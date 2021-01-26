Uinta™ is powerful data collection software from Juniper Systems Limited, for field crews in mapping, asset management, natural resources, and other industries. 26 January 2021

Summary:

Uinta™, powerful data collection software from Juniper Systems Limited, is now available throughout EMEA and India, for field crews in asset management, mapping, natural resources, and other industries.

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited, a manufacturer of rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers, introduces Uinta™, powerful data collection software for field crews using Microsoft® Windows 10 OS on tablets, who require detailed forms, maps and customisation.

Now available throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and India, Uinta (yü-ӘN-tah) offers data collection tools such as detailed mapping with points, lines, and areas, form-based notes, and flexibility, delivering a high level of customisation specific to an organisation’s needs.

‘Historically, Juniper Systems has manufactured rugged computer hardware. We’re excited now to offer user-friendly software for many industries, including mapping and asset management’, said Mr. Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited, based near Birmingham, U.K. ‘Uinta is intuitive, efficient, and it’s already making field work easier for users in North America’.

Uinta was specifically designed to provide options for users to organise and customise their data collection in the field. Numerous forms can be adapted to specific uses, and simple yet powerful mapping tools deliver a professional mapping experience. Customised project templates make field-collected data more meaningful when analysed. This advanced functionality makes it possible to create finished customer-facing documents that can be emailed live from a work site directly to the recipient.

Data sharing options include exports to Microsoft Excel, Adobe® PDF, KML, and other cloud-based apps. The integral cloud services provide secure data backup and seamless data sharing between devices using the same account. Designed to be user-friendly and easy to learn, Juniper Systems also provides live support if needed.

Uinta utilises internal device GNSS information, and can also connect to powerful external GNSS receivers, such as Juniper Systems’ own Geode GNS2 Sub-meter GPS Receiver. This flexibility allows each user to select the best tools for each project. Also included is integral navigation back to any data point location previously added.

‘Uinta is an elegant solution for the right market’, said Mr. Andy Cray, technical manager for Juniper Systems Limited. ‘It’s sure to become the favorite software choice for professionals who need more flexibility with their data collection, particularly in mapping, commercial irrigation, asset management, and natural resources’.

Uinta is available with flexible licencing options and is compatible with Microsoft Windows 10 devices, for field crews utilising the power of a full desktop operating system on a portable tablet computer. When used on Juniper Systems’ Mesa Rugged Tablet, Uinta can run continuously for up to 8 hours on one battery charge. The release of Uinta throughout EMEA and India now makes it available worldwide.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, military, utilities and public services markets.

