TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's foremost B2B portal is presenting a collection of ICT products from top Taiwanese suppliers for CES 2021.



The Taiwantrade.com online exhibit features many outstanding suppliers who are dedicated to developing solutions to serve the global ICT market. The products on display at the booth include high-quality smart home, fitness & wearables and gaming products.

See the complete online showcase of excellent offers from Taiwan's top suppliers:

https://www.taiwantrade.com/products/list/ces-2021-390648-cateGallery.html

Home to over 70,000 excellent Taiwanese suppliers and 660,000 product catalogs, Taiwantrade.com enables users in over 200 countries to connect with Taiwan's leading industries. Each supplier member on the website is verified using government and third-party databases to ensure the reliability of their legal existence. The sourcing services on Taiwantrade.com, which are available free for buyers, are aimed at helping businesses everywhere connect with the quality and reliable suppliers in Taiwan with speed and ease.

Taiwantrade.com is organized by the Taiwan government and operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). Founded in 1970, TAITRA is headquartered in Taipei and operates 63 global offices.

For more about Taiwantrade.com buyer services, visit www.taiwantrade.com.

Media Contact

Company: TAITRA

Telephone: +886-2-2725-5200 Ext.1774

Wayne Lin

E-mail: waynelin@taitra.org.tw

Website: http://www.taiwantrade.com

