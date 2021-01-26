Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Printing Market by Printing Ink (Aqueous, UV-based), Printing Technology (Flexography, Gravure, Digital), Packaging Type (Labels & Tags, Flexible), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Market for Packaging Printing is projected to grow from USD 352.1 billion in 2020 to reach USD 433.4 billion by 2025, at an estimated CAGR of 4.2%.

The packaging printing market is driven by factors such as growth in demand for sustainable printing, increasing demand for flexible packaging, cost-effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste. The growing healthcare industry and the popularity of using convenient packaging are major drivers of the packaging printing market.



Emerging markets, such as the Asia Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of packaging printing in packaging products. Packaging printing not being suitable for heavy items is the strongest restraint for the industry.



In terms of value and volume, the labels & tags packaging type segment of the packaging printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The labels & tags segment of the packaging type is accounted for the moderate market share but is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to its application in almost all types of packaging variables. Labels are the mostly used packaging type as they display product information, brand identification symbols, and transportation details during shipping.



Digital printing of the printing technology segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The digital printing technology of the printing technology segment is projected to grow at the highest between 2020 and 2025. The excellent print-ability and aesthetic appeal will drive the market of digital printing technology in the packaging printing market. Digital printing is highly preferred for packaging printing in personal care & cosmetics products, because of its aesthetic appeal facility to attract consumers at point-of-sale (POS).



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific packaging printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the packed products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. In Asia Pacific, China is estimated to be the largest consumer for packaging printing, followed by Japan.



China, with its growing food & beverage and healthcare industries, is expected to drive the packaging printing market. However, the market in India is projected to grow at the highest rate in the packaging printing market in the Asia Pacific region due to the tremendous growth of the packaging sector in the country, due to the low-cost labor, and cheap availability of lands.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the packaging printing market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, technology, printing ink, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the packaging printing market.



The market comprises major manufacturers, such as Mondi plc (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (US), Graphics Packaging Holding Company (US), Quad/Graphics (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Constantia flexibles (Austria), Quantum Print and Packaging Limited (UK), WS Packaging Group(US),Toppan Printing Company (Japan), and Duncan Printing group (UK).

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Packaging Printing

4.2 APAC: Packaging Printing Market, by Application and Country, 2019

4.3 Packaging Printing Market, by Type

4.4 Packaging Printing Market, by Technology

4.5 Packaging Printing Market, by Printing Ink

4.6 Packaging Printing Market, by Application

4.7 Packaging Printing Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Creative Packaging Medium due to Intense Competition and Brand Awareness

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Innovative Printing

5.2.1.4 Increasing Supply Chain Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Initial Capital Investment Required

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Digital Printing and Usage of RFIDs in Packaging

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Printing

5.2.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Printing Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High-Quality Printing at Low Cost

5.2.4.2 Packaging and Printing Regulations



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4 Packaging Printing Patent Analysis



7 Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gainers, by Top End-use Industries

7.3 Losers, by Top End-use Industries

7.4 Gainers, by Top Technologies

7.5 Losers, by Top Technologies



8 Packaging Printing Market, by Packaging Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Labels & Tags

8.3 Flexibles

8.4 Corrugated

8.5 Folding Cartons

8.6 Others



9 Packaging Printing Market, by Printing Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flexography Printing Technology

9.3 Rotogravure Printing Technology

9.4 Offset Printing Technology

9.5 Digital Printing Technology

9.6 Screen Printing



10 Packaging Printing Market, by Printing Ink

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Solvent-based Ink

10.3 UV-based

10.4 Aqueous Ink

10.5 Others



11 Packaging Printing Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Packaging Printing Market, by Application

11.3 Food & Beverage

11.4 Household & Cosmetic Products

11.5 Pharmaceuticals

11.6 Others



12 Packaging Printing Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Europe

12.3 North America

12.4 APAC

12.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

12.6 South America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Scenario

13.3 Share of Key Players in the Packaging Printing Market

13.4 Microquadrant for Packaging Printing Manufacturers

13.5 Competitive Benchmarking



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Mondi plc

14.2 Sonoco Products Company

14.3 Graphics Packaging Holding Company

14.4 Quad/Graphics, Inc.

14.5 Amcor Limited

14.6 Constantia Flexibles GmbH

14.7 Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

14.8 WS Packaging Group, Inc.

14.9 Kido Packaging Corporation

14.10 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

14.11 Other Companies

14.11.1 Duncan Printing Group

14.11.2 Belmont Packaging

14.11.3 Shree Arun Packaging Co. (SAPCO)

14.11.4 The Saint Petersburg Exemplary Printing House

14.11.5 Flexo Print GmbH

14.11.6 Coveris

14.11.7 Rotostampa S.R.L.

14.11.8 Quantum Packaging

14.11.9 Salman Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wusmun

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900