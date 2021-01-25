New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headstrong Project Inc., a national-facing mental health treatment practice providing veterans with barrier-free mental health care, received a $1.5M investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation to assist in operational improvements necessary to expand mental health care delivery to U.S. veterans and their families. Amidst ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for critical mental health access for the nation’s veteran families, the funding will help Headstrong launch two new program markets as well as identify, onboard and vet 20 new clinicians.

“The Clark Foundation is committed to supporting the health and resilience of post 9-11 veterans and their families. We are proud to invest Headstrong’s expansion,” said Clark Foundation Director of Veterans Initiatives, Mike Monroe. “Headstrong’s barrier-free approach to mental health services ensures that veterans have the tools they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

Working in partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College, one of the nation’s leading mental health care centers, Headstrong developed a first of its kind program tailored to each individual’s needs. The customized treatments address issues like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), addiction, anxiety and depression, trauma, grief, and anger management. A majority of the investment will go towards improving the monitoring and evaluation of a telehealth pilot program launched amid the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.

“Understanding our organization's impact on those we treat and serve, and in particular during this global public health crisis, just got better thanks to this multi-year investment by the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation,” said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Headstrong’s Executive Director. “Reflecting a true partnership, our relationship with the Foundation is transforming Headstrong’s ability to evaluate our efficacy in the marketplace of mental health treatment, providing new means by which to hold ourselves accountable for the outcomes being generated by our clinicians,” said McDonough.

With a current roster of over 250 highly trained clinicians, the impact of the Clark Foundations’s investment will not only improve monitoring and evaluation of care but also aid the recruitment of additional world-class clinicians, adding to the overall value of Headstrong’s services.

Headstrong has demonstrated success in eliminating, or significantly decreasing, symptoms of mental health challenges and creating positive results such as restoring sleep, improving family communications and reducing substance abuse. Since its inception in 2012, Headstrong has served nearly 1,800 clients every month, through thousands of sessions of clinical care delivered by world-class, trauma-informed therapists and leading to improvements in mental health within the Post-9/11 veteran population. To learn more visit getheadstrong.org.

About Headstrong

Founded in 2012, Headstrong provides confidential, cost-free and bureaucracy-free mental health care treatment for military veterans and their families. Headstrong currently offers effective, individually tailored and comprehensive in-person and telehealth treatment programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other related military trauma within 12 States and 28 markets. Treating ~1800 veterans with over 45,000 clinical sessions, Headstrong is well on its way to become the National mental health treatment practice of choice for America’s military connected families. Follow Headstrong @getheadstrong on social media or visit our website: getheadstrong.org to learn more on how Headstrong is healing the hidden wounds of war.

About the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

The A. James & Alice. B Clark Foundation partners with grantees who build practical, immediate and concrete connections between effort and opportunity, and focuses its investments in the following areas: educating engineers to solve society’s toughest problems, improving the lives of veterans and their families, and providing members of the DC community the best opportunity to thrive. Learn more at clarkfoundationdc.org

Attachment

Lora Dircz The Headstrong Project 702-400-7037 lora@getheadstrong.org