﻿TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve, Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) released a statement on the passing of its strategic advisor, Larry King. With great sadness, we honor the death of our advisor and friend. Larry King was a pioneer in broadcasting, a respected colleague, and a kind-hearted soul who was committed to working towards a better and brighter future.

When our company began, Larry saw potential in our company and promise in our work, which was focused on sustainability and the improvement of our planet. We benefited greatly from his wise counsel. Investors can watch a video interview between Medivolve advisors Dr. King and Richard Dolan on YouTube.

“We lost a national treasure to COVID with the passing of Larry King,” said Doug Sommerville, Medivolve CEO. “There will never be another like Larry. We are grateful and humbled for his friendship and the role he played for Medivolve.”

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve , Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

Medivolve has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

Medivolve’s primary focus is to provide convenient and assessable medical services for testing of the COVID-19 virus to help combat the pandemic. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com . Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@medivolve.ca

For investing inquiries please contact:

Evan Veryard

Evan.veryard@medivolve.ca

For US media enquires please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

+1-508-643-8000

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the expansion of COVID-19 testing sites; the proposed roll-out of testing sites; projected timelines for testing results; projected revenues from the testing; the pursuit by Medivolve of investment opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such investments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



