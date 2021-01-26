New York, NY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Share the News: @USNewsEducation @BerkeleyCollege #BestOnline Programs #NewsBerkeley

For the eighth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Berkeley College among the Best Colleges in the nation for Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs. The ranking also recognizes Berkeley College as among the best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs for Veterans. Berkeley College also ranked in the new category Online Bachelor Degree Programs – Business.

Nationwide, Berkeley is No. 86 out of 357 schools who completed the U.S. News Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Survey - 337 of which were ranked; 7 colleges and universities tied for the 86th position this year. In terms of the top 100 rankings in nearby states of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, other ranked colleges and universities included CUNY School of Professional Studies, Marist College, Pace University, Rutgers University – Camden, Sacred Heart University, University at Buffalo—SUNY, and Utica College.

In the new discipline-specific category of Best Online Bachelor’s Programs Business, Berkeley College ranked No. 65 out of 143 schools that completed the survey. Fourteen colleges and universities tied for #65. In terms of the top 100 rankings in nearby states of New Jersey and New York, other colleges and universities in this category included Rutgers University – Camden, St. Joseph’s College of New York and SUNY College of Technology – Canton.

“While other schools are new to remote education, Berkeley College has been succeeding in online education for more than 20 years,” said Michael J. Smith, President, Berkeley College.

“To be recognized by U.S. News & World Report in this manner for eight consecutive years indicates the value that Berkeley College students receive,” said Smith. “An additional source of pride is the recognition by U.S. News & World Report in the first-time category of Best Online Bachelor’s Degree programs in Business, on the recommendation of peer institutions.”

Berkeley Offers Range in Selection of Business Programs

The Berkeley College Larry L. Luing School of Business® offers degree programs in Accounting, Business Data Science, Fashion Merchandising and Management, Financial Services, General Business, Health Services Management, Information Technology Management, International Business, Management, Marketing Communications, as well as a Master in Business Administration. It has received specialized accreditation for its business programs through the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE).

“Recognition of Berkeley’s online Business programs speaks to our long tradition excellence in business education,” said Joseph Scuralli, DPS, Dean, Online Education and Dean, Larry L. Luing School of Business. “The quality of our programs is the result of our robust curricula, the expertise and professional experience of our faculty, and our exceptional infrastructure and support system.”

In its methodology, U.S. News & World Report chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time. U.S. News & World Report used factors in four categories: engagement, which includes areas like best practices, graduation rates, assessments, class size and retention rates; faculty credentials and training; student services and technologies; and expert opinion. This latter category reflects results from surveying high-ranking academic officials that helps account for intangible factors affecting program quality that are not captured by statistics, and employers that may hold in high regard degrees earned from programs that academics respect.

Berkeley College students learning online have access to the same support services as students who attend on site, i.e., Advisement, Library, Center for Academic Success, and Career Services. Online campus life experiences include online clubs, social media engagement, wellness and personal development programs, and workshops focusing on student success.

Students and Alumni Share their Online Education Success Stories

Brittany Ramsaran of Ozone Park in Queens, NY, graduated from Berkeley’s Honors Program with a Bachelor of Business Administration - Management in December 2020. She took online classes in addition to studying at Berkeley’s New York City campus. “Even in my online classes, my professors were very helpful. They responded very quickly whenever I reached out,” said Ramsaran.

With a goal of working in Human Resources management, Ramsaran is being careful to align with that career path throughout the recruitment process, perhaps pursuing a career in the airline industry, which also would fulfill her love of travel. She noted that the experience of being part of such a diverse student body will help. “I’ve made friends from so many different places, backgrounds and cultures, and I’m sure that will benefit me in my career.”

Ramsaran completed a virtual internship in research and marketing development for a health and wellness firm in New York by working with a Berkeley College Career Counselor. She continues to participate in the virtual interview recruitment process under way during the pandemic. “The virtual interview process is helpful,” said Ramsaran. “It keeps everyone safe in the comfort of your home.”

Berkeley College graduate and former student-veteran Adrienne Da Silva of Aberdeen, MD, learned about the College through a recommendation from a fellow veteran. Da Silva served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Boatswains Mate Equipment specializing in Aviation Launch and Recovery Equipment. She had previously attended a small community college and found the student support services for veterans at Berkeley College to be extremely helpful.

“Studying was a challenge, especially as a mother of two small children,” said Da Silva. “But my professors were very understanding of my circumstances. I also developed excellent time management skills, which has been very beneficial in my current job.” After graduating from Berkeley in 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, she now works for a government contractor. “My job is awesome,” Da Silva said. “It’s a great company with tremendous potential for growth.”

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

