PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for the first quarter ended December 26, 2020.

Sales decreased 15% to $241 million from $282.9 million in last year’s first quarter. Net earnings were $1.8 million in the current quarter down from $17.1 million last year.  Earnings per diluted share was $.09 for the first quarter down from $.89 last year. Operating income decreased 97% to $578 thousand in the current quarter from $21.7 million last year. Operating income was impacted by approximately $730 thousand of COVID-19 related costs as we remain focused on the safety and protection of our associates. This year’s quarter benefited from a $420,000 tax benefit related to share based compensation contributing to an effective tax rate of 8%.    We are estimating an effective tax rate of 25% for the full year 2021. 

Our sales remain challenged by the lingering impacts of COVID-19 on both our consumers and our customers. Traffic in key food service venues that comprise 2/3 of our sales continue to operate at substantially reduced and limited capacity. This was especially pronounced during the Christmas holiday season where many of these venues rely on seasonally higher traffic and sales. Relative to our 2020 fourth quarter where sales were 19% below last year, we did see improvement in the 2021 first quarter where sales were 15% below last year. Our business remains strong, liquid and well positioned for growth with $285 million in cash and marketable securities up from $278 million on September 26, 2020. We do, however, anticipate that the virus will continue to have a negative impact on the foodservice industry in the short term.

Dan Fachner, J&J’s President, commented, “These are unprecedented times, and I’m so proud of our employees, and their commitment to this Company and serving our customers and consumers each and every day. Consumers continue to stay at home which has driven strong growth in our retail segment, but closures and limited capacity food service venues are challenging sales in other parts of our business. Our balance sheet is strong, and we will continue to focus on driving cost efficiencies across our operations. We continue to be optimistic and remain confident that we are well positioned for future growth.”

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

 
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three months ended
 December 26, December 28,
 2020 2019
    
Net Sales$240,997  $282,897 
    
Cost of goods sold 190,872   205,036 
Gross Profit 50,125   77,861 
    
Operating expenses  
Marketing 17,301   22,732 
Distribution 22,889   23,542 
Administrative 9,440   9,618 
Other general expense (83)  266 
Total Operating Expenses 49,547   56,158 
    
Operating Income 578   21,703 
    
Other income (expense)  
Investment income 1,370   1,786 
Interest expense & other (15)  (26)
    
Earnings before  
income taxes 1,933   23,463 
    
Income tax expense 155   6,404 
    
NET EARNINGS$1,778  $17,059 
    
Earnings per diluted share$0.09  $0.89 
    
Weighted average number  
of diluted shares 19,031   19,144 
    
Earnings per basic share$0.09  $0.90 
    
Weighted average number of  
basic shares 18,935   18,898 
    


 
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
 
 December 26,   
 2020 September 26,
 (unaudited) 2020
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$228,335  $195,809 
Marketable securities held to maturity 34,286   51,151 
Accounts receivable, net 113,210   126,587 
Inventories 114,882   108,923 
Prepaid expenses and other 17,942   17,087 
Total current assets 508,655   499,557 
    
Property, plant and equipment, at cost  
Land 2,494   2,494 
Buildings 26,582   26,582 
Plant machinery and equipment 331,357   330,168 
Marketing equipment 249,440   250,914 
Transportation equipment 10,251   9,966 
Office equipment 34,095   33,878 
Improvements 43,994   43,264 
Construction in progress 23,874   19,995 
Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost 722,087   717,261 
Less accumulated depreciation   
and amortization 462,873   455,645 
Property, plant and equipment, net 259,214   261,616 
    
Other assets   
Goodwill 121,833   121,833 
Other intangible assets, net 80,947   81,622 
Marketable securities held to maturity 8,595   16,927 
Marketable securities available for sale 13,734   13,976 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,989   58,110 
Other 2,876   2,912 
Total other assets 283,974   295,380 
Total Assets$1,051,843  $1,056,553 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
Current Liabilities   
Current finance lease liabilities$332  $349 
Accounts payable 76,325   73,135 
Accrued insurance liability 13,842   13,039 
Accrued liabilities 6,924   7,420 
Current operating lease liabilities 12,981   13,173 
Accrued compensation expense 11,387   16,134 
Dividends payable 10,900   10,876 
Total current liabilities 132,691   134,126 
    
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 299   368 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 45,641   47,688 
Deferred income taxes 64,469   64,413 
Other long-term liabilities 454   460 
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized  
10,000,000 shares; none issued -   - 
Common stock, no par value; authorized,  
50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding  
18,956,000 and 18,915,000 respectively 54,902   49,268 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,308)  (15,587)
Retained Earnings 766,695   775,817 
Total stockholders' equity 808,289   809,498 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,051,843  $1,056,553 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.
 


 
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
    
 Three months ended
 December 26, December 28,
 2020 2019
Operating activities:   
Net earnings$1,778  $17,059 
Adjustments to reconcile net   
earnings to net cash   
provided by operating activities:  
Depreciation of fixed assets 12,269   11,887 
Amortization of intangibles   
and deferred costs 679   843 
Share-based compensation 1,244   1,299 
Deferred income taxes (8)  (231)
Loss on marketable securities (681)  9 
Other (80)  14 
Changes in assets and liabilities  
net of effects from purchase of companies  
Decrease in accounts receivable 13,701   10,254 
Increase in inventories (5,641)  (8,524)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (889)  1,922 
Decrease in accounts payable and  
accrued liabilities (1,068)  (963)
Net cash provided by operating activities 21,304   33,569 
Investing activities:   
Payments for purchases of companies,  
net of cash acquired 0   (44,970)
Purchases of property, plant   
and equipment (9,676)  (17,605)
Purchases of marketable securities 0   (4,000)
Proceeds from redemption and sales of  
marketable securities 26,148   18,782 
Proceeds from disposal of property and  
equipment 880   898 
Other 15   38 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17,367   (46,857)
Financing activities:   
Proceeds from issuance of stock 4,390   468 
Payments on finance lease obligations (86)  (86)
Payment of cash dividend (10,876)  (9,447)
Net cash used in financing activities (6,572)  (9,065)
Effect of exchange rate on cash  
and cash equivalents 427   285 
Net increase (decrease) in cash   
and cash equivalents 32,526   (22,068)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning  
of period 195,809   192,395 
Cash and cash equivalents at end   
of period$228,335  $170,327 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.
 


  
 Three months ended
 December 26, December 28,
 2020 2019
    
 (unaudited)
 (in thousands)
Sales to External Customers:   
Food Service   
Soft pretzels$32,687  $49,941 
Frozen juices and ices 6,295   7,043 
Churros 11,542   16,391 
Handhelds 17,611   7,189 
Bakery 88,964   96,372 
Other 3,326   6,512 
Total Food Service$160,425  $183,448 
    
Retail Supermarket   
Soft pretzels$13,888  $9,826 
Frozen juices and ices 15,316   10,093 
Biscuits 7,660   6,978 
Handhelds 2,780   2,761 
Coupon redemption (1,075)  (543)
Other 525   311 
Total Retail Supermarket$39,094  $29,426 
    
Frozen Beverages   
Beverages$15,855  $35,255 
Repair and   
maintenance service 18,896   22,486 
Machines revenue 6,489   11,981 
Other 238   301 
Total Frozen Beverages$41,478  $70,023 
    
Consolidated Sales$240,997  $282,897 
    
Depreciation and Amortization:   
Food Service$6,786  $6,918 
Retail Supermarket 386   359 
Frozen Beverages 5,776   5,453 
Total Depreciation and Amortization$12,948  $12,730 
    
Operating Income :   
Food Service$6,180  $18,034 
Retail Supermarket 4,723   2,217 
Frozen Beverages (10,325)  1,452 
Total Operating Income$578  $21,703 
    
Capital Expenditures:   
Food Service$8,286  $8,403 
Retail Supermarket 21   960 
Frozen Beverages 1,369   8,242 
Total Capital Expenditures$9,676  $17,605 
    
Assets:   
Food Service$749,508  $760,852 
Retail Supermarket 31,668   30,963 
Frozen Beverages 275,898   304,291 
Total Assets$1,057,074  $1,096,106 
    

 

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net sales decreased $41,900,000 or 15% to $240,997,000 for the three months ended December 26, 2020. Operating income decreased $21,125,000 or 97% for the quarter to $578,000.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers decreased $23,023,000 or 13% in the first quarter to $160,425,000. Key customer venues and channels like theme parks, schools and theaters continue to operate at limited capacity impacting food service sales. Soft pretzel sales to food service decreased 35% to $32,687,000. Frozen juices and ices sales decreased 11% to $6,295,000 and Churro sales were down 30% in the quarter to $11,542,000. Sales of funnel cake decreased $3,050,000 or 49% in the quarter.

Sales of bakery products decreased $7,408,000 or 8% in the first quarter to $88,964,000, as the virus impacted traffic, purchase choices and frequency in this part of our business.

Sales of handhelds increased $10,422,000 or 145% in the quarter led by the continued success of a new product developed for one of our larger wholesale club customers.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $12,200,000 in this quarter led by the previously noted handheld item. Price increases had a marginal impact on results in the quarter as traffic and volume drove almost all the sales decline compared to last year.

Operating income in our Food Service segment decreased $11,854,000 in the quarter to $6,180,000 primarily because of sales declines which impacted margin efficiencies and expense leverage.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets increased $9,668,000 or 33% to $39,094,000 in the first quarter.  Our SUPERPRETZEL brand performed well in the quarter driving an increase in soft pretzel sales of 41% to $13,888,000. Sales of frozen juices and ices were up 52% to $15,316,000 in the first quarter and sales of biscuits were up 10% to $7,660,000. Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers increased 1% in the quarter. Sales from new products increased an estimated $400,000 in the quarter driven by frozen novelty items.

Price increases had minimum impact on growth in the quarter as sales were driven by increased consumer traffic and volume in retail outlets.

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment increased $2,506,000 or 113% to $4,723,000 in this year’s first quarter driven by sales increases and operating income margins of 12%, over 400 basis points better than last year.

FROZEN BEVERAGES

Frozen beverage and related product sales decreased $28,545,000 or 41% to $41,478,000 in the first quarter. Beverage related sales declined 55% to $15,855,000. Gallon sales were down 56% for the three months as we continue to see traffic impacted from Covid-19 related concerns in theaters, amusement venues and key retailers. These venues also rely on incremental seasonal sales in December that was impacted from reduced operating capacity and consumers staying home. Service revenue decreased 16% to $18,896,000 in the first quarter driven almost entirely from cancellation of a key customer’s planned maintenance program. Machine revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) was $6,489,000, a decrease of 46% due mainly from lapping $5,000,000 in non-recurring sales in last year's quarter.

Our Frozen Beverage segment incurred an operating loss for the quarter of $10,325,000 compared to operating income of $1,452,000 last year due to the challenging COVID-19 sales environment which also impacts our gross margin efficiency and ability to leverage fixed expenses.

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 20.8% in the three-month period this year and 27.5% last year.  Gross profit percentage decreased because of continued Covid-19 sales pressure from our food service and frozen beverages segments. This creates margin leverage challenges as we manage lower production volumes on businesses with large-fixed expense bases.

Total operating expenses decreased $6,611,000 in the first quarter but as a percentage of sales increased to 20.6% from 19.9% last year. Marketing expenses decreased to 7.2% of sales in this year’s quarter from 8% last year. Distribution expenses were 9.5% of sales in this year’s quarter compared to 8.3% of sales last year. Administrative expenses were 3.9% of sales this quarter compared to 3.4% last year.

Operating income decreased $21,125,000 or 97% to $578,000 in the first quarter as a result of the aforementioned items.

Our investments generated before tax income of $1,370,000 this quarter, down from $1,760,000 last year due to decreases in the amount of investments and lower interest rates.

Net earnings decreased $15,281,000, or 90%, in the current three-month period to $1,778,000. Our effective tax rate was 8% in this year’s quarter.

There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:

Ken Plunk
Senior Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 587-4374

 