Seventh Annual Holiday Donation Drive Benefits Hospices in Poland and Vilnius; Supports New York Children’s Smile Foundation in Queens

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the seventh consecutive year, members of the nation’s largest ethnic credit union, the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union, donated more than $100,000 to organizations and foundations committed to assisting sick, terminally ill and disadvantaged children.

The PSFCU’s annual holiday donation drive garnered nearly $103,000 from members, all of which will be donated to The Children’s Home Hospice Foundation (“Promyczek”) in Otwock, Poland; the Nursing Home for Children and Youth (“Dom Chlopakow”) in Broniszewice, Poland; the Blessed M. Sopocko Hospice in Vilnius, Lithuania; and the New York Children’s Smile Foundation in Queens, NY.

This year’s program commenced Nov. 27 and ran through the end of the year. Members donated money while visiting local PSFCU branches or online via the credit union’s mobile banking app and website.

Since debuting its holiday donation drive in 2014, PSFCU has collected more than $834,000, which has been donated in its entirety to benefit a total of 16 children’s hospices throughout Poland these past seven years. The hospice in the Lithuanian capital has been receiving donations from PSFCU members for the second time, and the New York Children’s Smile Foundation has been part of the program since the beginning in 2014.

“As they have done so thoughtfully these past seven years, our caring members have once again shown great generosity,” said Bogdan Chmielewski, PSFCU President/CEO. “It is remarkable how our members have stepped forward to help those who are less fortunate. We are so grateful to have members who recognize the need to assist these organizations that do so much to care for children. Even the smallest donations, done in such difficult times during this pandemic, will go far.”

The Otwock hospice will receive $38,390, the Broniszewice nursing home will receive $25,719, the Vilnius hospice will receive $24,435, and the New York children’s foundation will receive $14,361 from this year’s charity drive.

In total, thousands of members donated to the effort over the 35 days, recording nearly 4,700 transactions in the form of donations.

ABOUT PSFCU

Founded in Brooklyn, NY in 1976, PSFCU is the largest ethnic credit union in the U.S. with $2.3 billion in assets. It offers carefully tailored financial products and services to its 135,000 members and their families throughout the country, mainly through its 20 branches in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennslyvania. Long known for its commitment to the communities it serves, the credit union proudly sponsors and supports countless Polish-American organizations, schools, churches and cultural events that all help make local neighborhoods succeed and thrive.

Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union

100 McGuinness Boulevard

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Tel: 718-610-3980

Fax: 718-610-3981

www.psfcu.com

Pawel Burdzy

PR Manager

Phone: +19733497088

Email: pburdzy@psfcu.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868b7f0a-2648-4f70-ba4c-ad5c197b7dda