Dubuque, IA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights
|Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $37.8 million or $0.98 per diluted common share
|Annual net income available to common stockholders of $133.5 million or $3.57 per diluted common share
|Net interest margin of 3.51%, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) of 3.55% for the fourth quarter
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 of 54.93% and 56.65% for the year
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.53% and net charge-offs for the quarter of $216,000
|Completed the acquisition of AimBank, Heartland's largest acquisition to date, which had assets at fair value of $1.97 billion
|Completed the purchase and assumption of substantially all of the deposits, which totaled $415.5 million, and other certain assets and liabilities of Johnson Bank's Arizona operations
|Approved a 10% increase in quarterly dividend to $.22 per share at the January 19, 2021 board meeting
| Quarter Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income available to common stockholders (in millions)
|$
|37.8
|$
|37.9
|$
|133.5
|$
|149.1
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.98
|1.03
|3.57
|4.14
|Return on average assets
|0.92
|%
|1.17
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.24
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.50
|9.56
|8.06
|10.12
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|12.77
|14.65
|12.28
|15.73
|Net interest margin
|3.51
|3.86
|3.65
|4.00
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.55
|3.90
|3.69
|4.04
|Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.93
|60.31
|56.65
|62.50
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|"Heartland successfully navigated a challenging year with net income available to common stockholders of $133.5 million, or $3.57 per diluted common share. Our success was highlighted by an improved efficiency ratio of 56.65%, strong net interest margin of 3.69% and stable credit quality."
|Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Dubuque, Iowa, Monday, January 25, 2021-Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019:
Heartland reported the following annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019:
Commenting on Heartland’s 2020 results, Bruce K. Lee, Heartland’s president and chief executive officer, said, "Heartland successfully navigated a challenging year with net income available to common stockholders of $133.5 million, or $3.57 per diluted common share. Our success was highlighted by an improved efficiency ratio of 56.65%, strong net interest margin of 3.69% and stable credit quality."
Responses to COVID-19
In the first quarter of 2020, Heartland implemented and continues to operate under its pandemic management plan. While the measures described below remain in effect, Heartland’s pandemic management plan continues to evolve in response to the recent developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. To assure workplace and employee safety and business resiliency while providing relief and support to customers and communities facing challenges from the impacts of the pandemic, the following measures are in place:
The continued economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will make it difficult for some customers to repay the principal and interest on their loans, and Heartland's subsidiary banks have been working with customers to modify the terms of certain existing loans.
The following table shows the total loan exposure as of the end of each quarter in 2020 to customer segment profiles that Heartland currently believes will be more heavily impacted by COVID-19, dollars in thousands. The increases in total exposure at December 31, 2020 are primarily attributable to loans acquired in the fourth quarter of 2020.
|As of the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|Industry
| Total
Exposure(1)
| % of
Gross
Exposure(2)
| Total
Exposure
| % of
Gross
Exposure(2)
| Total
Exposure
| % of
Gross
Exposure(2)
| Total
Exposure
| % of
Gross
Exposure(2)
|Lodging
|$
|539,434
|4.38
|%
|$
|495,187
|4.52
|%
|$
|490,475
|4.38
|%
|$
|498,596
|4.47
|%
|Retail trade
|465,980
|3.78
|405,118
|3.70
|407,030
|3.64
|367,727
|3.30
|Retail properties
|422,794
|3.43
|363,457
|3.32
|369,782
|3.31
|408,506
|3.66
|Restaurants and bars
|266,053
|2.16
|248,053
|2.26
|255,701
|2.29
|247,239
|2.22
|Oil and gas
|122,256
|0.99
|52,766
|0.48
|63,973
|0.57
|56,302
|0.50
|Total
|$
|1,816,517
|14.74
|%
|$
|1,564,581
|14.28
|%
|$
|1,586,961
|14.19
|%
|$
|1,578,370
|14.15
|%
|(1) The increases in total exposure at December 31, 2020 are primarily attributable to loans acquired in the fourth quarter of 2020.
|(2) Total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments excluding PPP loans
The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland's financial condition and results of operations will depend on the severity and duration of the pandemic, related restrictions on business and consumer activity, roll-out and distribution of vaccines and the availability of government programs to alleviate the economic stress of the pandemic. See Heartland's "Safe Harbor Statement" below.
2020 Developments
Adoption of ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)"
On January 1, 2020, Heartland adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)," commonly referred to as "CECL." The impact of Heartland's adoption of CECL resulted in the following:
Completed the Acquisition of AimBank
On December 4, 2020, Heartland completed the acquisition of AimBank, headquartered in Levelland, Texas. Based on Heartland's closing common stock price of $41.89 on December 4, 2020, the aggregate consideration paid to AimBank common shareholders was $264.5 million, which was paid by delivery of common stock of $217.2 million and cash of $47.3 million, subject to certain hold-back provisions of the merger agreement relating to the cash consideration. AimBank was merged with and into Heartland's wholly-owned Texas subsidiary, First Bank and Trust, and the combined entity operates as First Bank and Trust. As of the closing date, AimBank had, at fair value, total assets of $1.97 billion, which included gross loans of $1.09 billion, and deposits of $1.67 billion. The systems conversion for this transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021.
Completed the Purchase and Assumption of Johnson Bank's Arizona Operations
On December 4, 2020, Arizona Bank & Trust (“AB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, completed its acquisition of certain assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Johnson Bank’s Arizona operations, which includes four banking centers. Johnson Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson Financial Group, Inc. headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. As of the closing date, AB&T acquired, at fair value, total assets of $420.1 million, which included gross loans of $150.7 million, and deposits of $415.5 million. The systems conversion occurred simultaneously with the closing of the transaction.
"The acquisition of AimBank is the largest transaction in our history and adds sizable market share in the West Texas region. The addition of the Johnson Bank branches is a great expansion of our footprint in the Phoenix market," said Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's executive operating chairman.
Branch Optimization
In the second half of 2020, Heartland's member banks approved plans to consolidate eight branch locations, which includes two branches in the Midwest region, five branches in the Western region and one in the Southwestern region, and resulted in $1.2 million and $2.3 million of fixed asset write-downs in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. The branch consolidations are expected to be completed in early 2021. Heartland continues to review its branch network for optimization and consolidation opportunities, which may result in additional write-downs of fixed assets in future periods.
Net Interest Income Increases and Net Interest Margin Decreases from Fourth Quarter of 2019
Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.86% (3.90% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 were:
Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 were:
Net interest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Increase from Fourth Quarter of 2019
Total noninterest income was $32.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $28.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $4.6 million or 16%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 were:
Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $99.3 million compared to $92.9 million for the same quarter of 2019, which was an increase of $6.4 million or 7%. Significant changes by noninterest expense category were:
Heartland's effective tax rate was 18.52% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 11.99% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The following items impacted Heartland's fourth quarter 2020 and 2019 tax calculations:
For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, Heartland's effective tax rate was 20.72% and 19.00%, respectively.
Loans and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2019
Total assets were $17.91 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.70 billion or 36% from $13.21 billion at year-end 2019. Excluding $1.97 billion of assets acquired at fair value in the AimBank transaction and $420.1 million of assets acquired at fair value in the Johnson Bank branch transaction, total assets increased $2.31 billion or 17% since year-end 2019. Securities represented 35% and 26% of total assets at December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Total loans held to maturity were $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $8.37 billion at year-end 2019, an increase of $1.66 billion or 20%. This change includes $1.24 billion of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the AimBank and Johnson Bank branch transactions. Excluding loans acquired in the fourth quarter of 2020 and PPP loans, total loans held to maturity organically decreased $487.3 million or 6% since December 31, 2019. Loan changes by category were:
Total deposits were $14.98 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $11.04 billion at year-end, which was an increase of $3.94 billion or 36%. This increase includes $2.09 billion of deposits acquired at fair value in the AimBank and Johnson Bank branch transactions. Excluding the deposits acquired at fair value in the fourth quarter of 2020, total deposits organically increased $1.85 billion or 17% since December 31, 2019. Deposit changes by category were:
Growth in non-time deposits was positively impacted by federal government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.
Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of organic loan growth and organic deposit growth, which are non-GAAP measures.
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision expense for credit losses for loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $16.1 million, which was an increase of $11.4 million from $4.7 million recorded in the prior quarter and an increase of $11.2 million from $4.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by several factors, including:
Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $131.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $103.4 million at September 30, 2020, and $70.4 million at December 31, 2019, respectively. The following items have impacted Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans for the year ended December 31, 2020:
Heartland expects that net charge offs could be elevated in future periods as customers’ ability to repay loans is adversely impacted by economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
Heartland's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $15.3 million and $13.9 million at December 31, 2020 and after the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, respectively. The following changes impacted Heartland's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2020:
Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision for lending related credit losses was $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $11.9 million of provision expense for acquired non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $146.9 million at December 31, 2020, which was 1.47% of loans as of December 31, 2020, compared to $70.4 million or 0.84% of total loans as of December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed, the total allowance for lending related credit losses was 1.62% of loans at December 31, 2020.
Nonperforming Assets as a Percentage of Total Assets Decreases Since December 31, 2019
Nonperforming assets increased $7.4 million or 8% to $95.0 million, which was 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to $87.6 million or 0.66% of total assets at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans were $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $80.7 million or 0.96% of total loans at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.23% of total loans compared to 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2019. COVID-19 payment deferral and loan modification programs could delay the recognition of net charge-offs, delinquencies and nonaccrual status for loans that would have otherwise moved into past due or nonaccrual status.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.
Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:
Conference Call Details
Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 866-928-9948 at least five minutes before start time. A replay will be available until January 24, 2022, by logging on to www.htlf.com.
About Heartland Financial
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $17.91 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2020, Heartland had 142 banking locations serving 102 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com. Safe Harbor Statement This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements about Heartland’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Heartland’s operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words ‘‘believe”, “expect’’, ‘‘intent”, “anticipate’’, ‘‘plan”, “estimate’’, ‘‘project”, ‘‘will”, ‘‘would”, ‘‘could”, ‘‘should’’, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management. Although Heartland has made these statements based on management’s experience and best estimate of future events, the ability of Heartland to predict results or the actual effect of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed below and in the risk factors in Heartland's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), include, among others: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland and U.S. and global financial markets; Measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; The deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which Heartland conducts its operations; Increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of its borrowers, based on declining oil prices and asset and collateral values, which may continue to increase the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs of Heartland; Civil unrest in the communities that Heartland serves; Levels of unemployment in the geographic areas in which Heartland operates; Real estate market values in these geographic areas; Future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums; The effects of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks, acts of war or threats thereof; The level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities; Legislative and regulatory changes affecting banking, tax, securities, insurance and monetary and financial matters; Monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; The quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios of Heartland; Demand for loan products and financial services, deposit flows and competition in Heartland’s market areas; Changes in accounting principles and guidelines; The timely development and acceptance of products and services, including products and services offered through alternative delivery channels such as the Internet; The ability of Heartland to implement technological changes as planned and to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic delivery systems; Heartland’s ability to retain key executives and employees; and The ability of Heartland to successfully consummate acquisitions and integrate acquired operations. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Heartland and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers. The COVID-19 pandemic’s severity, its duration and the extent of its impact on Heartland’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. The deterioration in general business and economic conditions and turbulence in domestic and global financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively affected Heartland’s net income, total equity and book value per common share, and continued economic deterioration could adversely affect the value of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to Heartland, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. Some economists and investment banks believe that a recession or depression may result from the continued spread of COVID-19 and the economic consequences. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements made by Heartland or on its behalf, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by Heartland will not materially and adversely affect Heartland’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect Heartland’s customers and the economies where they operate. Please take into account that forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and except as required by applicable law, Heartland does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement. Further information concerning Heartland and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect Heartland’s financial results, is included in Heartland’s filings with the SEC.
