The global Water well drilling services market was valued at $2,833.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,900.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027.



Water well drilling services are involved in the process of offering the service of drilling a hole in the ground to make water well or borewell in order to extract ground water for various application including residential use, irrigation, industries, commercial use and others.



There are different types of water well drilling method that includes rotary method, jetting method, cable tool method, auger drilling method and others. Water well drilling can be done either mechanically or manually and the characteristics of equipment differs from simple & cheap to very sophisticated.



Increasing demand for water well across the globe fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, rising use of water well for irrigation purpose across the globe further fuels the growth of the water well drilling market. However, the scarcity of underground water is expected to hamper the growth of the water well drilling services market. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and rising preference for underground water over surface water are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.



The global Water well drilling services market is segmented into application, drilling method types and region. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, irrigation and institutional. On the basis of drilling method type, the market is segregated into rotary, cable tools drilling & auger drilling and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global Water well drilling services market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their market share globally.



Some of the major players in the global Water well drilling services industry analyzed in this report include caster drilling, Jim Jeffers Well Drilling, Casey Well Drilling, LOMAN Drilling Inc., CRAIG Waterwell & Drilling Ltd, TAMPA WELL DRILLING, INC., Gordon & Sons Water Well Drilling, Weninger Drilling, LLC, Barco Well Service LP and Johnson Water well Drilling.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Covid-19 Impact on Water Well Drilling Services Market

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand for Water Well

3.5.1.2. Rise in Use of Water Well for Irrigation

3.5.1.3. Service Innovation

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Scarcity of Underground Water

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rapid Industrialization

Rise in Preference for Underground Water Over Surface Water



Chapter 4: Water Well Drilling Services Market, by Application

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Residential

4.3. Irrigation

4.4. Institutional



Chapter 5: Water Well Drilling Services Market, by Drilling Methods Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Cable Tool Drilling & Auger Drilling

5.3. Rotary Drilling



Chapter 6: Water Well Drilling Services Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 7: Competition Landscape

7.1. Top Winning Strategies

7.2. Competitive Dashboard

7.3. Competitive Heat Map



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Company Overview

8.2. Key Executive

8.3. Company Snapshot

8.4. Product Portfolio

Barco Well Service

Casey Well Drilling

Caster Drilling

Craig Waterwell & Drilling Ltd

Gordon & Sons Water Well Drilling

Jim Jeffers Well Drilling

Johnson Water Well Drilling

Loman Drilling Inc.

Tampa Well Drilling, Inc.

Weninger Drilling, LLC

