.26 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 97 9.0600 € 878.82 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 318 9.0600 € 2,881.08 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 612 9.0600 € 5,544.72 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 471 9.0600 € 4,267.26 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 348 9.0500 € 3,149.40 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 427 9.0500 € 3,864.35 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 348 9.0500 € 3,149.40 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 14 9.0500 € 126.70 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 315 9.0800 € 2,860.20 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 372 9.0800 € 3,377.76 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 708 9.0700 € 6,421.56 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 267 9.1000 € 2,429.70 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 69 9.1100 € 628.59 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 178 9.1100 € 1,621.58 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 110 9.0900 € 999.90 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 306 9.0900 € 2,781.54 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 774 9.0900 € 7,035.66 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 924 9.0900 € 8,399.16 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 346 9.1000 € 3,148.60 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 53 9.0800 € 481.24 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 679 9.0800 € 6,165.32 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 331 9.0800 € 3,005.48 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 819 9.0800 € 7,436.52 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 4 9.0700 € 36.28 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 29 9.0600 € 262.74 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 500 9.0800 € 4,540.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 160 9.0800 € 1,452.80 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 120 9.0800 € 1,089.60 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 391 9.0600 € 3,542.46 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 795 9.0500 € 7,194.75 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 677 9.0600 € 6,133.62 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 355 9.0500 € 3,212.75 € AQEU Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 250 9.0500 € 2,262.50 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 104 9.0500 € 941.20 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 320 9.0300 € 2,889.60 € TQEX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 278 9.0300 € 2,510.34 € TQEX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 149 9.0300 € 1,345.47 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 181 9.0300 € 1,634.43 € TQEX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 4 9.0300 € 36.12 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 821 9.0300 € 7,413.63 € TQEX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 426 9.0300 € 3,846.78 € XPAR Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 187 9.0500 € 1,692.35 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 159 9.0500 € 1,438.95 € CEUX Cancellation 20/01/2021 Purchase 120 9.0400 € 1,084.80 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 419 9.0600 € 3,796.14 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 238 9.0600 € 2,156.28 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 134 9.0500 € 1,212.70 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 1,318 9.0500 € 11,927.90 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 180 9.0700 € 1,632.60 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 496 9.0600 € 4,493.76 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 109 9.0600 € 987.54 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 480 9.0600 € 4,348.80 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 572 9.0300 € 5,165.16 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 716 9.0300 € 6,465.48 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 17 9.0300 € 153.51 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 782 9.0300 € 7,061.46 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 339 9.0600 € 3,071.34 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 135 9.0500 € 1,221.75 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 525 9.0500 € 4,751.25 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 860 9.0500 € 7,783.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 805 9.0400 € 7,277.20 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 337 9.0500 € 3,049.85 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 836 9.0300 € 7,549.08 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 257 9.0500 € 2,325.85 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 805 9.0500 € 7,285.25 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 181 9.0600 € 1,639.86 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 181 9.0600 € 1,639.86 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 331 9.0600 € 2,998.86 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 102 9.0600 € 924.12 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 331 9.0700 € 3,002.17 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 82 9.0700 € 743.74 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 226 9.0600 € 2,047.56 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 328 9.0600 € 2,971.68 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 118 9.0600 € 1,069.08 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 70 9.0300 € 632.10 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 335 9.0200 € 3,021.70 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 1,035 9.0300 € 9,346.05 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 588 8.9900 € 5,286.12 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 333 9.0300 € 3,006.99 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 203 9.0200 € 1,831.06 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 923 9.0100 € 8,316.23 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 638 9.0000 € 5,742.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 116 9.0000 € 1,044.00 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 98 9.0000 € 882.00 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 127 9.0000 € 1,143.00 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 317 8.9800 € 2,846.66 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 231 8.9800 € 2,074.38 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 17 8.9800 € 152.66 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 229 8.9900 € 2,058.71 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 110 8.9900 € 988.90 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 150 8.9900 € 1,348.50 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 290 8.9900 € 2,607.10 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 245 8.9900 € 2,202.55 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 438 8.9900 € 3,937.62 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 923 8.9800 € 8,288.54 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 222 8.9700 € 1,991.34 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 135 8.9700 € 1,210.95 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 531 8.9500 € 4,752.45 € TQEX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 319 8.9500 € 2,855.05 € TQEX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 610 8.9600 € 5,465.60 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 181 8.9500 € 1,619.95 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 614 8.9500 € 5,495.30 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.9100 € 5,346.00 € TQEX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 250 8.9100 € 2,227.50 € TQEX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 529 8.8700 € 4,692.23 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.8700 € 6,652.50 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.8700 € 6,652.50 € AQEU Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 606 8.8900 € 5,387.34 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.8900 € 2,667.00 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 31 8.8900 € 275.59 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 563 8.8500 € 4,982.55 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 80 8.8400 € 707.20 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 512 8.8400 € 4,526.08 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 9 8.8400 € 79.56 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 404 8.9000 € 3,595.60 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 520 8.9000 € 4,628.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 397 8.9000 € 3,533.30 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 70 8.9000 € 623.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 286 8.9100 € 2,548.26 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 59 8.9100 € 525.69 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 501 8.9100 € 4,463.91 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 15 8.8900 € 133.35 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.8900 € 1,635.76 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 143 8.8900 € 1,271.27 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 43 8.8800 € 381.84 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 685 8.8800 € 6,082.80 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 154 8.8600 € 1,364.44 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 404 8.8600 € 3,579.44 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 624 8.8600 € 5,528.64 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 277 8.8500 € 2,451.45 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 11 8.8500 € 97.35 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.8500 € 477.90 € CEUX Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.8700 € 4,435.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.8700 € 2,661.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.8700 € 4,435.00 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 242 8.8700 € 2,146.54 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 258 8.8700 € 2,288.46 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 99 8.8700 € 878.13 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 521 8.8900 € 4,631.69 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 903 8.8900 € 8,027.67 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 1,319 8.9200 € 11,765.48 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.8800 € 2,042.40 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 368 8.8800 € 3,267.84 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 474 8.8700 € 4,204.38 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 156 8.8700 € 1,383.72 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 41 8.8700 € 363.67 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 101 8.8700 € 895.87 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 238 8.8800 € 2,113.44 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 15 8.8800 € 133.20 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 458 8.8800 € 4,067.04 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 41 8.8800 € 364.08 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 117 8.8900 € 1,040.13 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 305 8.8900 € 2,711.45 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.8900 € 871.22 € XPAR Cancellation 21/01/2021 Purchase 4 8.8900 € 35.56 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 311 8.8100 € 2,739.91 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 602 8.8100 € 5,303.62 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 218 8.8100 € 1,920.58 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 1,135 8.8400 € 10,033.40 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.7800 € 878.00 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 259 8.7800 € 2,274.02 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 232 8.7800 € 2,036.96 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.7900 € 3,252.30 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.7900 € 3,085.29 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 158 8.7600 € 1,384.08 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.7800 € 5,268.00 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.7800 € 860.44 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 994 8.7800 € 8,727.32 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 25 8.7700 € 219.25 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 553 8.7700 € 4,849.81 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 44 8.7800 € 386.32 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 604 8.7600 € 5,291.04 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 342 8.7600 € 2,995.92 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 35 8.7900 € 307.65 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 648 8.7900 € 5,695.92 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 863 8.7600 € 7,559.88 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 581 8.7600 € 5,089.56 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 487 8.8300 € 4,300.21 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 1,077 8.8300 € 9,509.91 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 346 8.8200 € 3,051.72 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.8200 € 882.00 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 864 8.8200 € 7,620.48 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.8100 € 5,286.00 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 289 8.8100 € 2,546.09 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 594 8.8100 € 5,233.14 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 566 8.8000 € 4,980.80 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 346 8.8200 € 3,051.72 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 924 8.7900 € 8,121.96 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 251 8.7800 € 2,203.78 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 21 8.7800 € 184.38 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.7800 € 1,756.00 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 107 8.7800 € 939.46 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 43 8.8000 € 378.40 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 343 8.7600 € 3,004.68 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 581 8.7700 € 5,095.37 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 120 8.7700 € 1,052.40 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 337 8.7500 € 2,948.75 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 35 8.7600 € 306.60 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 696 8.7800 € 6,110.88 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 599 8.7800 € 5,259.22 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.7400 € 2,622.00 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 77 8.7400 € 672.98 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 612 8.7400 € 5,348.88 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 234 8.6600 € 2,026.44 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 405 8.6600 € 3,507.30 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 13 8.7400 € 113.62 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 81 8.7200 € 706.32 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 69 8.7200 € 601.68 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 263 8.7200 € 2,293.36 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 7 8.7200 € 61.04 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 545 8.7300 € 4,757.85 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.7300 € 3,064.23 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 350 8.7200 € 3,052.00 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.7100 € 470.34 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 1,646 8.7100 € 14,336.66 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 716 8.7100 € 6,236.36 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 974 8.6600 € 8,434.84 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 52 8.6800 € 451.36 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 57 8.6800 € 494.76 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 25 8.6800 € 217.00 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.6800 € 1,996.40 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 212 8.6900 € 1,842.28 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 726 8.6900 € 6,308.94 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 198 8.7000 € 1,722.60 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 277 8.7000 € 2,409.90 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 229 8.7000 € 1,992.30 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 148 8.7100 € 1,289.08 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 592 8.7100 € 5,156.32 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 110 8.7100 € 958.10 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 241 8.6900 € 2,094.29 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 449 8.6900 € 3,901.81 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 738 8.6900 € 6,413.22 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 175 8.6900 € 1,520.75 € AQEU Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 1,062 8.6900 € 9,228.78 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 345 8.6700 € 2,991.15 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 74 8.6900 € 643.06 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 341 8.6800 € 2,959.88 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 573 8.6800 € 4,973.64 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 40 8.6900 € 347.60 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 269 8.6900 € 2,337.61 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 36 8.6800 € 312.48 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 730 8.6600 € 6,321.80 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 5 8.6800 € 43.40 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.6800 € 1,657.88 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 21 8.6800 € 182.28 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 771 8.6800 € 6,692.28 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 1,218 8.6500 € 10,535.70 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 392 8.6500 € 3,390.80 € CEUX Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.6600 € 1,732.00 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 136 8.6600 € 1,177.76 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 136 8.6600 € 1,177.76 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 509 8.6600 € 4,407.94 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 1,080 8.6500 € 9,342.00 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 293 8.6100 € 2,522.73 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 615 8.6100 € 5,295.15 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 228 8.6300 € 1,967.64 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 588 8.6300 € 5,074.44 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 212 8.6500 € 1,833.80 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 1,056 8.6500 € 9,134.40 € XPAR Cancellation 22/01/2021 Purchase 674 8.6500 € 5,830.10 € XPAR Cancellation





CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.





Coface: for trade



With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.



www.coface.com













COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

















1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.







Attachment