Paris, January 25th, 2021
6:00 pm CET
2021 financial communication calendar
Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME, i.e. personal equity plans investing in SMEs) announces its financial calendar for 2021:
All publication dates announced will take place after market closed.
About Artefact I artefact.com
Artefact is a next-generation data-driven consulting and services firm, transforming data into value and business impact for its clients. With a broad presence in the world's main markets (France, Germany, the UK, Asia, Dubai), Artefact serves a large portfolio of more than 300 clients, including a host of world leaders, such as Samsung, Danone, L’Oréal and Sanofi. The Group has three main service offerings, leveraging its data mining and data analysis capacities: Data Consulting, Data Marketing and Digital Activation. Artefact is listed on the Euronext growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000079683).
Artefact 19, rue Richer - 75009 - Paris | Phone + 33 1 79 72 45 45 | E-mail hello-france@artefact.com
Contacts
| Artefact
Hayette Soltani
CFO
Tel : +33 1 40 40 27 00
investor-relations@artefact.com
| NewCap
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Quentin Massé
Investor relations
Tel. : +33 1 44 71 98 53
artefact@newcap.eu
| NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
Tel. : +33 1 44 71 94 98
artefact@newcap.eu
Attachment
Artefact
Paris, FRANCE
PR Artefact_Financial Calendar 2021FILE URL | Copy the link below
Artefact LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: