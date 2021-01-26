Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Handling Units Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report titled "Global Air Handling Units Market- Growth, Share, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" offers strategic insights into the global air handling units market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028.



With the rising urbanization and industrialization globally, the demand for air conditioning systems has risen significantly in recent years. Due to further anticipated industrial and urban growth in the emerging countries, the demand for air conditioning systems is expected to grow steadily in the following years. This is estimated to be the prime factor bolstering the AHU market growth. AHU manufacturers design their products depending upon the application.



This has led to the emergence of a wide array of products suitable for various end-use applications thereby leading to higher demand. This is another major factor responsible for AHU market growth. Further, due to stringent regulations over the air quality in air conditioning systems, the product evolution in the market is expected to remain strong during the forecast period.



Some of the major players profiled in the report are Carrier Corporation, GEA Heat Exchangers Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Trane, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, Inc., Systemair Ltd., CIAT Group, Flakt Woods Group, Novenco AS, and others.



Capacity Segmentation Analysis



In 2019, the global air handling units market was led by the less than 5000m3/hr capacity AHUs segment. The air handling units within the segment are used in residential air conditioning and other small spaces having low capacity air conditioning systems. Residential air conditioning systems have witnessed strong adoption, especially in India and China, in recent past years.



With the rising number of households and climatic changes, the demand for residential air conditioners is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period. As a result, the less than 5000m3/hr segment is expected to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period.



The higher than 15000m3/hr capacity AHU segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the market in the coming years. Similar to the less than 5000m3/hr segment, India, China, and some of the Southeast Asia countries are major drivers for the segment growth. Rising industrialization and commercial construction (especially in the retail sector) is the major factor contributing to the segment growth.



The global air handling units market is segmented, based on its applications, into following categories



The global air handling units market was dominated, in terms of revenue and adoption, by the commercial segment in 2019. The commercial segment comprises various spaces such as industrial, retail, healthcare, corporate office spaces, and many others. Air conditioning systems have witnessed high adoption across these applications over the past several years.



However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial end-use segment witnessed reduced demand due to lockdown restrictions and rising adoption of work from home policies. A large number of multi-national organizations have pivoted their management strategy to enable remote working due to health safety reasons.



Thereby, the demand from corporate offices and other enterprises segment is expected to reduce in the following years. However, post lockdown restrictions, demand from industrial, retail, and hospitality segments is expected to come back to pre-COVID-19 conditions.



Air handling units having a capacity from 3000m3/hr to more than 15000m3/hr are used across the commercial application sector. With the rising construction activities across the commercial and industrial sectors, the segment is estimated to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, due to the rising adoption of residential air conditioners, the residential segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global air handling units market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Air Handling Units Market Revenue, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 See-Saw Analysis

3.6.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.7 Competitive Analysis

3.7.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors



Chapter 4 Global Air Handling Units Market Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Global Packaged Air Handling Units Market Revenue, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Revenue, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Global Custom Air Handling Units Market Revenue, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global Air Handling Units Market Analysis, by Capacity

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Global Air Handling Units (Less than 5000m3/hr) Market Revenue, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.3 Global Air Handling Units (5000m3/hr to 15000m3/hr) Market Revenue, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.4 Global Air Handling Units (higher than 15000m3/hr) Market Revenue, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 Global Air Handling Units Market Analysis, by Application

6.1 Market Analysis

6.2 Global Air Handling Units Market for Commercial, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6.3 Global Air Handling Units Market for Residential, 2020 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 North America Air Handling Units Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Air Handling Units Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2020 - 2028

7.3 North America Air Handling Units Market Analysis, By Capacity, 2020 - 2028

7.4 North America Air Handling Units Market Analysis, By Application, 2020 - 2028

7.5 North America Air Handling Units Market Analysis, By Region, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 8 Europe Air Handling Units Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Air Handling Units Market Analysis



Chapter 11 Latin America Air Handling Units Market Analysis



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

GEA Heat Exchangers

Trane, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Systemair Ltd.

CIAT Group

Flakt Woods Group

Novenco AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpi1il

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900