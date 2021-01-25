VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sherif Sousa as its new Egypt Country Manager.



Dr. Sousa has had a storied career in Egypt’s oil & gas and mining industries over the past 40 years. Amongst his many achievements, Dr. Sousa was the first Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA), from 2004 to 2006 and was instrumental in the agreement and development of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. He has also held the following positions: Executive Chairman of MEDAF Mining Company, Chairman and CEO of El Nasr Mining Company, First Undersecretary for Gas Affairs in the Ministry of Petroleum, Chairman of GANOBE Petroleum Holding Company, Chairman of Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Chairman of Badr Petroleum Company (Shell), Chairman of Rashid Petroleum Company & Burullus Gas Company (British Gas) and Chairman of the General Petroleum Company (GPC), to name but a few. Dr. Sousa holds a BSc degree in Geophysics and a PhD in Reservoir Geophysics.

Aton’s President and CEO had this to say on the appointment: “It is an honor and a privilege in having Dr. Sherif Sousa join Aton in the important role of our Country Manager in Egypt. It also shows his belief in Aton and its ability to achieve success. I take great pleasure in welcoming him to Aton and I look forward to working closely with him to achieve the aims of our shareholders and partners.”

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.



