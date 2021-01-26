Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Defined Radio Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application (Defense, Commercial), Type (General Purpose Radios, Cognitive/Intelligent Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio), Frequency Band, Component and Region Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global software defined radio market is estimated to be USD 11.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising adoption of SDRs in telecommunications and numerous technological developments in software-defined radios are likely to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for software-defined radios in advanced communication systems utilized for important missions in the aerospace sector will spur market growth.



COVID-19 has affected the software-defined radio market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not majorly affected the demand for software-defined radio in defense applications.



The software-defined radio market includes major players such as Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), and BAE Systems (US). Among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



Based on application, the commercial segment of the software-defined radio market is expected to register substantial growth over the projected timeframe



In terms of application, the market is segregated into commercial and defence. The rising usage of SDRs in commercial applications, including aviation communication, marine communication, transportation, telecommunication, is supporting the segment growth. Software-defined radios are predominantly used in Air Traffic Control (ATC), transportation, and telecommunication applications. They are easily upgradable and provide a high data transmission rate that further enhances its usage for the commercial segment.



Cognitive/Intelligent radio sub-segment of the software-defined radio market by type is projected to witness the highest CAGR owing to increasing improvements in cognitive radio products



Based on type, the software-defined radio market has been bifurcated into Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), General Purpose Radio, Cognitive/Intelligent Radio and Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA). The major advantages of cognitive radio with SDR such as optimized usage of spectrum, interoperability, and the ability to reconfigure networks to meet current needs and reach hidden frequency nodes.



In the upcoming years, the applications of cognitive radio are expected to rise across various industry verticals. Technological advancements, optimized spectrum utilization, and the increasing adoption of 5G technology are some of the major driving factors for the market growth.



North America: The largest contributing region in the software-defined radio market



North America is projected to register for the major share of the software-defined radio market in 2020. The market in this region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The US and Canada are considered for estimating the market size of the North American region.



North American companies focus on investing in numerous software-defined radio systems to provide secure communication to different armed forces. Software-defined radio systems provide ease of data sharing between different armed forces and better operational planning & execution in a network-centric warfare environment.



The software-defined radio market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales (France), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), and BAE Systems (US). among others.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the software-defined radio market basis of Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Application (Defense, Commercial), By Type (General Purpose Radio, Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive/Intelligent Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)), By Frequency Band (HF, VHF, UHF, Other Bands), By Component (General Purpose Processor, Digital Signal Processor, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Amplifiers, Converters, Software), major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the software defined radio market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches, contracts, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and new product development associated with the software defined radio market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Technological Advancements in Software Defined Radio Growing Adoption of SDR in Telecommunication Increasing Military Spending on Tactical Communication

Restraints Security Concerns

Opportunities Increase in Demand for Next-Generation IP Systems Increasing Demand for SDR in Homeland Security, Industrial, and Commercial Applications

Challenges Ensuring Interoperability of Disparate Communication Technologies Power Consumption

Emerging Trends Usage of Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Cognitive Radio (CR) in 5G Technology Mobile User Objective System (MUOS): Cell Phone-Like Capability to Software Defined Radios Cognitive Radio: A Merger of Artificial Intelligence and Software Defined Radio (SDR) Software Defined Doppler Radar Near Field Communication Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers Next Generation IP



