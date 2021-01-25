Foothill Ranch, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, will host a virtual yoga class and mindfulness event for board members and community partners on January 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The health and wellness event will be offered free of charge to community board members. The zoom-style class will be led by Dr. Tanya Doman (Yousry), a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy and Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) with Yoga Alliance (YA). Dr. Doman is also a certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and is a Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP). A lifelong expert of various types of yoga, she provides group and private classes, as well as rehabilitative yoga.

Dr. Doman will lead yoga participants, guide them through meditation, discuss nutrition, and provide tips on destressing. Those who attend the event will receive a complimentary wellness box containing items geared toward mindfulness and relaxation provided by event sponsors.

“Professional Community Management is proud to work with board members who have been dedicated to keeping their communities safe and resilient over the unprecedented last year,” stated Erin Baker, chief client officer for PCM. “We know these community leaders are facing increased stress and need relaxation during this challenging time. Our team designed this health and wellness event as part of our commitment to helping our communities stay healthy and providing the best lifestyle services available. We hope valued board members will join us in embracing this outlet for increasing mindfulness and experiencing stress relief.”

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to Latesha.McGee@associa.us by January 25, 2021.

