Highlights during the second half year of 2020

Revenue in the second half year of 2020 was 5,463.9 tDKK which compared to second

half 2019 was an increase of 92,9% For the full year Revenue grew 80,6 % in the year 2020 compared to the year 2019.

Photocat was granted 2 patent families in the areas dry concrete as well as bitumen.

These are important because they protect Photocat and might offer the possibility of creating a new business to offer license to companies that lack freedom to operate without our rights. Delivered NOxOFF concrete granulates to Colas for projects in the municipality of Frederiksberg

and the technology was appreciated with news releases from Colas. Further we delivered NOxOFF granulates to NCC Road to be used on the new harbour tier in Skagen. Both projects were delivered without complications and this asphalt product makes good possibilities to extent Photocat’s offerings to include asphalt roads First scientific article with results from Photocat real-life projects was published in a

peer reviewed magazine. The results showed clear benefits of Photocat solutions. Covid-19 did have impact on all Photocat export initiatives as borders and travel

recommendations were making planning impossible. This had a negative effect on the results.

Highlights after the second half year of 2020

Granted Covid-19 finance facilities from Vaekstfonden in Denmark

