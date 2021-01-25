Prompt Dance Academy is a safe space and a welcoming environment for dancers who want to explore their art and take their dance to the next level

Prompt Dance Academy is a safe space and a welcoming environment for dancers who want to explore their art and take their dance to the next level

Toronto, Canada , Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dance is an art form that brings people together — from every corner of the world, dance bypasses boundaries and connects us. For many people, they commit their lives to dance, and are able to create something beautiful from their imagination. Not just a dance routine, but a community.



For Larinee Movsessian, she’s been dancing all her life — as a dedicated dancer with a long list of accolades and notable accomplishments, she turned her passion into a mission to create a space to teach the art of dance. Larinee’s dreams and aspirations are endless — at a very young age, she aspired to open up her own studio because she knew she could bring something different. In August of 2020, Prompt Dance Academy opened its studio doors alongside business partner J1 Studios — Toronto’s newest film/photography studio, owned by Juan Jose Granda. Two separate studios in one amazing location. This partnership was the key to revolutionizing the dance experience.



“Prompt Dance Academy is a safe space and a welcoming environment for dancers who want to explore their art and take their dance to the next level. Larinee is not only a master at her craft but she’s also a talented teacher, able to draw the best out of her students and inspire them to reach new heights.”

— Lucy Avila









Catering to a diverse crowd, Prompt Dance Academy offers recreational classes and professional training programs for youth & adult dancers. This includes their “On Camera” training program: dancers have the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be in professional rehearsals and get first-hand experience being behind-the-scenes, where they gain new skills and an unforgettable experience.













Prompt is more than a dance academy. Together, Prompt Dance Academy and J1 Studios have worked with Diogo Snow, Bieber Industries, and upcoming Canadian artists like Megan Soo. Their work has been recognized by notable figures like Tinashe, BET, and they’ve showcased their work in several international events. Dancers in this academy will grow with industry mentors & be inspired to one day be a part of something greater.

Instagram: @promptdance

YouTube: Prompt Dance

Website: https://www.promptdance.com/

Media Contact: 4165460430





