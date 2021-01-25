NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $6.044 per share in cash. If you are a SMTC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sportsman’s shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

