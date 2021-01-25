DANBURY, CT, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or “Company”) (NYSE:ETH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on April 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2021.



As previously announced on January 13, 2021, the Company will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on January 28, 2021. The Company mentioned in the announcement that its retail segment written orders increased 44.9% and earnings per share increased about 150% during its second quarter.

Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO commented, "We are pleased to continue our payment of this regular quarterly cash dividend. We continue to see strong customer demand for our product offerings in the three attitudes of classic, country/coastal, and modern. We have an opportunity to continue our growth in sales and profitability due to our strong retail network, the personal service of our interior design professionals, our unique vertical integration whereby 75% of products are made in our North American manufacturing workshops and our national distribution and home delivery centers delivering product with white glove service to our client’s home."

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative home accents through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities, including six manufacturing plants in the U.S., two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.

Investor Contact:

Matt McNulty

Vice President, Finance

IR@ethanallen.com