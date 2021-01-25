NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you are an Obalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock they own. If you are a CIT Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, ZAGG shareholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash, and an additional contingent amount of up to $0.25 per share to be paid if ZAGG’s Paycheck Protection Program Loan is forgiven and any audit related thereto is satisfactorily completed. If you are a ZAGG shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC. Under the merger, Helix shareholders will receive 0.05 shares of a newly formed company, Forian Inc., for each share of Helix common stock. If you are a Helix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

