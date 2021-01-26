Bendheim’s new HexaLite™ honeycomb-reinforced glass is designed for added strength and rigidity in a lightweight construction for wall cladding applications. The laminated safety cladding material is ideal for elevator interiors, lobbies, and designs requiring large glass panels and long spans. HexaLite’s aluminum honeycomb backing lends strength and rigidity to any glass thickness, while minimizing the overall weight of the panel

Bendheim’s new HexaLite™ honeycomb-reinforced glass is designed for added strength and rigidity in a lightweight construction for wall cladding applications. The laminated safety cladding material is ideal for elevator interiors, lobbies, and designs requiring large glass panels and long spans. HexaLite’s aluminum honeycomb backing lends strength and rigidity to any glass thickness, while minimizing the overall weight of the panel

Bendheim’s new HexaLite™ honeycomb-reinforced glass is designed for added strength and rigidity in a lightweight construction for wall cladding applications. The laminated safety cladding material is ideal for elevator interiors, lobbies, and designs requiring large glass panels and long spans. HexaLite’s aluminum honeycomb backing lends strength and rigidity to any glass thickness, while minimizing the overall weight of the panel

Bendheim’s new HexaLite™ honeycomb-reinforced glass is designed for added strength and rigidity in a lightweight construction for wall cladding applications. The laminated safety cladding material is ideal for elevator interiors, lobbies, and designs requiring large glass panels and long spans. HexaLite’s aluminum honeycomb backing lends strength and rigidity to any glass thickness, while minimizing the overall weight of the panel

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim’s new HexaLite™ honeycomb-reinforced glass is designed for added strength and rigidity in a lightweight construction for wall cladding applications. The laminated safety cladding material is ideal for elevator interiors, lobbies, and designs requiring large glass panels and long spans.

The development of HexaLite was originally inspired by Bendheim’s work with elevator cab companies. The New Jersey-based manufacturer of specialty architectural glass was tasked with developing a more lightweight decorative laminated glass. The goal was to reduce the cab weight and elevator motor size.

HexaLite’s aluminum honeycomb backing lends strength and rigidity to any glass thickness, while minimizing the overall weight of the panel. It can add as much as 1/2” to the thickness of the panel, with just 1 lb./ft² additional weight. The lightweight construction is also beneficial in renovation and rehabilitation projects, where it can achieve a completely new and luxurious aesthetic without costly and disruptive structural upgrades to walls.

Strength is HexaLite’s key differentiator. The glass-to-metal laminate is created with a special Bendheim adhesive, which is triple the strength of VHB tapes and silicones. HexaLite passed ANSI Z97.1 and CPSC 16 CFR 1201 Cat. II 400 pound-force (lbf) impact assessment safety tests with no visible cracks or breakage. A 1-minute testing video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEdTJySxwCQ.

“The test results were impressive,” said Donald Jayson, Bendheim Co-Owner and Executive VP. “The goal of the test is to take the glass to its breaking point and then measure the damage. Our glass simply couldn’t break. The technicians at the testing facility were really impressed.”

HexaLite is produced in the USA by Bendheim in sizes up to 60” x 96” or 48” x 120”. The prefabricated cladding panels are delivered cut to the specified shapes and sizes for a speedier and cleaner installation. They can be mounted with traditional Z-clips or Bendheim’s new Z-KISS™ cladding system. When specified in 3/4” overall thickness, the lightweight glass panels are also compatible with most standard wall cladding systems.

Bendheim offers design professionals decades of specialty glass consultative design and fabrication experience. Specifiers can collaborate with the company’s team to develop a custom HexaLite glass design for their unique project. For more information, please visit www.bendheim.com/pro.

Attachments

Thomas Renner Catalyst Marketing Communications 203-348-7541 trenner@catalystmc.com