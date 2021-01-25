YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the company has granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 15,000 shares of its common stock to one new employee as an inducement material for accepting employment with OptiNose. The stock option award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors and was granted outside of the OptiNose, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)



The stock option award was granted on the employee’s first day of employment, January 18, 2021 and has a per share exercise price equal to $4.12, the closing price per share of Optinose common stock, as reported by Nasdaq, on January 19, 2021 (The Nasdaq Stock Market was closed on January 18, 2021 in observance of the federal holiday). The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with the company through the applicable vesting date.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

jonathan.neely@optinose.com

267.521.0531