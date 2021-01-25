FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever worldwide virtual users’ conference for Electronics For Imaging, Inc. customers, EFI™ Engage, features groundbreaking new innovations that accelerate customers’ ability to profitably and efficiently transition from analog to digital printing. The Jan. 25-Feb. 5 event features a virtual exhibition hall, along with demos and presentations on advanced Productivity Suite MIS/ERP, inkjet printing, and Fiery® digital front end (DFE) solutions. Advanced superwide-format inkjet technologies at Engage include a new, higher-throughput VUTEk® XT hybrid device – one of multiple superwide-format display graphics production solutions launching at the event.
In addition to workshops, presentations, seminars and discussions on commercial printing, packaging and inkjet display graphics applications, EFI Engage will be the first global EFI users conference to feature a full training track on industrial textile printing, with training and demos on the full portfolio of EFI Reggiani digital production solutions for apparel and textile manufacturing.
The event features comprehensive training for corrugated and other package converting applications, as well as introductory sessions detailing important opportunities in the building materials market, including EFI Cretaprint® tile decoration solutions along with high-quality industrial digital production applications using EFI Cubik single-pass printers for digital wood staining and decoration.
“EFI Engage features a wealth of content and information to help customers learn about important new opportunities, as well as gain actionable ideas that can propel them into a more efficient and profitable ‘next normal’ phase of business,” said EFI Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacobson. “Attendees will learn about the strengths they can create in the future with leading-edge workflow innovation, along with the important expansion in print’s analog-to-digital evolution that comes with our newest, most-advanced inkjet solutions.”
Superior digital print across markets with EFI’s leading portfolio
New solutions premiering during Engage include:
Through more than 200 online conference sessions, EFI Engage highlights the expanded possibilities print and packaging businesses can achieve with leaner, faster, more-efficient and more integrated print production. The new EFI Fiery Command WorkStation offering – the free, market-leading, central interface used to direct hundreds of thousands of Fiery Driven™ digital print devices around the world – helps users manage their digital print operations better, even across multiple printers and locations, and produce higher quality print with fewer mistakes.
Industry-leading digital print capabilities to drive opportunity
One early Fiery Command WorkStation 6.6 user, Tom Griffiths, CEO of Slough, England-based design and print agency Page Visions, drives more efficient work when creating and managing jobs – especially through the ability to create and save very specific searches.
“The latest features delivered in Fiery Command WorkStation make it more than just a pre-press and press operators’ tool,” said Griffiths. “The new Advanced Search with version 6.6 means we are able to get very granular with our job filtering and combine parameters to create production efficiencies. Plus, the fact that Fiery Command WorkStation’s stability is rock solid is also massive for us.”
Another key innovation launching during Engage, the newest version of EFI Fiery JobFlow software, breaks down the barriers to print automation. With the software, users can efficiently scale images for wide and super-wide format applications. A pages module in the software enables operators to easily manage long jobs by splitting up a PDF using a set number of pages, PDF bookmarks, or page ranges. Users can also define job route behavior in using JobFlow to get jobs printed as fast as possible when a Fiery server is unavailable.
An important production innovation launching during Engage for cut-sheet digital printing – the integration between EFI Fiery Impose software and Duplo DC-618 Slitter/Cutter/Creaser devices – automates job preparation and finisher setup for higher-value custom jobs. The integration cuts the initial setup time of the workflow in half and saves users up to 70% in setup time preparing printing jobs with seamless, automated, two-way communication.
In addition to the latest EFI workflow, Fiery DFE and inkjet display graphics offerings featured in EFI Engage’s exhibit area, this year’s conference also features advanced solutions from participating partners, including 3M™ Commercial Solutions; Aberdeen Fabrics; Duplo®; ISCorp™; Lubrizol®, Progress® Software Corp.; Ricoh®; and Thomson Reuters®.
For more information on the EFI Engage conference, visit engage.efi.com.
About EFI
EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)
Follow EFI online:
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint
Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint
View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech
NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, VUTEk, Fiery, Cretaprint and Command WorkStation are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI, JobFlow, IQ and Pace are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries.
3M is a trademark of 3M. Duplo is a registered trademark of Duplo Corp. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. ISCorp is a trademark of Integrated Systems Corp. Lubrizol is a registered trademark of The Lubrizol Corporation. Progress is a registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Ricoh is a registered trademark of Ricoh Company, Ltd. Thomson Reuters is a registered trademark of Thomson Reuters in the U.S. and other countries. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.
Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.
Contact:
David Lindsay, EFI
+1 404 931 7760
david.lindsay@efi.com
EFI
Fremont, California, UNITED STATES
Electronics For Imaging, Inc.LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: