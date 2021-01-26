ATLANTA and HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s rare that an aged, premium, luxury, exact-match domain name comes up for sale—but that’s just what VPN.com is announcing after becoming the exclusive domain broker for Celebration.com earlier this month.



“This is an event that’s been 25 years in the making,” commented Michael Gargiulo , CEO of VPN . “ This domain has never been listed before and the current owners have patiently waited for the right opportunity and domain broker who can help secure the transition of its ownership. We look forward to connecting this luxury domain name with a new owner who has a great vision and enjoys a good celebration!”

In today’s age, the word “celebration” is considered to be one of the most uplifting words in the dictionary. Oxford defines it as: “The action of marking one's pleasure at an important event or occasion by engaging in enjoyable, typically social, activity.” Given the calamity of recent events and COVID-19, this domain could do much to bring joy into the lives of millions of people around the world, if placed into the hands of the right buyer with the right vision.

Celebration.com has a built-in organic value, too, and not only because of its heartening and iconic connotation, but also because there are more than 2.5 billion search results for this exact-match term on Google. Viable opportunities range from virtual parties, events, marriages and graduations to successful business deals and birthdays, everyone enjoys a great “celebration.” The draw and beauty of this domain will last forever.

In a day and age of decentralized workforces and staying at home, a domain name like Celebration.com has ample options for the right buyer. As companies like Zoom, Microsoft, Disney, Hulu, Netflix, Twitter, T-Mobile and others compete in efforts to create virtual celebration platforms for their end users, and as conventions that were once hosted at lavish hotel ballrooms go virtual, the options are endless as to what type of a website could be hosted at this premium URL.

“With the right vision, this domain name could be the next big social site and has incredibly unique value in today’s current social climate,” Gargiulo added. “Numerous wonderful business options await the buyer—ranging from a social celebration platform all the way to a virtual celebration application. The sky’s the limit on this one, and we couldn’t be any more excited to be the broker who connects the buyer to the seller on this domain and the many other domains that we currently represent.”

Celebration.com has a purchase price of $750,000 USD. Financing and licensing terms are available for those who qualify. Any transaction would occur securely through Escrow.com.



For any business or person serious about acquiring Celebration.com, please contact michael@vpn.com or visit vpn.c om/domains for more information.



Other premium domain names currently for sale by VPN.com include:

Colab.com, Covd.com, Ninja.com and Use.com



About VPN.com and Domain Name Sales

VPN.com has helped numerous brands, celebrities, investors and companies find the exact-match, valuable domain name or premium domain portfolio that they’ve been searching for. As the Forbes Technology Member for Domain Names, we have an excellent track record of anonymously completing domain name transactions above $50,000 USD. VPN.com completes transactions with the most secure escrow services and offers access to the best intellectual property attorneys in the world. Regardless of what you need, VPN.com is here to help connect you to the most ideal domain for your vision, business or brand.

