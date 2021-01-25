NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 (three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020). The board of directors increased Park’s quarterly cash dividend, declaring it as $1.03 per common share. The board also declared a special cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on March 10, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of February 19, 2021.
Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $45.2 million, an 88.8 percent increase from $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 net income per diluted common share was $2.75, compared to $1.45 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Park's net income for the full year of 2020 was $127.9 million, a 24.6 percent increase from $102.7 million for the full year of 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $7.80 for 2020, compared to $6.29 for 2019.
“Our lending services throughout the year were a main driver in our overall performance. Our bankers mobilized to serve in new ways, delivering prompt advice and service to families and businesses who were struggling due to the pandemic or rushing to take advantage of opportunities,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “We’re proud of our lending teams’ outstanding response to the surge of home loan activity and demand for U.S. PPP loans; and we’re deeply grateful to all our associates who showed extraordinary dedication to caring for customers and each other every day in 2020.”
Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $34.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 28.6 percent increase compared to $26.6 million for the same period of 2019. The bank reported net income of $123.7 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $113.6 million for the full year of 2019.
“Park National bankers’ reliability and flexibility were never more important than in 2020,” Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman said. “In a year filled with odd and often uncomfortable circumstances, we grew relationships with our customers and communities by responding to their needs in consistent, compassionate, and creative ways.”
In 2020, Park National Corporation:
Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.3 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2020). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.
Complete financial tables are listed below.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights
|As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Percent change vs.
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|4th QTR
|3rd QTR
|4th QTR
|3Q '20
|4Q '19
|INCOME STATEMENT:
|Net interest income
|$
|86,321
|$
|83,840
|$
|77,009
|3.0
|%
|12.1
|%
|(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
|(19,159
|)
|13,836
|(213
|)
|N.M
|N.M
|Other income
|35,656
|36,558
|24,224
|(2.5
|)
|%
|47.2
|%
|Other expense
|85,661
|69,859
|71,231
|22.6
|%
|20.3
|%
|Income before income taxes
|$
|55,475
|$
|36,703
|$
|30,215
|51.1
|%
|83.6
|%
|Income taxes
|10,275
|5,857
|6,279
|75.4
|%
|63.6
|%
|Net income
|$
|45,200
|$
|30,846
|$
|23,936
|46.5
|%
|88.8
|%
|MARKET DATA:
|Earnings per common share - basic (a)
|$
|2.77
|$
|1.89
|$
|1.46
|46.6
|%
|89.7
|%
|Earnings per common share - diluted (a)
|2.75
|1.88
|1.45
|46.3
|%
|89.7
|%
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|1.02
|1.02
|1.01
|—
|%
|1.0
|%
|Book value per common share at period end
|63.76
|62.39
|59.28
|2.2
|%
|7.6
|%
|Market price per common share at period end
|105.01
|81.96
|102.38
|28.1
|%
|2.6
|%
|Market capitalization at period end
|1,713,154
|1,336,011
|1,673,549
|28.2
|%
|2.4
|%
|Weighted average common shares - basic (b)
|16,310,551
|16,300,720
|16,342,485
|0.1
|%
|(0.2
|)
|%
|Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)
|16,434,812
|16,393,792
|16,454,553
|0.3
|%
|(0.1
|)
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|16,314,197
|16,300,763
|16,346,442
|0.1
|%
|(0.2
|)
|%
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)
|Return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.93
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.09
|%
|50.8
|%
|77.1
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|17.37
|%
|12.03
|%
|9.83
|%
|44.4
|%
|76.7
|%
|Yield on loans
|4.69
|%
|4.54
|%
|5.11
|%
|3.3
|%
|(8.2
|)
|%
|Yield on investment securities
|2.80
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.72
|%
|19.1
|%
|2.9
|%
|Yield on money market instruments
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|1.86
|%
|—
|%
|(94.1
|)
|%
|Yield on interest earning assets
|4.33
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.64
|%
|5.1
|%
|(6.7
|)
|%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.19
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.95
|%
|(26.9
|)
|%
|(80.0
|)
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|2.01
|%
|1.63
|%
|2.18
|%
|23.3
|%
|(7.8
|)
|%
|Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities
|0.40
|%
|0.39
|%
|1.04
|%
|2.6
|%
|(61.5
|)
|%
|Net interest margin (g)
|4.07
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.90
|%
|5.7
|%
|4.4
|%
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|69.82
|%
|57.69
|%
|69.86
|%
|21.0
|%
|(0.1
|)
|%
|OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP):
|Tangible book value per share (d)
|$
|53.41
|$
|52.00
|$
|48.81
|2.7
|%
|9.4
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights (continued)
|As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019
|Percent change vs.
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|3Q '20
|4Q '19
|BALANCE SHEET:
|Investment securities
|$
|1,124,806
|$
|1,097,598
|$
|1,279,507
|2.5
|%
|(12.1
|)
|%
|Loans
|7,177,785
|7,278,546
|6,501,404
|(1.4
|)
|%
|10.4
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|85,675
|87,038
|56,679
|(1.6
|)
|%
|51.2
|%
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|168,855
|169,380
|171,118
|(0.3
|)
|%
|(1.3
|)
|%
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|1,431
|836
|4,029
|71.2
|%
|(64.5
|)
|%
|Total assets
|9,279,021
|9,240,006
|8,558,377
|0.4
|%
|8.4
|%
|Total deposits
|7,572,358
|7,475,829
|7,052,612
|1.3
|%
|7.4
|%
|Borrowings
|562,504
|643,103
|438,157
|(12.5
|)
|%
|28.4
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,040,256
|1,016,996
|969,014
|2.3
|%
|7.4
|%
|Tangible equity (d)
|871,401
|847,616
|797,896
|2.8
|%
|9.2
|%
|Total nonperforming loans
|139,614
|148,442
|113,953
|(5.9
|)
|%
|22.5
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|144,209
|152,670
|121,581
|(5.5
|)
|%
|18.6
|%
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|Loans as a % of period end total assets
|77.35
|%
|78.77
|%
|75.97
|%
|(1.8
|)
|%
|1.8
|%
|Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans
|1.95
|%
|2.04
|%
|1.75
|%
|(4.4
|)
|%
|11.4
|%
|Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets
|2.01
|%
|2.10
|%
|1.87
|%
|(4.3
|)
|%
|7.5
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans
|1.19
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.87
|%
|(0.8
|)
|%
|36.8
|%
|Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs
|$
|(17,796
|)
|$
|274
|$
|(1,039
|)
|N.M
|N.M
|Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)
|(0.98
|)
|%
|0.02
|%
|(0.06
|)
|%
|N.M
|N.M
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:
|Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets
|11.21
|%
|11.01
|%
|11.32
|%
|1.8
|%
|(1.0
|)
|%
|Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)
|9.57
|%
|9.34
|%
|9.51
|%
|2.5
|%
|0.6
|%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)
|11.11
|%
|10.67
|%
|11.12
|%
|4.1
|%
|(0.1
|)
|%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)
|14.29
|%
|14.08
|%
|15.03
|%
|1.5
|%
|(4.9
|)
|%
|Average loans / Average deposits (b)
|95.80
|%
|92.02
|%
|89.36
|%
|4.1
|%
|7.2
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights
|Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios)
|2020
|2019
|Percent change vs '19
|INCOME STATEMENT:
|Net interest income
|$
|327,630
|$
|297,737
|10.0
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|12,054
|6,171
|95.3
|%
|Other income
|125,664
|97,193
|29.3
|%
|Other expense
|286,595
|263,988
|8.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|$
|154,645
|$
|124,771
|23.9
|%
|Income taxes
|26,722
|22,071
|21.1
|%
|Net income
|$
|127,923
|$
|102,700
|24.6
|%
|MARKET DATA:
|Earnings per common share - basic (a)
|$
|7.85
|$
|6.33
|24.0
|%
|Earnings per common share - diluted (a)
|7.80
|6.29
|24.0
|%
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|4.28
|4.24
|0.9
|%
|Weighted average common shares - basic (b)
|16,302,825
|16,234,342
|0.4
|%
|Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)
|16,407,502
|16,329,456
|0.5
|%
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
|Return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.38
|%
|1.21
|%
|14.0
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|12.68
|%
|11.14
|%
|13.8
|%
|Yield on loans
|4.71
|%
|5.19
|%
|(9.2
|)
|%
|Yield on investment securities
|2.66
|%
|2.76
|%
|(3.6
|)
|%
|Yield on money market instruments
|0.26
|%
|2.33
|%
|(88.8
|)
|%
|Yield on interest earning assets
|4.28
|%
|4.70
|%
|(8.9
|)
|%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.41
|%
|1.01
|%
|(59.4
|)
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|1.77
|%
|2.14
|%
|(17.3
|)
|%
|Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities
|0.52
|%
|1.12
|%
|(53.6
|)
|%
|Net interest margin (g)
|3.93
|%
|3.89
|%
|1.0
|%
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|62.83
|%
|66.35
|%
|(5.3
|)
|%
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|(16,942
|)
|$
|1,004
|N.M.
|Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)
|(0.24
|)
|%
|0.02
|%
|N.M.
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:
|Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)
|10.92
|%
|10.88
|%
|0.4
|%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)
|14.44
|%
|14.85
|%
|(2.8
|)
|%
|Average loans / Average deposits (b)
|91.58
|%
|89.91
|%
|1.9
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|85,268
|$
|82,698
|$
|328,727
|$
|321,385
|Interest on:
|Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies
|and other securities - taxable
|4,420
|5,973
|19,818
|26,213
|Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt
|2,040
|2,205
|8,436
|8,955
|Other interest income
|72
|953
|739
|3,947
|Total interest income
|91,800
|91,829
|357,720
|360,500
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Demand and savings deposits
|490
|7,795
|9,142
|33,348
|Time deposits
|1,893
|4,666
|12,186
|17,494
|Interest on borrowings
|3,096
|2,359
|8,762
|11,921
|Total interest expense
|5,479
|14,820
|30,090
|62,763
|Net interest income
|86,321
|77,009
|327,630
|297,737
|(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
|(19,159
|)
|(213
|)
|12,054
|6,171
|Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses
|105,480
|77,222
|315,576
|291,566
|Other income
|35,656
|24,224
|125,664
|97,193
|Other expense
|85,661
|71,231
|286,595
|263,988
|Income before income taxes
|55,475
|30,215
|154,645
|124,771
|Income taxes
|10,275
|6,279
|26,722
|22,071
|Net income
|$
|45,200
|$
|23,936
|$
|127,923
|$
|102,700
|Per common share:
|Net income - basic
|$
|2.77
|$
|1.46
|$
|7.85
|$
|6.33
|Net income - diluted
|$
|2.75
|$
|1.45
|$
|7.80
|$
|6.29
|Weighted average shares - basic
|16,310,551
|16,342,485
|16,302,825
|16,234,342
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|16,434,812
|16,454,553
|16,407,502
|16,329,456
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.01
|$
|4.28
|$
|4.24
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|155,596
|$
|135,567
|Money market instruments
|214,878
|24,389
|Investment securities
|1,124,806
|1,279,507
|Loans
|7,177,785
|6,501,404
|Allowance for loan losses
|(85,675
|)
|(56,679
|)
|Loans, net
|7,092,110
|6,444,725
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|88,660
|73,322
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|168,855
|171,118
|Other real estate owned
|1,431
|4,029
|Other assets
|432,685
|425,720
|Total assets
|$
|9,279,021
|$
|8,558,377
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|2,727,100
|$
|1,959,935
|Interest bearing
|4,845,258
|5,092,677
|Total deposits
|7,572,358
|7,052,612
|Borrowings
|562,504
|438,157
|Other liabilities
|103,903
|98,594
|Total liabilities
|$
|8,238,765
|$
|7,589,363
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,163 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 17,623,199 shares issued at December 31, 2019)
|460,687
|459,389
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|5,571
|(9,589
|)
|Retained earnings
|704,764
|646,847
|Treasury shares (1,308,966 shares at December 31, 2020 and 1,276,757 shares at December 31, 2019)
|(130,766
|)
|(127,633
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,040,256
|$
|969,014
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|9,279,021
|$
|8,558,377
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31
|Dec 31
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|120,599
|$
|129,105
|$
|127,214
|$
|130,372
|Money market instruments
|263,212
|203,259
|280,952
|169,703
|Investment securities
|1,066,145
|1,300,927
|1,214,551
|1,360,540
|Loans
|7,245,273
|6,431,374
|6,990,458
|6,208,496
|Allowance for loan losses
|(89,920
|)
|(56,904
|)
|(71,221
|)
|(54,516
|)
|Loans, net
|7,155,353
|6,374,470
|6,919,237
|6,153,980
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|86,717
|73,487
|81,357
|69,710
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|169,199
|173,065
|170,031
|158,194
|Other real estate owned
|856
|3,871
|2,174
|4,066
|Other assets
|454,418
|430,513
|446,117
|427,464
|Total assets
|$
|9,316,499
|$
|8,688,697
|$
|9,241,633
|$
|8,474,029
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|2,657,881
|$
|1,980,898
|$
|2,394,717
|$
|1,875,628
|Interest bearing
|4,904,995
|5,216,050
|5,238,147
|5,029,854
|Total deposits
|7,562,876
|7,196,948
|7,632,864
|6,905,482
|Borrowings
|611,890
|429,979
|494,532
|556,564
|Other liabilities
|106,240
|95,222
|105,135
|89,809
|Total liabilities
|$
|8,281,006
|$
|7,722,149
|$
|8,232,531
|$
|7,551,855
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred shares
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Common shares
|458,521
|458,264
|458,096
|432,795
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|12,594
|(11,694
|)
|9,688
|(30,160
|)
|Retained earnings
|695,509
|648,007
|673,273
|633,389
|Treasury shares
|(131,131
|)
|(128,029
|)
|(131,955
|)
|(113,850
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,035,493
|$
|966,548
|$
|1,009,102
|$
|922,174
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|9,316,499
|$
|8,688,697
|$
|9,241,633
|$
|8,474,029
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|4th QTR
|3rd QTR
|2nd QTR
|1st QTR
|4th QTR
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|85,268
|$
|82,617
|$
|80,155
|$
|80,687
|$
|82,698
|Interest on:
|Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable
|4,420
|4,841
|5,026
|5,531
|5,973
|Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt
|2,040
|2,045
|2,151
|2,200
|2,205
|Other interest income
|72
|63
|113
|491
|953
|Total interest income
|91,800
|89,566
|87,445
|88,909
|91,829
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Demand and savings deposits
|490
|803
|1,507
|6,342
|7,795
|Time deposits
|1,893
|2,662
|3,346
|4,285
|4,666
|Interest on borrowings
|3,096
|2,261
|1,406
|1,999
|2,359
|Total interest expense
|5,479
|5,726
|6,259
|12,626
|14,820
|Net interest income
|86,321
|83,840
|81,186
|76,283
|77,009
|(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
|(19,159
|)
|13,836
|12,224
|5,153
|(213
|)
|Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses
|105,480
|70,004
|68,962
|71,130
|77,222
|Other income
|35,656
|36,558
|30,964
|22,486
|24,224
|Other expense
|85,661
|69,859
|64,799
|66,276
|71,231
|Income before income taxes
|55,475
|36,703
|35,127
|27,340
|30,215
|Income taxes
|10,275
|5,857
|5,622
|4,968
|6,279
|Net income
|$
|45,200
|$
|30,846
|$
|29,505
|$
|22,372
|$
|23,936
|Per common share:
|Net income - basic
|$
|2.77
|$
|1.89
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.46
|Net income - diluted
|$
|2.75
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.45
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands)
|4th QTR
|3rd QTR
|2nd QTR
|1st QTR
|4th QTR
|Other income:
|Income from fiduciary activities
|$
|7,632
|$
|7,335
|$
|6,793
|$
|7,113
|$
|7,268
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,123
|2,118
|1,676
|2,528
|2,757
|Other service income
|12,040
|13,047
|8,758
|3,766
|4,382
|Debit card fee income
|5,787
|5,853
|5,560
|4,960
|5,341
|Bank owned life insurance income
|1,170
|1,192
|1,179
|1,248
|1,158
|ATM fees
|432
|491
|438
|412
|446
|(Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net
|(7
|)
|569
|841
|(196
|)
|2
|Net (loss) gain on the sale of investment securities
|—
|(27
|)
|3,313
|—
|—
|Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
|2,931
|1,201
|(977
|)
|(973
|)
|(191
|)
|Other components of net periodic benefit income
|1,988
|1,988
|1,988
|1,988
|1,183
|Miscellaneous
|1,560
|2,791
|1,395
|1,640
|1,878
|Total other income
|$
|35,656
|$
|36,558
|$
|30,964
|$
|22,486
|$
|24,224
|Other expense:
|Salaries
|$
|37,280
|$
|31,632
|$
|30,699
|$
|28,429
|$
|30,903
|Employee benefits
|7,316
|10,676
|9,080
|10,043
|8,973
|Occupancy expense
|3,231
|3,835
|3,256
|3,480
|3,355
|Furniture and equipment expense
|4,949
|4,687
|4,850
|4,319
|4,319
|Data processing fees
|3,315
|3,275
|2,577
|2,492
|2,777
|Professional fees and services
|9,359
|7,977
|6,901
|7,066
|10,503
|Marketing
|1,752
|1,454
|1,136
|1,486
|1,468
|Insurance
|1,855
|1,541
|1,477
|1,550
|317
|Communication
|1,097
|958
|874
|1,155
|1,256
|State tax expense
|605
|1,125
|1,116
|1,145
|1,024
|Amortization of intangible assets
|525
|525
|607
|606
|623
|FHLB prepayment penalty
|8,736
|—
|—
|1,793
|492
|Foundation contributions
|3,000
|—
|—
|—
|1,500
|Miscellaneous
|2,641
|2,174
|2,226
|2,712
|3,721
|Total other expense
|$
|85,661
|$
|69,859
|$
|64,799
|$
|66,276
|$
|71,231
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Asset Quality Information
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|Allowance for loan losses:
|Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
|$
|56,679
|$
|51,512
|$
|49,988
|$
|50,624
|$
|56,494
|Charge-offs
|10,304
|11,177
|13,552
|19,403
|20,799
|Recoveries
|27,246
|10,173
|7,131
|10,210
|20,030
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs
|(16,942
|)
|1,004
|6,421
|9,193
|769
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|12,054
|6,171
|7,945
|8,557
|(5,101
|)
|Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|$
|85,675
|$
|56,679
|$
|51,512
|$
|49,988
|$
|50,624
|General reserve trends:
|Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|$
|85,675
|$
|56,679
|$
|51,512
|$
|49,988
|$
|50,624
|Allowance on purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans
|167
|268
|—
|—
|—
|Allowance on purchased loans
|678
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Specific reserves
|5,434
|5,230
|2,273
|684
|548
|General reserves on originated loans
|$
|79,396
|$
|51,181
|$
|49,239
|$
|49,304
|$
|50,076
|Total loans
|$
|7,177,785
|$
|6,501,404
|$
|5,692,132
|$
|5,372,483
|$
|5,271,857
|PCI loans
|11,153
|14,331
|3,943
|—
|—
|Purchased loans
|360,056
|548,436
|225,029
|—
|—
|Impaired commercial loans
|108,407
|77,459
|48,135
|56,545
|70,415
|Originated loans excluding impaired commercial loans
|$
|6,698,169
|$
|5,861,178
|$
|5,415,025
|$
|5,315,938
|$
|5,201,442
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans
|(0.24
|)
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans
|1.19
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.96
|%
|Allowance for loan losses on originated loans as % of originated total loans (excluding PPP loans) (k)
|1.31
|%
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|General reserve as a % of originated total loans less impaired commercial loans
|1.19
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.96
|%
|General reserves as a % of originated total loans less impaired commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) (k)
|1.24
|%
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|117,368
|$
|90,080
|$
|67,954
|$
|72,056
|$
|87,822
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|20,788
|21,215
|15,173
|20,111
|18,175
|Loans past due 90 days or more
|1,458
|2,658
|2,243
|1,792
|2,086
|Total nonperforming loans
|$
|139,614
|$
|113,953
|$
|85,370
|$
|93,959
|$
|108,083
|Other real estate owned - Park National Bank
|837
|3,100
|2,788
|6,524
|6,025
|Other real estate owned - SEPH
|594
|929
|1,515
|7,666
|7,901
|Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank
|3,164
|3,599
|3,464
|4,849
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|144,209
|$
|121,581
|$
|93,137
|$
|112,998
|$
|122,009
|Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans
|1.64
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.67
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans
|1.95
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.75
|%
|2.05
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans
|2.01
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.64
|%
|2.10
|%
|2.31
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets
|1.55
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.63
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Asset Quality Information (continued)
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|New nonaccrual loan information:
|Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period
|$
|90,080
|$
|67,954
|$
|72,056
|$
|87,822
|$
|95,887
|New nonaccrual loans
|103,386
|81,009
|76,611
|58,753
|74,786
|Resolved nonaccrual loans
|76,098
|58,883
|80,713
|74,519
|82,851
|Nonaccrual loans, end of period
|$
|117,368
|$
|90,080
|$
|67,954
|$
|72,056
|$
|87,822
|Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|109,062
|$
|78,178
|$
|59,381
|$
|66,585
|$
|95,358
|Prior charge-offs
|655
|719
|11,246
|10,040
|24,943
|Remaining principal balance
|108,407
|77,459
|48,135
|56,545
|70,415
|Specific reserves
|5,434
|5,230
|2,273
|684
|548
|Book value, after specific reserves
|$
|102,973
|$
|72,229
|$
|45,862
|$
|55,861
|$
|69,867
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Reconciliations
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Net interest income
|$
|86,321
|$
|83,840
|$
|77,009
|$
|327,630
|$
|297,737
|less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
|919
|1,071
|1,947
|4,669
|5,786
|less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships
|102
|8
|249
|453
|256
|Net interest income - adjusted
|$
|85,300
|$
|82,761
|$
|74,813
|$
|322,508
|$
|291,695
|(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
|$
|(19,159
|)
|$
|13,836
|$
|(213
|)
|$
|12,054
|$
|6,171
|less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships
|(20,496
|)
|(37
|)
|(2,302
|)
|(21,982
|)
|(3,042
|)
|(Recovery of) provision for loan losses - adjusted
|$
|1,337
|$
|13,873
|$
|2,089
|$
|34,036
|$
|9,213
|Other income
|$
|35,656
|$
|36,558
|$
|24,224
|$
|125,664
|$
|97,193
|less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships
|503
|35
|—
|590
|52
|less net gain (loss) on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties
|—
|371
|28
|1,208
|(111
|)
|less rebranding initiative related expenses
|(298
|)
|—
|—
|(572
|)
|—
|less net (loss) gain on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business
|—
|(27
|)
|—
|3,286
|(421
|)
|Other income - adjusted
|$
|35,451
|$
|36,179
|$
|24,196
|$
|121,152
|$
|97,673
|Other expense
|$
|85,661
|$
|69,859
|$
|71,231
|$
|286,595
|$
|263,988
|less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
|9
|163
|1,885
|629
|8,877
|less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
|525
|525
|623
|2,263
|2,355
|less FDIC assessment credit
|—
|—
|(1,136
|)
|—
|(2,193
|)
|less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships
|4,051
|232
|622
|4,283
|622
|less FHLB prepayment penalty
|8,736
|—
|492
|10,529
|612
|less rebranding initiative related expenses (including trade name intangible expense)
|229
|429
|2,134
|1,040
|2,476
|less Foundation contribution
|3,000
|—
|1,500
|3,000
|1,500
|less severance and restructuring charges
|4,039
|67
|22
|4,443
|107
|less COVID-19 related expenses (j)
|738
|744
|—
|3,622
|—
|Other expense - adjusted
|$
|64,334
|$
|67,699
|$
|65,089
|$
|256,786
|$
|249,632
|Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)
|$
|(83
|)
|$
|140
|$
|339
|$
|(379
|)
|$
|1,208
|Net income - reported
|$
|45,200
|$
|30,846
|$
|23,936
|$
|127,923
|$
|102,700
|Net income - adjusted
|$
|44,888
|$
|31,371
|$
|25,213
|$
|126,495
|$
|107,244
|Diluted EPS
|$
|2.75
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.45
|$
|7.80
|$
|6.29
|Diluted EPS, adjusted (h)
|$
|2.73
|$
|1.91
|$
|1.53
|$
|7.71
|$
|6.57
|Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.93
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.21
|%
|Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)
|1.92
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.27
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)
|1.97
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.23
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)
|1.95
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.29
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|17.37
|%
|12.03
|%
|9.83
|%
|12.68
|%
|11.14
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)
|17.25
|%
|12.23
|%
|10.35
|%
|12.54
|%
|11.63
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)
|20.76
|%
|14.43
|%
|11.97
|%
|15.25
|%
|13.44
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)
|20.61
|%
|14.67
|%
|12.61
|%
|15.08
|%
|14.04
|%
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|69.82
|%
|57.69
|%
|69.86
|%
|62.83
|%
|66.35
|%
|Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)
|52.97
|%
|56.58
|%
|65.26
|%
|57.51
|%
|63.63
|%
|Annualized net interest margin (g)
|4.07
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.89
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)
|4.02
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.81
|%
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Reconciliations (continued)
|(a) Reported measure uses net income
|(b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, as appropriate
|(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
|RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,035,493
|$
|1,020,239
|$
|966,548
|$
|1,009,102
|$
|922,174
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|169,199
|169,726
|173,065
|170,031
|158,194
|AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|$
|866,294
|$
|850,513
|$
|793,483
|$
|839,071
|$
|763,980
|(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,040,256
|$
|1,016,996
|$
|969,014
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|168,855
|169,380
|171,118
|TANGIBLE EQUITY
|$
|871,401
|$
|847,616
|$
|797,896
|(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
|RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|AVERAGE ASSETS
|$
|9,316,499
|$
|9,557,682
|$
|8,688,697
|$
|9,241,633
|$
|8,474,029
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|169,199
|169,726
|173,065
|170,031
|158,194
|AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
|$
|9,147,300
|$
|9,387,956
|$
|8,515,632
|$
|9,071,602
|$
|8,315,835
|(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|9,279,021
|$
|9,240,006
|$
|8,558,377
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|168,855
|169,380
|171,118
|TANGIBLE ASSETS
|$
|9,110,166
|$
|9,070,626
|$
|8,387,259
|(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets.
|RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Interest income
|$
|91,800
|$
|89,566
|$
|91,829
|$
|357,720
|$
|360,500
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|712
|706
|726
|2,866
|2,956
|Fully taxable equivalent interest income
|$
|92,512
|$
|90,272
|$
|92,555
|$
|360,586
|$
|363,456
|Interest expense
|5,479
|5,726
|14,820
|30,090
|62,763
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
|$
|87,033
|$
|84,546
|$
|77,735
|$
|330,496
|$
|300,693
|(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, (recovery of) provision for loan losses, other income and other expense.
|(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
|(j) COVID-19 related expenses include calamity pay and special one-time bonuses to certain associates.
|(k) Excludes $337.1 million and $542.8 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Media contact: Bethany Lewis, 740.349.0421, Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, Park National Corporation, 50 N. Third Street, Newark, Ohio 43055
Park National Corporation
Newark, Ohio, UNITED STATES
