Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare business intelligence(BI) market size was USD 5.40 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence market is projected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Substantial market growth can be attributed to the growing need for rapid decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry. The global healthcare business intelligence market is also likely to be driven by the increasing demand for data mining applications to provide better patient care. Moreover, the rising number of patient registries is also expected to augment the global healthcare business intelligence market during the forecast period.

However, complications associated with business intelligence solutions are anticipated to restrain the global healthcare business intelligence market during the forecast period.

In January 2020, RoxAI Ltd. was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. This acquisition would strengthen the AI capabilities of Qlik Sense with automated notifying and intelligent automation.

During the forecast period, the services segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace. Business intelligence as a service approach helps a healthcare organization to collect data for the organization's current system and consolidate this data into a highly powerful data center that will provide the customer to manage data from the data center with a simpler front-end.

During the forecast period, the on-premises segment is projected to expand at a sluggish pace. Business intelligence systems deployed on-site possess flexibility to be customized according to organizational requirements. The healthcare company can also regulate data protection standards for the on-premises business intelligence solution. This is anticipated to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the patient care analysis segment is expected to register the most rapid CAGR of 14.8%. A business intelligence software can collect and interpret all the data in a visual format, offering valuable insights into every aspect of the patient’s health. This eliminates the need for repetitive checks, which assists in saving money.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate, due to increasing awareness about mobile business intelligence solutions and adoption of technologically advanced business intelligence solutions in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The market in the region is expected to be further fueled by increasing awareness about business intelligence solutions among healthcare providers and organizations, due to increasing government initiatives, in the near future.

Key market participants include Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Services Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises Hybrid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Analytical Performance Management Query & Reporting Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Clinical Analysis Financial Analysis Patient Care Analysis Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



