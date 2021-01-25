CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Brandon Washington has joined EverQuote as Senior Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.



"Brandon has a wealth of experience as a leader in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion space, and we are extremely excited to welcome him as a member of our executive team," said board member and EVP, Strategic Projects, Darryl Auguste. "His multi-faceted DEI approach will be instrumental in EverQuote's continued journey to become the best-in-class destination for employees and customers alike."

“I am honored and humbled to be joining such a talented team that is transforming the insurance shopping experience,” said Washington. “I look forward to furthering EverQuote’s deep commitment to having a diverse, forward-thinking workforce and growing customer base.”

Mr. Washington joins EverQuote from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), where he served as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Equal Opportunity. In this role he led the team charged with ensuring the campus’ equitable and inclusive working, learning and living environment. Prior to his time at UNC, he served as the Chief Diversity Officer and Title IX Coordinator at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida. Brandon also spent five years with the US Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights investigating issues related to systemic racism, inequitable funding of women’s programs and disability discrimination. Brandon holds a BS in Finance and Human Resource Management from the University of South Carolina, a MBA from Charleston Southern University, and a Juris Doctorate from Florida A&M College of Law. He is also a licensed attorney.

