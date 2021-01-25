At 19 years old, Ethan Dobbins has generated over $700,000 with his Men’s accessory dropshipping brand and newly founded women’s clothing line, Halo Lane.

Eagle, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- However, his path wasn’t all glitz and glamour.

In a perfect world, Ethan would’ve never pursued dropshipping. Setting his aim on becoming a financial banker.

However, he slowly began to realize his dream wasn’t his, rather it was the one set by his loving parents.

This epiphany caused him to lose his identity, leading to a downward spiral that got him kicked out of high school for multiple fights.

That summer, Ethan began looking into a variety of business opportunities as he knew the college dream was out of the picture.

That’s where dropshipping came in, giving Ethan a new identity.

Unfortunately, his first 6 months were full of failure, having tested over 20+ different products that left him $2000 in the hole.

Yet, he wasn’t deterred, as he saved up money by working as a cashier. This time investing in a mentor who ran his own Facebook ad agency.

This opened Ethan’s eyes to completely new ways of finding products and testing them on a small budget of only $35.

With his new product research method, he finally scaled his first winning product to $2000 a day.

3 years later, Ethan has scaled over 25+ products for his stores; along with scaling 150+ products for his clients that work closely with him in his coaching program.

“I’ve felt so much happier waking up each day to helping my students grow their business from nothing,” says Ethan. “I’m dedicated to doing whatever it takes to spread my message across to millions of young entrepreneurs.”

He breaks down his entire product research and Facebook ad blueprint in this free case study.

