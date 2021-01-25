LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $20.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is up from net income of $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and easily tops recorded net income of $17.1 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the increase compared to the prior year is a 14.0% increase in net interest income partially offset by a larger provision for credit losses in the current quarter. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased due to a smaller provision for credit losses in the current quarter ($4.2 million vs $9.0 million) as well as a $1.9 million increase in net interest income.
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report that Preferred Bank posted record quarterly earnings per share of $1.40. On a pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) basis, 2020 was also a record year for earnings for Preferred Bank. Following are the highlights for the quarter and the year:
“Fourth quarter net interest income and net interest margin were enhanced by interest recorded on a purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan of $473,000 and by $499,000 in fees received on loans made through the Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”). Both of these items are nonrecurring. The net interest margin was 3.66% for the quarter and without these two items, the margin would have been 3.58%. During the quarter, reductions in overall interest costs outpaced a modest decline in loan yields. The quarterly results were also negatively impacted by a loss on sales of securities of $663,000.
“Loan growth in the fourth quarter was $85.7 million or 2.2% and although moderate by our standards, it was very encouraging under the current economic conditions as our clients seem to be more optimistic on the future of the nation’s economy. Deposits grew mildly at $28.1 million or 0.6%. Liquidity of the Bank remains strong.
“Preferred Bank’s credit posture improved during the quarter, specifically at December 31, 2020:
“At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s allowance for credit losses were 1.60% of total loans, excluding PPP loans.
“We remain conscientious of controlling the Bank’s overhead. Our fourth quarter efficiency ratio came in again at 29.9%, same as the prior quarter. For the year, our profitability greatly exceeded our internal forecast. With the vaccine becoming available and with the prospects for more government stimulus to help those so much in need, our outlook for 2021 is very positive.”
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $46.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is an increase over the $40.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 as well as the $44.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over both periods is due to growth in average total loans as well as declining deposit costs. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly flat compared to the 3.67% achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 12 basis point increase from the 3.54% posted in the third quarter of 2020. The Bank was the beneficiary during the fourth quarter of a onetime loan fee on a Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”) as well as interest recorded on a PCD loan. These two items totaled $972,000 and had the effect of increasing the margin by 8 basis points for the quarter. The Bank also continues to benefit from lower deposit costs as the Bank’s total cost of deposits went from 0.64% in the third quarter down to 0.54% in the fourth quarter. Total deposit interest expense is down by more than half, or 55% from the same period last year.
Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,356,000 compared with $1,883,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,605,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to both periods is mainly due to a loss on investment securities in the current quarter of $663,000. Partially offsetting this loss when compared to the prior quarter was an increase in LC fee income of $314,000. Service charges on deposits continue to grow as the comparison to both prior periods was positive.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is up compared to the $13.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year and is also up from the $13.7 million posted in the third quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $306,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019 but an increase of $314,000 from the third quarter of 2020. The variances to each of the comparable periods were fairly small and were centered in various salary categories and capitalized loan salary costs. Business development and promotion was $204,000 for the quarter, an increase over the third quarter of 2020 due to year-end donations. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which represented a small decrease from the $1.5 million recorded in third quarter of 2020 and flat compared to the same period last year. Professional services expense was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 which was an increase of $110,000 over the $974,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and was up by $250,000 over the same quarter of 2019. In both instances, legal fees were the primary driver of the increase due to the two nonperforming loans. Other expenses were $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $510,000 over the same period last year and flat compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was due to FDIC insurance premiums of which there were none in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $660,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Bank’s efficiency ratio again was 29.9%, matching that of the third quarter of 2020.
Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.1% and a decrease from the ETR of 30.1% for the same quarter last year but up from the 25.7% recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans at December 31, 2020 were $4.04 billion, an increase of $310.5 million or 8.3% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased to $4.44 billion, an increase of $459.2 million or 11.5% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets ended the quarter at $5.14 billion, an increase of $512.9 million or 11.1% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.
Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of December 31, 2020:
|Category
|Loan Count
|Total Balance
(000's)
|% of Loan Balance
|Average LTV
|Average DCR
|Cash Secured
|75
|26,515
|0.66%
|N/A
|N/A
|Commercial
|1,720
|1,117,444
|27.69%
|N/A
|N/A
|International
|47
|22,071
|0.55%
|N/A
|N/A
|Construction - 1-4 Residential
|46
|148,825
|3.69%
|49.9%
|N/A
|Construction - Commercial
|42
|215,032
|5.33%
|57.3%
|N/A
|Real Estate - 1-4 Residential
|163
|251,436
|6.23%
|57.0%
|1.72
|Real Estate - Industrial
|110
|285,217
|7.07%
|54.0%
|1.66
|Real Estate - Multifamily
|72
|303,841
|7.53%
|58.1%
|1.25
|Real Estate - Office
|69
|319,168
|7.91%
|57.4%
|1.67
|Real Estate - Retail
|120
|422,989
|10.48%
|58.9%
|1.58
|Real Estate - Special Purpose
|81
|579,734
|14.37%
|53.2%
|1.55
|Real Estate - Vacant Land
|3
|7,295
|0.18%
|48.5%
|N/A
|PPP
|193
|70,234
|1.74%
|N/A
|N/A
|HELOC
|5
|1,086
|0.03%
|37.1%
|N/A
|Residential Mortgage
|403
|264,507
|6.55%
|59.5%
|% (DTI)
|Total
|3,149
|4,035,394
|100.00%
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $20.5 million, down from the $25.2 million reported as of September 30, 2020 and but an increase over the $2.1 million reported at December 31, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to a combination of the payoff/resolution of approximately $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans and charge-offs totaling $2.0 million. Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and to net recoveries of $99,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
COVID – 19 Relief Modifications
Below is a breakdown of loans that are in some form of payment deferment by segment at December 31, 2020:
|Loan Type
|Total in Deferral
12/31/20
|% of Total
Portfolio
|Weighted
Average LTV
|Commercial and Industrial
|$
|1,330
|0.1
|%
|N/A
|Office
|-
|0.0
|%
|57.4
|%
|Industrial
|11,829
|4.1
|%
|54.0
|%
|Retail
|2,538
|0.6
|%
|58.9
|%
|Multi-Family
|-
|0.0
|%
|58.1
|%
|1-4 Family (Inv)
|9,135
|3.6
|%
|57.0
|%
|Restaurant
|1,453
|6.3
|%
|47.4
|%
|Special Purpose / Hotel
|-
|0.0
|%
|55.3
|%
|Special Purpose / Other
|342
|0.2
|%
|49.5
|%
|Construction / AD
|-
|0.0
|%
|Residential Mortgage
|1,325
|0.5
|%
|59.5
|%
|Grand Total
|$
|27,952
|0.7
|%
At December 31, 2020, total dollar amount of loans in deferral were equal to 0.7% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. Of the total modifications at present, approximately 63% are for the deferral of principal only and 37% are for principal and interest deferral.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Due primarily to the ongoing partial economic shutdown and uncertainty regarding future economic activity, the provision for credit losses remains elevated over more normal economic times. The provision for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million compared to $450,000 for the same period last year and to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. Between the adoption of CECL in the first quarter, and the heightened provisions for credit losses to-date this year, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased from 0.94% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 to a coverage ratio totaling 1.60% of total non-PPP loans as of December 31, 2020.
Capitalization
As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.03%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.15% and the total capital ratio was 14.59%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.32%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.70%.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 9, 2021; the passcode is 10151566.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.
Financial Tables to Follow
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|51,299
|$
|50,417
|$
|51,052
|Investment securities
|2,320
|2,335
|4,269
|Fed funds sold
|30
|30
|162
|Total interest income
|53,649
|52,782
|55,483
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,499
|1,432
|3,490
|Savings
|21
|20
|16
|Time certificates
|4,534
|5,681
|10,038
|Subordinated debit
|1,532
|1,530
|1,530
|Total interest expense
|7,586
|8,663
|15,074
|Net interest income
|46,063
|44,119
|40,409
|Provision for credit losses
|4,200
|9,000
|450
|Net interest income after provision for
|credit losses
|41,863
|35,119
|39,959
|Noninterest income:
|Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
|456
|428
|392
|Letters of credit fee income
|1,004
|690
|806
|BOLI income
|96
|96
|93
|Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities
|(663
|)
|15
|-
|Other income
|463
|376
|592
|Total noninterest income
|1,356
|1,605
|1,883
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|9,440
|9,126
|9,746
|Net occupancy expense
|1,378
|1,455
|1,374
|Business development and promotion expense
|204
|95
|258
|Professional services
|1,084
|974
|834
|Office supplies and equipment expense
|454
|443
|448
|Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense
|-
|3
|3
|Other
|1,617
|1,567
|1,107
|Total noninterest expense
|14,177
|13,663
|13,770
|Income before provision for income taxes
|29,042
|23,061
|28,072
|Income tax expense
|8,162
|5,936
|8,456
|Net income
|$
|20,880
|$
|17,125
|$
|19,616
|Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
|(42
|)
|(53
|)
|(164
|)
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|20,838
|$
|17,072
|$
|19,452
|Income per share available to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.31
|Diluted
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.31
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|14,895,925
|14,893,774
|14,836,374
|Diluted
|14,895,925
|14,893,774
|14,836,374
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Change
|2020
|2019
|%
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|203,093
|$
|207,218
|-2.0
|%
|Investment securities
|10,954
|18,542
|-40.9
|%
|Fed funds sold
|215
|961
|-77.6
|%
|Total interest income
|214,262
|226,721
|-5.5
|%
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand
|7,761
|17,956
|-56.8
|%
|Savings
|72
|55
|31.7
|%
|Time certificates
|26,151
|37,932
|-31.1
|%
|FHLB borrowings
|0
|19
|-100.0
|%
|Subordinated debit
|6,124
|6,123
|0.0
|%
|Total interest expense
|40,108
|62,084
|-35.4
|%
|Net interest income
|174,154
|164,637
|5.8
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|26,000
|3,450
|653.6
|%
|Net interest income after provision for
|credit losses
|148,154
|161,187
|-8.1
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
|1,627
|1,579
|3.1
|%
|Letters of credit fee income
|3,284
|3,821
|-14.1
|%
|BOLI income
|381
|370
|3.0
|%
|Net loss on called and sale of investment securities
|(761
|)
|-
|-100.0
|%
|Other income
|1,532
|1,696
|-9.7
|%
|Total noninterest income
|6,063
|7,466
|-18.8
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|39,563
|38,807
|1.9
|%
|Net occupancy expense
|5,525
|5,121
|7.9
|%
|Business development and promotion expense
|564
|840
|-32.9
|%
|Professional services
|4,078
|4,417
|-7.7
|%
|Office supplies and equipment expense
|1,845
|1,853
|-0.4
|%
|Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense
|6
|1,220
|-99.5
|%
|Other
|5,777
|4,989
|15.8
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|57,358
|57,247
|0.2
|%
|Income before provision for income taxes
|96,859
|111,406
|-13.1
|%
|Income tax expense
|27,391
|33,035
|-17.1
|%
|Net income
|$
|69,468
|$
|78,371
|-11.4
|%
|Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
|(194
|)
|(666
|)
|-70.8
|%
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|69,274
|$
|77,705
|-10.9
|%
|Income per share available to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|4.65
|$
|5.16
|-9.8
|%
|Diluted
|$
|4.65
|$
|5.16
|-9.8
|%
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|14,885,230
|15,060,476
|-1.2
|%
|Diluted
|14,885,230
|15,060,476
|-1.2
|%
|Dividends per share
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.20
|0.0
|%
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|739,465
|$
|498,645
|Fed funds sold
|20,000
|37,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|759,465
|535,645
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|6,568
|7,310
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|239,682
|240,640
|Loans
|4,035,394
|3,724,922
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(63,426
|)
|(34,830
|)
|Amortized deferred loan fees, net
|(4,574
|)
|(3,028
|)
|Loans, net
|3,967,394
|3,687,064
|Customers' liability on acceptances
|3,596
|7,379
|Bank furniture and fixtures, net
|11,825
|12,236
|Bank-owned life insurance
|9,828
|9,571
|Accrued interest receivable
|23,692
|14,961
|Investment in affordable housing
|62,521
|53,142
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|15,000
|13,101
|Deferred tax assets
|20,730
|19,560
|Income tax receivable
|1,454
|3,368
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|16,106
|17,103
|Other assets
|3,499
|7,401
|Total assets
|$
|5,141,360
|$
|4,628,481
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|938,911
|$
|835,790
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|1,700,818
|1,328,863
|Savings
|34,702
|23,784
|Time certificates of $250,000 or more
|912,546
|976,727
|Other time certificates
|855,503
|818,130
|Total deposits
|4,442,480
|3,983,294
|Acceptances outstanding
|3,596
|7,379
|Subordinated debt issuance
|99,334
|99,211
|Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
|30,715
|24,149
|Operating lease liabilities
|18,682
|20,497
|Accrued interest payable
|1,245
|3,324
|Other liabilities
|22,556
|20,612
|Total liabilities
|4,618,608
|4,158,466
|Shareholders' equity
|522,752
|470,015
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,141,360
|$
|4,628,481
|Book value per common share
|$
|35.01
|$
|31.47
|Number of common shares outstanding
|14,931,861
|14,933,768
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
|Interest income
|$
|53,649
|$
|52,782
|$
|52,164
|$
|55,667
|$
|55,483
|Interest expense
|7,586
|8,663
|9,983
|13,876
|15,074
|Interest income before provision for credit losses
|46,063
|44,119
|42,181
|41,791
|40,409
|Provision for credit losses
|4,200
|9,000
|7,500
|5,300
|450
|Noninterest income
|1,356
|1,605
|1,430
|1,672
|1,883
|Noninterest expense
|14,177
|13,663
|14,334
|15,184
|13,770
|Income tax expense
|8,162
|5,936
|6,468
|6,825
|8,456
|Net income
|$
|20,880
|$
|17,125
|$
|15,309
|$
|16,154
|$
|19,616
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.31
|Diluted
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.31
|Ratios for the period:
|Return on average assets
|1.63
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.74
|%
|Return on beginning equity
|16.49
|%
|13.94
|%
|13.00
|%
|13.82
|%
|16.95
|%
|Pre-provision and pre-tax return on beginning equity
|26.25
|%
|26.10
|%
|24.85
|%
|24.20
|%
|24.65
|%
|Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
|3.66
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.67
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|1.10
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.22
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|29.90
|%
|29.88
|%
|32.87
|%
|34.93
|%
|32.56
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
|0.20
|%
|0.35
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|Ratios as of period end:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|10.03
|%
|9.75
|%
|9.87
|%
|10.05
|%
|10.32
|%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.15
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.39
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.57
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.15
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.39
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.57
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|14.59
|%
|14.51
|%
|13.80
|%
|14.26
|%
|13.70
|%
|Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period
|1.57
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.94
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
|308.96
|%
|243.56
|%
|211.08
|%
|2263.66
|%
|1631.42
|%
|Average balances:
|Total securities
|$
|251,284
|$
|237,801
|$
|250,134
|$
|247,689
|$
|248,904
|Total loans
|$
|3,971,537
|$
|3,956,145
|$
|3,919,674
|$
|3,717,175
|$
|3,613,400
|Total earning assets
|$
|5,018,031
|$
|4,975,005
|$
|4,768,537
|$
|4,548,512
|$
|4,381,206
|Total assets
|$
|5,110,041
|$
|5,073,548
|$
|4,868,356
|$
|4,651,956
|$
|4,482,210
|Total time certificate of deposits
|$
|1,764,528
|$
|1,841,901
|$
|1,757,531
|$
|1,765,816
|$
|1,756,480
|Total interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,508,276
|$
|3,501,275
|$
|3,399,924
|$
|3,244,711
|$
|3,050,318
|Total deposits
|$
|4,426,326
|$
|4,408,882
|$
|4,220,197
|$
|4,010,629
|$
|3,849,825
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,607,592
|$
|3,600,560
|$
|3,499,178
|$
|3,343,933
|$
|3,149,511
|Total equity
|$
|518,538
|$
|503,421
|$
|486,931
|$
|475,409
|$
|463,880
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Interest income
|$
|214,262
|$
|226,721
|Interest expense
|40,108
|62,084
|Interest income before provision for credit losses
|174,154
|164,637
|Provision for credit losses
|26,000
|3,450
|Noninterest income
|6,063
|7,466
|Noninterest expense
|57,358
|57,247
|Income tax expense
|27,391
|33,035
|Net income
|$
|69,468
|$
|78,371
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|4.65
|$
|5.16
|Diluted
|$
|4.65
|$
|5.16
|Ratios for the period:
|Return on average assets
|1.41
|%
|1.82
|%
|Return on beginning equity
|14.78
|%
|18.81
|%
|Pre-provision and pre-tax return on beginning equity
|24.76
|%
|27.57
|%
|Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
|3.62
|%
|3.92
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|1.16
|%
|1.33
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|31.83
|%
|33.26
|%
|Net recoverie to average loans
|0.14
|%
|-0.01
|%
|Average balances:
|Total securities
|$
|246,715
|$
|232,537
|Total loans
|$
|3,891,530
|$
|3,482,218
|Total earning assets
|$
|4,828,445
|$
|4,213,271
|Total assets
|$
|4,926,881
|$
|4,315,174
|Total time certificate of deposits
|$
|1,782,558
|$
|1,639,829
|Total interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,414,045
|$
|2,975,666
|Total deposits
|$
|4,267,334
|$
|3,701,732
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,513,315
|$
|3,075,331
|Total equity
|$
|496,156
|$
|449,520
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|As of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|759,465
|$
|807,791
|$
|656,183
|$
|484,869
|$
|535,645
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|6,568
|6,727
|6,922
|7,077
|7,310
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|239,682
|219,778
|270,667
|235,097
|240,640
|Loans:
|Real estate – Mortgage:
|Real estate—Residential
|$
|523,789
|$
|528,371
|$
|511,354
|$
|493,226
|$
|468,321
|Real estate—Commercial
|1,911,485
|1,808,200
|1,781,660
|1,730,017
|1,731,017
|Total Real Estate – Mortgage
|2,435,274
|2,336,571
|2,293,014
|2,223,243
|2,199,338
|Real estate – Construction:
|R/E Construction — Residential
|148,825
|170,773
|187,083
|177,364
|173,951
|R/E Construction — Commercial
|215,032
|223,706
|217,729
|223,385
|218,562
|Total real estate construction loans
|363,857
|394,480
|404,812
|400,749
|392,513
|Commercial and industrial
|1,165,990
|1,144,051
|1,192,056
|1,269,242
|1,132,629
|PPP
|70,234
|74,551
|73,524
|-
|-
|Consumer and others
|39
|68
|241
|91
|442
|Gross loans
|4,035,394
|3,949,721
|3,963,647
|3,893,325
|3,724,922
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(63,426
|)
|(61,262
|)
|(55,762
|)
|(48,130
|)
|(34,830
|)
|Net deferred loan fees
|(4,574
|)
|(4,411
|)
|(5,097
|)
|(3,084
|)
|(3,028
|)
|Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
|$
|3,967,394
|$
|3,884,048
|$
|3,902,788
|$
|3,842,111
|$
|3,687,064
|Loans held for sale
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net loans
|$
|3,967,394
|$
|3,884,048
|$
|3,902,788
|$
|3,842,111
|$
|3,687,064
|Investment in affordable housing
|62,521
|47,917
|49,658
|51,400
|53,142
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|13,101
|13,101
|Other assets
|90,730
|104,313
|103,239
|93,979
|91,579
|Total assets
|$
|5,141,360
|$
|5,085,574
|$
|5,004,457
|$
|4,727,634
|$
|4,628,481
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|938,911
|$
|926,166
|$
|934,764
|$
|753,750
|$
|835,790
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,700,818
|1,620,495
|1,594,682
|1,503,618
|1,328,863
|Savings
|34,702
|32,830
|27,737
|23,035
|23,784
|Time certificates of $250,000 or more
|912,546
|977,821
|970,649
|1,030,282
|976,727
|Other time certificates
|855,503
|857,113
|822,404
|775,792
|818,130
|Total deposits
|$
|4,442,480
|$
|4,414,425
|$
|4,350,236
|$
|4,086,477
|$
|3,983,294
|Acceptances outstanding
|$
|3,596
|$
|7,463
|$
|6,112
|$
|6,507
|$
|7,379
|Subordinated debt issuance
|99,334
|99,304
|99,273
|99,242
|99,211
|Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
|30,715
|16,689
|17,536
|21,195
|24,149
|Other liabilities
|42,483
|43,826
|42,571
|40,428
|44,433
|Total liabilities
|$
|4,618,608
|$
|4,581,707
|$
|4,515,728
|$
|4,253,849
|$
|4,158,466
|Equity:
|Net common stock, no par value
|$
|214,749
|$
|213,519
|$
|212,187
|$
|210,091
|$
|210,998
|Retained earnings
|300,969
|284,568
|271,923
|261,095
|255,050
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|7,034
|5,780
|4,619
|2,599
|3,967
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|522,752
|$
|503,867
|$
|488,729
|$
|473,785
|$
|470,015
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,141,360
|$
|5,085,574
|$
|5,004,457
|$
|4,727,634
|$
|4,628,481
|PREFERRED BANK
|QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Three months ended
December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Interest
Income or
|Average
Yield/
|Average
|Interest
Income or
|Average
Yield/
|Average
|Interest
Income or
|Average
Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (1,2)
|$
|3,974,599
|51,299
|5.13
|%
|$
|3,956,145
|$
|50,417
|5.07
|%
|$
|3,614,621
|$
|51,052
|5.60
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|251,284
|1,936
|3.07
|%
|237,801
|1,967
|3.29
|%
|248,904
|2,202
|3.51
|%
|Federal funds sold
|22,939
|30
|0.51
|%
|23,828
|30
|0.50
|%
|31,647
|162
|2.03
|%
|Other earning assets
|769,209
|487
|0.25
|%
|757,231
|474
|0.25
|%
|486,034
|2,182
|1.78
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,018,031
|53,752
|4.26
|%
|4,975,005
|52,888
|4.23
|%
|4,381,206
|55,598
|5.03
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(4,162
|)
|(4,713
|)
|(2,450
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(60,875
|)
|(55,822
|)
|(34,306
|)
|Noninterest earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|8,214
|7,355
|5,615
|Bank furniture and fixtures
|11,892
|11,856
|12,419
|Right of use assets
|16,272
|16,550
|17,255
|Other assets
|120,669
|123,317
|102,471
|Total assets
|$
|5,110,041
|$
|5,073,548
|$
|4,482,210
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand and savings
|1,743,748
|$
|1,520
|0.35
|%
|1,659,374
|$
|1,452
|0.35
|%
|$
|1,293,838
|$
|3,506
|1.08
|%
|TCD $250K or more
|923,079
|2,298
|0.99
|%
|987,631
|2,993
|1.21
|%
|978,717
|5,513
|2.23
|%
|Other time certificates
|841,449
|2,236
|1.06
|%
|854,270
|2,688
|1.25
|%
|777,763
|4,525
|2.31
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,508,276
|6,054
|0.69
|%
|3,501,275
|7,133
|0.81
|%
|3,050,318
|13,544
|1.76
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|3
|0
|0.20
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|3
|0
|2.08
|%
|Subordinated debt
|99,316
|1,532
|6.14
|%
|99,285
|1,530
|6.13
|%
|99,193
|1,530
|6.12
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,607,595
|7,586
|0.84
|%
|3,600,560
|8,663
|0.96
|%
|3,149,514
|15,074
|1.90
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|918,050
|907,607
|799,507
|Lease Liability
|18,936
|19,400
|20,768
|Other liabilities
|46,922
|42,560
|48,541
|Total liabilities
|4,591,503
|4,570,127
|4,018,330
|Shareholders’ equity
|518,538
|503,421
|463,880
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|5,110,041
|$
|5,073,548
|$
|4,482,210
|Net interest income
|$
|46,166
|$
|44,225
|$
|40,524
|Net interest spread
|3.42
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.14
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.66
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.67
|%
|Cost of Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|$
|918,050
|$
|907,607
|$
|799,507
|Interest bearing deposits
|3,508,276
|6,054
|0.69
|%
|3,501,275
|7,133
|0.81
|%
|3,050,318
|13,544
|1.76
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|4,426,326
|$
|6,054
|0.54
|%
|$
|4,408,882
|$
|7,133
|0.64
|%
|$
|3,849,825
|$
|13,544
|1.40
|%
|(1)
|Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
|(2)
|Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $683,000 and $449,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
|(3)
|Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
|PREFERRED BANK
|YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
|(Unaudited)
|Year ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (1,2)
|$
|3,892,811
|$
|203,093
|5.22
|%
|$
|3,482,555
|$
|207,218
|5.95
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|246,715
|8,130
|3.30
|%
|232,537
|8,644
|3.72
|%
|Federal funds sold
|25,301
|215
|0.85
|%
|38,003
|961
|2.53
|%
|Other earning assets
|663,618
|3,222
|0.49
|%
|460,176
|10,324
|2.24
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,828,445
|214,660
|4.45
|%
|4,213,271
|227,147
|5.39
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(3,788
|)
|(1,910
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(51,971
|)
|(32,903
|)
|Noninterest earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|7,545
|5,597
|Bank furniture and fixtures
|12,002
|11,379
|Right of use assets
|16,648
|14,644
|Other assets
|118,000
|105,096
|Total assets
|$
|4,926,881
|$
|4,315,174
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand/ savings
|1,631,487
|$
|7,833
|0.48
|%
|1,335,837
|$
|18,010
|1.35
|%
|TCD $250K or more
|956,269
|13,767
|1.44
|%
|850,266
|19,505
|2.29
|%
|Other time certificates
|826,289
|12,384
|1.50
|%
|789,563
|18,427
|2.33
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,414,045
|33,984
|1.00
|%
|2,975,666
|55,942
|1.88
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|1
|0
|0.15
|%
|1
|0
|1.57
|%
|Subordinated debt
|99,269
|6,124
|6.17
|%
|99,142
|6,123
|6.18
|%
|Long-term debt
|-
|0
|0.00
|%
|522
|19
|3.71
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,513,315
|40,108
|1.14
|%
|3,075,331
|62,084
|2.02
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|853,289
|726,066
|Lease Liability
|19,620
|17,804
|Other liabilities
|44,501
|46,453
|Total liabilities
|4,430,725
|3,865,654
|Shareholders’ equity
|496,156
|449,520
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,926,881
|$
|4,315,174
|Net interest income
|$
|174,552
|$
|165,063
|Net interest spread
|3.30
|%
|3.37
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.92
|%
|Cost of Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|$
|853,289
|$
|726,066
|Interest bearing deposits
|3,414,045
|33,984
|1.00
|%
|2,975,666
|55,942
|1.88
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|4,267,334
|$
|33,984
|0.80
|%
|$
|3,701,732
|$
|55,942
|1.51
|%
|(1)
|Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
|(2)
|Net loan fee income of $3.0 million and $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
|(3)
|Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
|Preferred Bank
|Loan and Credit Quality Information
|Allowance For Credit Losses History
|Year Ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Dollars in 000's)
|Allowance For Credit Losses
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|$
|34,830
|$
|31,065
|Charge-Offs
|Commercial & Industrial
|3,700
|526
|Mini-perm Real Estate
|1,900
|101
|Others
|7
|-
|Total Charge-Offs
|5,607
|627
|Recoveries
|Commercial & Industrial
|-
|527
|Mini-perm Real Estate
|-
|415
|Construction - Commercial
|194
|-
|Land - Commercial
|9
|-
|Total Recoveries
|203
|942
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
|5,404
|(315
|)
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment
|8,000
|-
|Current Provision
|26,000
|3,450
|Balance at End of Period
|$
|63,426
|$
|34,830
|Average Loans Held for Investment
|$
|3,891,530
|$
|3,482,218
|Loans Held for Investment at End of Period
|$
|4,035,394
|$
|3,724,922
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans
|0.14
|%
|-0.01
|%
|Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period
|14.59
|%
|0.94
|%
Formats available: