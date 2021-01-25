Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare IT integration market size was USD 3.29 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing need to develop centralized medical record platforms, the global healthcare IT integration market is likely to expand substantially in the near future. Besides, the rising
demand to reduce healthcare expenditure by using advanced operational technologies is expected to boost the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising adoption of EHR systems in the healthcare industry is likely to fuel the global healthcare IT integration market in the near future.
However, the issues related to data privacy are likely to hinder the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period.
Key Highlights of Report
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, service, application, end-use, and region.
