Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Printing Market by Printing Ink (Aqueous, UV-based), Printing Technology (Flexography, Gravure, Digital), Packaging Type (Labels & Tags, Flexible), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Packaging Printing is projected to grow from USD 352.1 billion in 2020 to reach USD 433.4 billion by 2025, at an estimated CAGR of 4.2%.
The packaging printing market is driven by factors such as growth in demand for sustainable printing, increasing demand for flexible packaging, cost-effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste. The growing healthcare industry and the popularity of using convenient packaging are major drivers of the packaging printing market.
Emerging markets, such as the Asia Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of packaging printing in packaging products. Packaging printing not being suitable for heavy items is the strongest restraint for the industry.
In terms of value and volume, the labels & tags packaging type segment of the packaging printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The labels & tags segment of the packaging type is accounted for the moderate market share but is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to its application in almost all types of packaging variables. Labels are the mostly used packaging type as they display product information, brand identification symbols, and transportation details during shipping.
Digital printing of the printing technology segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The digital printing technology of the printing technology segment is projected to grow at the highest between 2020 and 2025. The excellent print-ability and aesthetic appeal will drive the market of digital printing technology in the packaging printing market. Digital printing is highly preferred for packaging printing in personal care & cosmetics products, because of its aesthetic appeal facility to attract consumers at point-of-sale (POS).
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific packaging printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the packed products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. In Asia Pacific, China is estimated to be the largest consumer for packaging printing, followed by Japan.
China, with its growing food & beverage and healthcare industries, is expected to drive the packaging printing market. However, the market in India is projected to grow at the highest rate in the packaging printing market in the Asia Pacific region due to the tremendous growth of the packaging sector in the country, due to the low-cost labor, and cheap availability of lands.
Research Coverage
The market study covers the packaging printing market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, technology, printing ink, application, and region.
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the packaging printing market.
The market comprises major manufacturers, such as Mondi plc (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (US), Graphics Packaging Holding Company (US), Quad/Graphics (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Constantia flexibles (Austria), Quantum Print and Packaging Limited (UK), WS Packaging Group(US),Toppan Printing Company (Japan), and Duncan Printing group (UK).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Packaging Printing
4.2 APAC: Packaging Printing Market, by Application and Country, 2019
4.3 Packaging Printing Market, by Type
4.4 Packaging Printing Market, by Technology
4.5 Packaging Printing Market, by Printing Ink
4.6 Packaging Printing Market, by Application
4.7 Packaging Printing Market, by Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in the Packaging Industry
5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Creative Packaging Medium due to Intense Competition and Brand Awareness
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Innovative Printing
5.2.1.4 Increasing Supply Chain Management
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Initial Capital Investment Required
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Digital Printing and Usage of RFIDs in Packaging
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Printing
5.2.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Printing Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High-Quality Printing at Low Cost
5.2.4.2 Packaging and Printing Regulations
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.4 Packaging Printing Patent Analysis
7 Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gainers, by Top End-use Industries
7.3 Losers, by Top End-use Industries
7.4 Gainers, by Top Technologies
7.5 Losers, by Top Technologies
8 Packaging Printing Market, by Packaging Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Labels & Tags
8.3 Flexibles
8.4 Corrugated
8.5 Folding Cartons
8.6 Others
9 Packaging Printing Market, by Printing Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Flexography Printing Technology
9.3 Rotogravure Printing Technology
9.4 Offset Printing Technology
9.5 Digital Printing Technology
9.6 Screen Printing
10 Packaging Printing Market, by Printing Ink
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Solvent-based Ink
10.3 UV-based
10.4 Aqueous Ink
10.5 Others
11 Packaging Printing Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Packaging Printing Market, by Application
11.3 Food & Beverage
11.4 Household & Cosmetic Products
11.5 Pharmaceuticals
11.6 Others
12 Packaging Printing Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Europe
12.3 North America
12.4 APAC
12.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
12.6 South America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Scenario
13.3 Share of Key Players in the Packaging Printing Market
13.4 Microquadrant for Packaging Printing Manufacturers
13.5 Competitive Benchmarking
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Mondi plc
14.2 Sonoco Products Company
14.3 Graphics Packaging Holding Company
14.4 Quad/Graphics, Inc.
14.5 Amcor Limited
14.6 Constantia Flexibles GmbH
14.7 Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.
14.8 WS Packaging Group, Inc.
14.9 Kido Packaging Corporation
14.10 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.
14.11 Other Companies
14.11.1 Duncan Printing Group
14.11.2 Belmont Packaging
14.11.3 Shree Arun Packaging Co. (SAPCO)
14.11.4 The Saint Petersburg Exemplary Printing House
14.11.5 Flexo Print GmbH
14.11.6 Coveris
14.11.7 Rotostampa S.R.L.
14.11.8 Quantum Packaging
14.11.9 Salman Group
